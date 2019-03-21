Simple Rule Engine from Ant's blog. Able to process MVEL and Javascript rules in JVM, or run on Node.js.
Also see the test classes, e.g. https://github.com/maxant/rules/tree/master/rules/src/test/java/ch/maxant/rules/blackbox, https://github.com/maxant/rules/tree/master/rules-java8/src/test/java/ch/maxant/rules/blackbox and https://github.com/maxant/rules/tree/master/rules-scala/src/test/scala/ch/maxant/rules/blackbox, or https://github.com/maxant/rules/tree/master/rules-js/test/rules-test.js.
Release Notes can be found here: https://github.com/maxant/rules/tree/master/rules/src/main/resources.
See LICENSE file.
# update versions in poms, to snapshot version, e.g. "2.4.1-SNAPSHOT"
# update dependency versions in poms
# update copyright years in:
# - rules/src/main/resources/license.txt
# - rules-java8/src/main/resources/license.txt
# - rules-parent/license.txt
# - rules-scala/src/main/resources/license.txt
# - LICENSE
cd rules-parent
# ensure all is working
mvn clean package
# make changes
# ensure all is working
mvn clean package
# update release notes in "releaseNotes.txt" as well as in "README.md".
# build
mvn clean deploy
# when pop up requests password for gpg key, use the correct password!
# the above might require you to create a gpg key.
# see https://central.sonatype.org/pages/working-with-pgp-signatures.html
# gpg --gen-key
# gpg --list-keys
#
# now upload it:
# gpg --keyserver keyserver.gpg.com --send-keys ABCDEF
# gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --send-keys ABCDEF
# gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --send-keys ABCDEF
# gpg --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com --send-keys ABCDEF
#
# or maybe with hkp protocol?
#
# gpg --keyserver hkp://keyserver.gpg.com --send-keys ABCDEF
# gpg --keyserver hkp://pool.sks-keyservers.net --send-keys ABCDEF
# gpg --keyserver hkp://keys.gnupg.net --send-keys ABCDEF
# gpg --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com --send-keys ABCDEF
#
# then go have a coffee. check
# http://keyserver.ubuntu.com/pks/lookup?search=ant%40maxant.co.uk&hash=on&op=vindex
# to see if the key is available.
#
# if it isn't try this:
#
# gpg --armor --export ant@maxant.co.uk
#
# and import that manually at http://keyserver.ubuntu.com
#
# the above takes the letters (ID) which follow the "pub" key
# it is OK to create a brand new gpg key e.g. if your laptop explodes.
# see http://central.sonatype.org/pages/ossrh-guide.html
# need to ensure that servers section of maven settings.xml contains the following:
# <server>
# <id>ossrh</id>
# <username>YOUR_USERNAME</username>
# <password>YOUR_PASSWORD</password>
# </server>
# note that the ID is the same as the one contained in the distributionManagement section of the parent pom
# after deployment, check the maven logs. you'll find something like this:
# Uploading to sonatype: https://oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots/ch/maxant/rules-java8/2.3.1-SNAPSHOT/maven-metadata.xml
# Go to https://oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots/ch/maxant/ and double check it's all there
# Now if that all works, do the release:
# update versions in poms, to release version, e.g. "2.4.1"
# build
mvn clean deploy
# then you should either get a failed report, or logging like this:
[INFO] * Upload of locally staged artifacts finished.
[INFO] * Closing staging repository with ID "chmaxant-1012".
Waiting for operation to complete...
........
[INFO] Remote staged 1 repositories, finished with success.
[INFO] Remote staging repositories are being released...
Waiting for operation to complete...
.........
[INFO] Remote staging repositories released.
[INFO] ------------------------------------------------------------------------
[INFO] Reactor Summary:
[INFO]
[INFO] rules .............................................. SUCCESS [ 12.109 s]
[INFO] rules .............................................. SUCCESS [ 24.242 s]
[INFO] rules-java8 ........................................ SUCCESS [ 4.704 s]
[INFO] rules-scala ........................................ SUCCESS [01:55 min]
[INFO] ------------------------------------------------------------------------
[INFO] BUILD SUCCESS
[INFO] ------------------------------------------------------------------------
# Your release will be ready here: https://oss.sonatype.org/#nexus-search;quick~maxant
# Finally go have a coffee and after a while, your release will also be ready in maven central:
# https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/ch.maxant/rules
# don't forget to create a release in GitHub:
git commit -a -m'...'
git push origin master
git tag -a v2.4.1 -m'...'
git push origin v2.4.1
# go here and enter details, with title = v2.4.1
https://github.com/maxant/rules/releases/new