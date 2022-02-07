openbase logo
mc

mattermost-client

by Andy Lo-A-Foe
6.4.1

Mattermost client using websockets

Readme

Mattermost-client

Build Status

Mattermost client which uses the Web API and websockets

Features

The client was primarily written for use by the Matteruser Hubot adapter. The initial implementation thus contains only the minimal set of API calls to support this. Pull requests to expand API support are very welcome!

Highlights

  • Logs into Mattermost team server with username and password ..OR..
  • Uses a personal access token for authentication
  • Connects via websocket for real-time interaction
  • Can post messages to joined channels
  • Can be invited to channels / DMs since its just a regular user
  • Initiate DMs to users
  • Splits large messages in 4K chunks

Environment variables

The following environment variables may be defined to alter behavior:

VariableRequiredDescription
MATTERMOST_TLS_VERIFYNo(default: true) set to 'false' to allow connections when certs can not be verified (ex: self-signed, internal CA, ... - MITM risks)
MATTERMOST_LOG_LEVELNo(default: info) set log level (also: debug, ...)
MATTERMOST_USE_TLSNo(default: true) set to 'false' to use http/ws instead of https/wss

Mattermost 5.x.x

This client always tries to track the latest version of Mattermost. As of version 5.0.0 of Mattermost might introduce backwards incompatible API changes make sure you are using the latest version of this library.

Older versions of Mattermost

For interaction with Mattermost versions please use version of the library matching the Mattermost version

TODO

  • Implement more API calls

License

The code is licensed under MIT

