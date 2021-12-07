JavaScript/TypeScript SDK for widgets & clients to communicate.

For help and support, visit #matrix-widgets:matrix.org on Matrix.

Not yet ready for usage

This is currently not validated and thus should not be relied upon until this notice goes away. Installation instructions will take this notice's place.

Using the API without a bundler

If you're looking to drop the widget-api into a web browser without the use of a bundler, add a script tag similar to the following:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/matrix-widget-api@0.1.0/dist/api.min.js" > </ script >

Note that the version number may need changing to match the current release.

Once included, the widget-api will be available under mxwidgets . For example, new mxwidgets.WidgetApi(...) to instantiate the WidgetApi class.

Usage for widgets

The general usage for this would be:

const widgetId = null ; const api = new WidgetApi(widgetId); api.requestCapability(MatrixCapabilities.Screenshots); api.requestCapabilities(StickerpickerCapabilities); api.on( `action: ${WidgetApiToWidgetAction.UpdateVisibility} ` , ( ev: CustomEvent<IVisibilityActionRequest> ) => { ev.preventDefault(); console .log(ev.detail); api.transport.reply(ev.detail, <IWidgetApiRequestEmptyData>{}); }); api.on( "action:com.example.my_action" , ( ev: CustomEvent<ICustomActionRequest> ) => { ev.preventDefault(); console .log(ev.detail); api.transport.reply(ev.detail, {custom: "reply" }); }); api.start(); api.sendContentLoaded(); api.setAlwaysOnScreen( true ); api.transport.send( "com.example.my_action" , {isExample: true });

For a more complete example, see the examples directory of this repo.

Usage for web clients

This SDK is meant for use in browser-based applications. The concepts may be transferable to other platforms, though currently this SDK is intended to only be used by browsers. In the future it may be possible for this SDK to provide an interface for other platforms.

TODO: Improve this