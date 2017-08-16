openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mattermost

by mattermost
3.4.0 (see all)

Javascript library for interacting with the Mattermost API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

266

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Deprecation

API version 3 is scheduled for deprecation on January 16th, 2018 and as part of the deprecation process this driver is no longer maintained. We recommend using the new API version 4 driver available in our mattermost-redux repository.

Mattermost JavaScript API Library

npm npm

A library for interacting with the Mattermost API.

Available on NPM

To contribute, please see Contribution Guidelines

Usage

Installation

The library can be installed using npm:

npm install mattermost --save

Usage

Example import methods:

var Mattermost = require('mattermost');
var client = new Mattermost.Client()

import {Client} from 'mattermost';
const client = new Client();

API

API Documentation is coming soon. For now, take a look at the client.jsx file.

Development

Building

make build - Compiles client.jsx into a minified lib/client.js

make publish - Walks though the steps to publish the package (manually)

make clean - Cleans up compiled bits and npm dependencies.

Tests

The tests are in the main repository. This is because they require the server to run.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial