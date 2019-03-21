rules

Simple Rule Engine from Ant's blog. Able to process MVEL and Javascript rules in JVM, or run on Node.js.

Version 2.4.1:

Updated license to Apache 2.0

Version 2.3.1:

Removed constructors and methods which took Java 8 streams because it's not a good idea to pass streams around. Added constructors for using additional variables and static methods. See https://github.com/maxant/rules/pull/9.

Version 2.2.2:

Updated dependency versions and copyright notices.

Version 2.2.1:

Fixed https://github.com/maxant/rules/issues/4 - added checks to log level in order to improve performance.

Updated dependencies to latest versions

Version 2.2.0:

See http://blog.maxant.co.uk/pebble/2015/08/22/1440237900000.html => Support for Javascript rules in JVM via Nashorn.

Version 2.1.0:

See http://blog.maxant.co.uk/pebble/2011/11/12/1321129560000.html and http://blog.maxant.co.uk/pebble/2014/10/03/1412371560000.html and also http://blog.maxant.co.uk/pebble/2014/11/15/1416087180000.html for Node.js.

Also see the test classes, e.g. https://github.com/maxant/rules/tree/master/rules/src/test/java/ch/maxant/rules/blackbox, https://github.com/maxant/rules/tree/master/rules-java8/src/test/java/ch/maxant/rules/blackbox and https://github.com/maxant/rules/tree/master/rules-scala/src/test/scala/ch/maxant/rules/blackbox, or https://github.com/maxant/rules/tree/master/rules-js/test/rules-test.js.

Release Notes can be found here: https://github.com/maxant/rules/tree/master/rules/src/main/resources.

License

See LICENSE file.

Copyright 2011 -2019 Ant Kutschera Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE -2.0 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Building