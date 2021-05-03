maxmin

Get a pretty output of the original, minified, gzipped size of a string or buffer

Useful for logging the difference between original and minified file in, for example, a build-system.

Install

npm install maxmin

Usage

import maxmin from 'maxmin' ; const max = 'function smoothRangeRandom(min,max){var num=Math.floor(Math.random()*(max-min+1)+min);return this.prev=num===this.prev?++num:num};' ; const min = '(function(b,c){var a=Math.floor(Math.random()*(c-b+1)+b);return this.a=a===this.a?++a:a})()' ; console .log(maxmin(max, min, true ));

API

max

Type: string | Buffer | number

Original string or its size in bytes.

min

Type: string | Buffer | number

Minified string or its size in bytes.

useGzip

Type: boolean \ Default: false