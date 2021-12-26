Matter.js is a JavaScript 2D rigid body physics engine for the web

brm.io/matter-js

Demos

Gallery

See how others are using matter.js physics

Features

Rigid bodies

Compound bodies

Composite bodies

Concave and convex hulls

Physical properties (mass, area, density etc.)

Restitution (elastic and inelastic collisions)

Collisions (broad-phase, mid-phase and narrow-phase)

Stable stacking and resting

Conservation of momentum

Friction and resistance

Events

Constraints

Gravity

Sleeping and static bodies

Plugins

Rounded corners (chamfering)

Views (translate, zoom)

Collision queries (raycasting, region tests)

Time scaling (slow-mo, speed-up)

Canvas renderer (supports vectors and textures)

MatterTools for creating, testing and debugging worlds

World state serialisation (requires resurrect.js)

Cross-browser and Node.js support (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, IE8+)

Mobile-compatible (touch, responsive)

An original JavaScript physics implementation (not a port)

Install

You can install using package managers npm and Yarn using:

npm install matter-js

Alternatively you can download a stable release or try the latest experimental alpha build (master) and include the script in your web page:

< script src = "matter.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Webpack

Some webpack configs including the default may impact your project's performance during development, for a solution see issue.

Usage

Visit the Getting started wiki page for a minimal usage example which should work in both browsers and Node.js.

Also see the Running and Rendering wiki pages, which show how to use your own game and rendering loops.

Tutorials

See the list of tutorials.

Examples

See the examples directory which contains the source for all demos.

There are even more examples on codepen.

Plugins

The engine can be extended through plugins, see these resources:

Documentation

See the API Documentation and the wiki

Building and Contributing

To build you must first install node.js, then run

npm install

This will install the required build dependencies, then run

npm run dev

to spawn a development server. For information on contributing see CONTRIBUTING.md.

Changelog

To see what's new or changed in the latest version, see the changelog.

References

See the wiki page on References.

License

Matter.js is licensed under The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Liam Brummitt

This license is also supplied with the release and source code.

As stated in the license, absolutely no warranty is provided.