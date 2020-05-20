openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mav

maven

by Benjamin P. Jung
5.0.0 (see all)

Maven for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.5K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Maven for Node.js

Node.js package that wraps Apache Maven.

Installation

npm install maven

Basic usage

    const mvn = require('maven').create({
      cwd: '/path/to/your/maven-project'
    });
    mvn.execute(['clean', 'install'], { 'skipTests': true }).then(() => {
      // As mvn.execute(..) returns a promise, you can use this block to continue
      // your stuff, once the execution of the command has been finished successfully.
    });

Creating the Maven wrapper instance

Creating a Maven wrapper instance is pretty much straight forward:

    const mvn = require('maven').create(options);

The following options can be passed to the create method:

cwd (default: process.cwd())

This parameter can be used to define the working directory when invoking the Maven command line.

cmd (default: ./mvnw if present in project root, otherwise mvn (or mvn.bat on Windows))

Maven executable relative to cwd. For example, cwd: '/usr/local/bin/mvn

file (default: undefined)

Can be used to pass a specific POM file to the Maven command line. If nothing is specified, the Maven process itself will look for a file called pom.xml in the base directory.

profiles (default: [])

An array that can be used to enable or disable profiles. You can either explicitly enable a profile by adding it's name or disable a profile by pre-pending ! to it's name. Will be passed to Java/Maven as -PprofileEnabled,!profileDisabled parameter.

settings (default: undefined)

Can be used to override the default settings file when invoking Maven. If nothing is specified, the Maven process itself will load .m2/settings.xml in the user's home directory.

quiet (default: false)

Quiet output - only show errors if set to true.

debug (default: false)

Produce execution debug output if set to true.

updateSnapshots (default: false)

Forces a check for missing releases and updated snapshots on remote repositories if set to true.

offline (default: false)

Produce execution offline if set to true.

nonRecursive (default: false)

Prevents Maven from building submodules if set to true.

threads (default: undefined)

Thread count, for instance 2.0C where C is core multiplied

noTransferProgress (default: false)

Suppress the transfer progress when downloading/uploading in interactive mode if set to true (requires Maven 3.6.1+).

batchMode (default: false)

Run in non-interactive (batch) mode (disables output color) if set to true.

alsoMake (default: false)

If project list is specified, also build projects required by the list

logFile (default: undefined)

Log file where all build output will go (disables output color).

Executing Maven commands

Executing Maven commands is simple, too:

mvn.execute(commands, defines);

You can optionally specify a list of projects to be build:

mvn.execute(commands, defines, projects)

commands is just a list of lifecycle phases and/or goals, e.g. 'compile', [ 'clean', 'install' ] or [ 'release:prepare', 'release:perform' ].

defines is an object that represents the various definitions that will be passed to Java/Maven via -Dkey=value parameters.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial