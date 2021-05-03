Get a pretty output of the original, minified, gzipped size of a string or buffer
Useful for logging the difference between original and minified file in, for example, a build-system.
$ npm install maxmin
import maxmin from 'maxmin';
const max = 'function smoothRangeRandom(min,max){var num=Math.floor(Math.random()*(max-min+1)+min);return this.prev=num===this.prev?++num:num};';
const min = '(function(b,c){var a=Math.floor(Math.random()*(c-b+1)+b);return this.a=a===this.a?++a:a})()';
console.log(maxmin(max, min, true));
//=> '130 B → 91 B → 53 B (gzip)'
Type:
string | Buffer | number
Original string or its size in bytes.
Type:
string | Buffer | number
Minified string or its size in bytes.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Show gzipped size of
min. Pretty slow. Not shown when
min is a
number.