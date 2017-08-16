Deprecation

API version 3 is scheduled for deprecation on January 16th, 2018 and as part of the deprecation process this driver is no longer maintained. We recommend using the new API version 4 driver available in our mattermost-redux repository.

Mattermost JavaScript API Library

A library for interacting with the Mattermost API.

Available on NPM

To contribute, please see Contribution Guidelines

Usage

Installation

The library can be installed using npm:

npm install mattermost --save

Usage

Example import methods:

var Mattermost = require ( 'mattermost' ); var client = new Mattermost.Client()

import {Client} from 'mattermost' ; const client = new Client();

API

API Documentation is coming soon. For now, take a look at the client.jsx file.

Development

Building

make build - Compiles client.jsx into a minified lib/client.js

make publish - Walks though the steps to publish the package (manually)

make clean - Cleans up compiled bits and npm dependencies.

Tests

The tests are in the main repository. This is because they require the server to run.