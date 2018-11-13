npm install mauerwerk

Demo: https://codesandbox.io/embed/0582jolnl

Simplified Demo: https://codesandbox.io/embed/z6ly40071p

How to use

import { Grid } from 'mauerwerk' <Grid data={ this .state.data} keys={d => d.key} heights={d => d.height} columns={ 3 } margin={ 0 } lockScroll={ false } closeDelay={ 500 } transitionMount={ true }> {(data, open, toggle) => ( < div > {data.title} {open && < div > Opened/maximized content here </ div > } < button onClick = {toggle} > {open ? 'Close' : 'Open'} </ button > </ div > )} < /Grid>

You feed mauerwerk any data-set (an array of objects most likely), give it accessors so it can access keys (which can be names, hashes, etc., the same keys you'd normally hand over to React), and either a fixed cell height or individual heights. You render out each individual cell via render-prop. You'll receive three arguments:

data , the item from your data-set open , the cells state, depending on whether it is true or false you can display varying content or use further animation prototypes to transition from cell-state to maximized-state toggle , use this to maximize/minimize your cell

Effects

You probably don't want flip between open/closed content using static conditions. mauerwerk comes with two simple to use effects:

Fade will fade contents in according to the show property. It's a simgple wrapper around react-spring's Transition , you can feed it the same properties (config, from, enter, leave, update). By default it will just move opacity from 0 -> 1.

will fade contents in according to the property. It's a simgple wrapper around react-spring's , you can feed it the same properties (config, from, enter, leave, update). By default it will just move opacity from 0 -> 1. Slug lets elements "crawl" in. It's a wrapper around react-spring's Trail . By default it will move opacity from 0 -> 1 and translate y from 40px -> 0px.

These two would work outside the Grids context if you wanted to use them elsewhere.

import { Grid, Slug, Fade } from 'mauerwerk' <Grid {...props}> {(data, open, toggle) => ( < div > < Fade show = {open} > < Slug > < h1 > Opened content </ h1 > < span > Some text </ span > < button onClick = {toggle} > Close </ button > </ Slug > </ Fade > < Fade show = {!open} > < Slug > < h1 > Cell content </ h1 > < span > Some text </ span > < button onClick = {toggle} > Open </ button > </ Slug > </ Fade > < div > Content that would apply to both open and closed state </ div > </ div > )} < /Grid>

mauerwerk depends on react-spring and react-measure.