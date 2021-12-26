Matter.js is a JavaScript 2D rigid body physics engine for the web
You can install using package managers npm and Yarn using:
npm install matter-js
Alternatively you can download a stable release or try the latest experimental alpha build (master) and include the script in your web page:
<script src="matter.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
Some webpack configs including the default may impact your project's performance during development, for a solution see issue.
Visit the Getting started wiki page for a minimal usage example which should work in both browsers and Node.js.
Also see the Running and Rendering wiki pages, which show how to use your own game and rendering loops.
See the list of tutorials.
See the examples directory which contains the source for all demos.
There are even more examples on codepen.
The engine can be extended through plugins, see these resources:
See the API Documentation and the wiki
To build you must first install node.js, then run
npm install
This will install the required build dependencies, then run
npm run dev
to spawn a development server. For information on contributing see CONTRIBUTING.md.
To see what's new or changed in the latest version, see the changelog.
