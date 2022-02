The max amount of milliseconds you can pass to setTimeout()

A value larger than the one returned from this module, 2147483647 (~25 days), is too big to fit into a signed 32-bit integer, which is how JS engines store it, and will cause overflow, resulting in the timeout being scheduled immediately.

Install

npm install max-timeout

Usage

import maxTimeout from 'max-timeout' ; setTimeout( () => {}, maxTimeout);

