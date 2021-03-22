Mattermost Redux is now located at mattermost/mattermost-webapp

This repository is being left open for the time being while we set up proper monorepo infrastructure to be able to release mattermost-redux from there, but it will be archived once that has been set up.

New releases of mattermost-redux will be on hold while that is done, but feel free to continue using existing versions.

Mattermost Redux

The project purpose is consolidating the storage, web utilities and logic of the webapp and React Native mobile clients into a single driver. We encourage you to use mattermost-redux to power your own Mattermost clients or integrations.

Redux is the backbone for this project and many of the design decisions and patterns stem from it.

Mattermost is an open source Slack-alternative used by thousands of companies around the world in more than 16 languages. Learn more at https://mattermost.com.

Usage

Basic Usage

To hook up your application to the mattermost-redux store:

import configureServiceStore from 'mattermost-redux/store' ; configureServiceStore(yourInitialState, yourAppReducers); const store = configureStore();

yourInitialState - any initial state for any extra reducers you may have (set to {} if none)

- any initial state for any extra reducers you may have (set to if none) yourAppReducers - any reducers from your app (set to {} if none)

Web Client Usage

If you're only looking to use the v4 JavaScript web client for the Mattermost server:

With async/await:

import {Client4} from 'mattermost-redux/client' ; Client4.setUrl( 'https://your-mattermost-url.com' ); async function loginAndGetUser ( username, password ) { try { await Client4.login(username, password); } catch (error) { console .error(error); return null ; } let user; try { user = await Client4.getMe(); } catch (error) { console .error(error); return null ; } return user; }

With promises:

import {Client4} from 'mattermost-redux/client' ; Client4.setUrl( 'https://your-mattermost-url.com' ); function loginAndGetUser ( username, password, callback ) { Client4 .login(username, password) .then(Client4.getMe) .then(callback) .catch( console .error); }

If you already have a personal access token or session token, you can set the token manually instead of logging in:

import {Client4} from 'mattermost-redux/client' ; Client4.setUrl( 'https://your-mattermost-url.com' ); Client4.setToken(yourToken);

Browser Usage

To build a browser-compatible client via webpack :

git clone <this repo> cd mattermost-redux make bundle

This will generate lib/mattermost.client4.js , and lib/mattermost.websocket.js which can be loaded in a browser. Also note that babel-polyfill is required.

< script src = "/path/to/babel/polyfill.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/mattermost.client4.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/mattermost.websocket.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > const client = Mattermost.client4.default(); const wsClient = Mattermost.websocket.default; var token; client.setUrl( 'https://your-mattermost-url.com' ); client.setToken( 'yourToken' ); client.setIncludeCookies( false ); client.login(username, password) .then( function ( user ) { console .log( `Logged in as ${user.email} ` ); token = client.getToken(); }) .then( function ( ) { wsClient.initialize(token, {}, {}, { connectionUrl : 'wss://your-mattermost-url.com/api/v4/websocket' }); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); </ script >

node.js Usage

Running the client from node.js requires making the fetch and WebSocket packages globally available, and the use of babel-polyfill :

require ( 'babel-polyfill' ); require ( 'isomorphic-fetch' ); if (! global .WebSocket) { global .WebSocket = require ( 'ws' ); } const Client4 = require ( './client/client4.js' ). default ; const client = new Client4; const wsClient = require ( './client/websocket_client.js' ). default ; var token; wsClient.setEventCallback( function (event) { console.log(event); }); client.setUrl( 'https://your-mattermost-url.com' ); client.login(username, password) .then( function (me) { console.log(`logged in as ${me.email}`); token = client.getToken(); }) .then( function () { wsClient.initialize(token, {}, {}, {connectionUrl: 'wss://your-mattermost-url.com/api/v4/websocket' }); }) . catch ( function (err) { console.error(err); });

How to Contribute

How to Build mattermost-redux

You only need to build mattermost-redux if you are developing it.

Webapp Development

If your mattermost-webapp and mattermost-redux are in the same directory, you only need to run npm run dev or npm run dev:watch .

If you have mattermost-webapp in other directory or you are developing your own application, you can define the environment variable WEBAPP_DIR to change the destination app (e. g. WEBAPP_DIR=/tmp/mattermost-webapp ).

React Native (Mobile) Development

If your mattermost-mobile and mattermost-redux are in the same directory, you only need to run npm run dev-mobile or npm run dev-mobile:watch .

If you have mattermost-mobile in other directory or you are developing your own application, you can define the environment variable MOBILE_DIR to change the destination app (e. g. MOBILE_DIR=/tmp/mattermost-mobile ).

Resetting apps to use package redux

If you want to go back to using the package specified redux in your web or mobile app you can stop the server and run rm -rf .npminstall to force your project to reset to the specified package version on next server start.

Contribute Code

If you're contributing to help migrate the webapp to Redux go ahead and submit your PR. If you're just fixing a small bug or adding a small improvement then feel free to submit a PR for it. For everything else, please either work on an issue labeled [Help Wanted] or open an issue if there's something else that you'd like to work on.

Feel free to drop by the Redux channel on our Mattermost instance.

Running the Tests