Maven for Node.js

Node.js package that wraps Apache Maven.

Installation

npm install maven

Basic usage

const mvn = require ( 'maven' ).create({ cwd : '/path/to/your/maven-project' }); mvn.execute([ 'clean' , 'install' ], { 'skipTests' : true }).then( () => { });

Creating the Maven wrapper instance

Creating a Maven wrapper instance is pretty much straight forward:

const mvn = require ( 'maven' ).create(options);

The following options can be passed to the create method:

cwd (default: process.cwd() )

This parameter can be used to define the working directory when invoking the Maven command line.

cmd (default: ./mvnw if present in project root, otherwise mvn (or mvn.bat on Windows))

Maven executable relative to cwd . For example, cwd: '/usr/local/bin/mvn

file (default: undefined )

Can be used to pass a specific POM file to the Maven command line. If nothing is specified, the Maven process itself will look for a file called pom.xml in the base directory.

profiles (default: [] )

An array that can be used to enable or disable profiles. You can either explicitly enable a profile by adding it's name or disable a profile by pre-pending ! to it's name. Will be passed to Java/Maven as -PprofileEnabled,!profileDisabled parameter.

settings (default: undefined )

Can be used to override the default settings file when invoking Maven. If nothing is specified, the Maven process itself will load .m2/settings.xml in the user's home directory.

quiet (default: false )

Quiet output - only show errors if set to true .

debug (default: false )

Produce execution debug output if set to true .

Forces a check for missing releases and updated snapshots on remote repositories if set to true .

offline (default: false )

Produce execution offline if set to true .

nonRecursive (default: false )

Prevents Maven from building submodules if set to true .

threads (default: undefined )

Thread count, for instance 2.0C where C is core multiplied

noTransferProgress (default: false )

Suppress the transfer progress when downloading/uploading in interactive mode if set to true (requires Maven 3.6.1+).

batchMode (default: false )

Run in non-interactive (batch) mode (disables output color) if set to true .

alsoMake (default: false )

If project list is specified, also build projects required by the list

logFile (default: undefined )

Log file where all build output will go (disables output color).

Executing Maven commands

Executing Maven commands is simple, too:

mvn.execute(commands, defines);

You can optionally specify a list of projects to be build:

mvn.execute(commands, defines, projects)

commands is just a list of lifecycle phases and/or goals, e.g. 'compile' , [ 'clean', 'install' ] or [ 'release:prepare', 'release:perform' ] .