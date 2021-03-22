This repository is being left open for the time being while we set up proper monorepo infrastructure to be able to release mattermost-redux from there, but it will be archived once that has been set up.
New releases of mattermost-redux will be on hold while that is done, but feel free to continue using existing versions.
The project purpose is consolidating the storage, web utilities and logic of the webapp and React Native mobile clients into a single driver. We encourage you to use mattermost-redux to power your own Mattermost clients or integrations.
Redux is the backbone for this project and many of the design decisions and patterns stem from it.
Mattermost is an open source Slack-alternative used by thousands of companies around the world in more than 16 languages. Learn more at https://mattermost.com.
To hook up your application to the mattermost-redux store:
import configureServiceStore from 'mattermost-redux/store';
configureServiceStore(yourInitialState, yourAppReducers);
const store = configureStore();
// use store
yourInitialState - any initial state for any extra reducers you may have (set to
{} if none)
yourAppReducers - any reducers from your app (set to
{} if none)
If you're only looking to use the v4 JavaScript web client for the Mattermost server:
With async/await:
import {Client4} from 'mattermost-redux/client';
Client4.setUrl('https://your-mattermost-url.com');
async function loginAndGetUser(username, password) {
try {
await Client4.login(username, password);
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
return null;
}
let user;
try {
user = await Client4.getMe();
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
return null;
}
return user;
}
With promises:
import {Client4} from 'mattermost-redux/client';
Client4.setUrl('https://your-mattermost-url.com');
function loginAndGetUser(username, password, callback) {
Client4
.login(username, password)
.then(Client4.getMe)
.then(callback)
.catch(console.error);
}
If you already have a personal access token or session token, you can set the token manually instead of logging in:
import {Client4} from 'mattermost-redux/client';
Client4.setUrl('https://your-mattermost-url.com');
Client4.setToken(yourToken);
To build a browser-compatible client via
webpack:
$ git clone <this repo>
$ cd mattermost-redux
$ make bundle
This will generate
lib/mattermost.client4.js, and
lib/mattermost.websocket.js which can be loaded in a browser. Also note that
babel-polyfill is required.
<script src="/path/to/babel/polyfill.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/mattermost.client4.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/mattermost.websocket.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
const client = Mattermost.client4.default();
const wsClient = Mattermost.websocket.default;
var token;
client.setUrl('https://your-mattermost-url.com');
/* use an existing personal access token */
client.setToken('yourToken');
client.setIncludeCookies(false);
/* login and obtain a token */
client.login(username, password)
.then(function(user){
console.log(`Logged in as ${user.email}`);
token = client.getToken();
})
.then(function(){
wsClient.initialize(token, {}, {}, {connectionUrl: 'wss://your-mattermost-url.com/api/v4/websocket'});
})
.catch(function(err){
console.error(err);
});
</script>
Running the client from node.js requires making the
fetch and
WebSocket packages globally available, and the use of
babel-polyfill:
require('babel-polyfill');
require('isomorphic-fetch');
if (!global.WebSocket) {
global.WebSocket = require('ws');
}
const Client4 = require('./client/client4.js').default;
const client = new Client4;
const wsClient = require('./client/websocket_client.js').default;
var token;
wsClient.setEventCallback(function(event){
console.log(event);
});
client.setUrl('https://your-mattermost-url.com');
client.login(username, password)
.then(function(me){
console.log(`logged in as ${me.email}`);
token = client.getToken();
})
.then(function(){
wsClient.initialize(token, {}, {}, {connectionUrl: 'wss://your-mattermost-url.com/api/v4/websocket'});
})
.catch(function(err){
console.error(err);
});
You only need to build mattermost-redux if you are developing it.
If your mattermost-webapp and mattermost-redux are in the same directory, you only
need to run
npm run dev or
npm run dev:watch.
If you have mattermost-webapp in other directory or you are developing your own
application, you can define the environment variable
WEBAPP_DIR to change the
destination app
(e. g.
WEBAPP_DIR=/tmp/mattermost-webapp).
If your mattermost-mobile and mattermost-redux are in the same directory, you only
need to run
npm run dev-mobile or
npm run dev-mobile:watch.
If you have mattermost-mobile in other directory or you are developing your own
application, you can define the environment variable
MOBILE_DIR to change the
destination app
(e. g.
MOBILE_DIR=/tmp/mattermost-mobile).
If you want to go back to using the package specified redux in your web or mobile
app you can stop the server and run
rm -rf .npminstall to force
your project to reset to the specified package version on next server start.
If you're contributing to help migrate the webapp to Redux go ahead and submit your PR. If you're just fixing a small bug or adding a small improvement then feel free to submit a PR for it. For everything else, please either work on an issue labeled
[Help Wanted] or open an issue if there's something else that you'd like to work on.
Feel free to drop by the Redux channel on our Mattermost instance.
make test will run the unit tests against a mocked server.