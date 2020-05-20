Node.js package that wraps Apache Maven.
npm install maven
const mvn = require('maven').create({
cwd: '/path/to/your/maven-project'
});
mvn.execute(['clean', 'install'], { 'skipTests': true }).then(() => {
// As mvn.execute(..) returns a promise, you can use this block to continue
// your stuff, once the execution of the command has been finished successfully.
});
Creating a Maven wrapper instance is pretty much straight forward:
const mvn = require('maven').create(options);
The following options can be passed to the
create method:
cwd (default:
process.cwd())
This parameter can be used to define the working directory when invoking the Maven command line.
cmd (default:
./mvnw if present in project root, otherwise
mvn (or
mvn.bat on Windows))
Maven executable relative to
cwd. For example,
cwd: '/usr/local/bin/mvn
file (default:
undefined)
Can be used to pass a specific POM file to the Maven command line. If nothing is specified, the Maven process itself will look for a file called
pom.xml in the base directory.
profiles (default:
[])
An array that can be used to enable or disable profiles.
You can either explicitly enable a profile by adding it's name or disable a
profile by pre-pending
! to it's name.
Will be passed to Java/Maven as
-PprofileEnabled,!profileDisabled parameter.
settings (default:
undefined)
Can be used to override the default settings file when invoking Maven.
If nothing is specified, the Maven process itself will load
.m2/settings.xml
in the user's home directory.
quiet (default:
false)
Quiet output - only show errors if set to
true.
debug (default:
false)
Produce execution debug output if set to
true.
updateSnapshots (default:
false)
Forces a check for missing releases and updated snapshots on
remote repositories if set to
true.
offline (default:
false)
Produce execution offline if set to
true.
nonRecursive (default:
false)
Prevents Maven from building submodules if set to
true.
threads (default:
undefined)
Thread count, for instance 2.0C where C is core multiplied
noTransferProgress (default:
false)
Suppress the transfer progress when downloading/uploading in interactive mode if set to
true (requires Maven 3.6.1+).
batchMode (default:
false)
Run in non-interactive (batch) mode (disables output color) if set to
true.
alsoMake (default:
false)
If project list is specified, also build projects required by the list
logFile (default:
undefined)
Log file where all build output will go (disables output color).
Executing Maven commands is simple, too:
mvn.execute(commands, defines);
You can optionally specify a list of projects to be build:
mvn.execute(commands, defines, projects)
commands is just a list of lifecycle phases and/or goals, e.g.
'compile',
[ 'clean', 'install' ] or
[ 'release:prepare', 'release:perform' ].
defines is an object that represents the various definitions that will be passed to Java/Maven via
-Dkey=value parameters.