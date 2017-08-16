API version 3 is scheduled for deprecation on January 16th, 2018 and as part of the deprecation process this driver is no longer maintained. We recommend using the new API version 4 driver available in our mattermost-redux repository.
A library for interacting with the Mattermost API.
Available on NPM
To contribute, please see Contribution Guidelines
The library can be installed using npm:
npm install mattermost --save
Example import methods:
var Mattermost = require('mattermost');
var client = new Mattermost.Client()
import {Client} from 'mattermost';
const client = new Client();
API Documentation is coming soon. For now, take a look at the client.jsx file.
make build - Compiles client.jsx into a minified lib/client.js
make publish - Walks though the steps to publish the package (manually)
make clean - Cleans up compiled bits and npm dependencies.
The tests are in the main repository. This is because they require the server to run.