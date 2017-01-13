Matroska library written for nodejs

Fork of node-ebml

It is a fork of https://github.com/themasch/node-ebml

VERY Fast parsing

Fast and incomplete parsing of a mkv file: (we keep only metadatas)

var matroska = require ( 'matroska' ); var url= "http://download.wavetlan.com/SVV/Media/HTTP/mkv/H264_PCM(mkvmerge).mkv" ; matroska.Decoder.parseInfoTagsAndAttachments(url, function ( error, document ) { if (error) { console .error(error); return ; } console .log( document .print()); });

Returns a tree: (format: offset#tagId * node)