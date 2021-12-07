JavaScript/TypeScript SDK for widgets & clients to communicate.
For help and support, visit #matrix-widgets:matrix.org on Matrix.
This is currently not validated and thus should not be relied upon until this notice goes away. Installation instructions will take this notice's place.
If you're looking to drop the widget-api into a web browser without the use of a bundler, add a
script
tag similar to the following:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/matrix-widget-api@0.1.0/dist/api.min.js"></script>
Note that the version number may need changing to match the current release.
Once included, the widget-api will be available under
mxwidgets. For example,
new mxwidgets.WidgetApi(...)
to instantiate the
WidgetApi class.
The general usage for this would be:
const widgetId = null; // if you know the widget ID, supply it.
const api = new WidgetApi(widgetId);
// Before doing anything else, request capabilities:
api.requestCapability(MatrixCapabilities.Screenshots);
api.requestCapabilities(StickerpickerCapabilities);
// Add custom action handlers (if needed)
api.on(`action:${WidgetApiToWidgetAction.UpdateVisibility}`, (ev: CustomEvent<IVisibilityActionRequest>) => {
ev.preventDefault(); // we're handling it, so stop the widget API from doing something.
console.log(ev.detail); // custom handling here
api.transport.reply(ev.detail, <IWidgetApiRequestEmptyData>{});
});
api.on("action:com.example.my_action", (ev: CustomEvent<ICustomActionRequest>) => {
ev.preventDefault(); // we're handling it, so stop the widget API from doing something.
console.log(ev.detail); // custom handling here
api.transport.reply(ev.detail, {custom: "reply"});
});
// Start the messaging
api.start();
// If waitForIframeLoad is false, tell the client that we're good to go
api.sendContentLoaded();
// Later, do something else (if needed)
api.setAlwaysOnScreen(true);
api.transport.send("com.example.my_action", {isExample: true});
For a more complete example, see the
examples directory of this repo.
This SDK is meant for use in browser-based applications. The concepts may be transferable to other platforms, though currently this SDK is intended to only be used by browsers. In the future it may be possible for this SDK to provide an interface for other platforms.
TODO: Improve this
const driver = new CustomDriver(); // an implementation of WidgetDriver
const api = new ClientWidgetApi(widget, iframe, driver);
// The API is automatically started, so we just have to wait for a ready before doing something
api.on("ready", () => {
api.updateVisibility(true).then(() => console.log("Widget knows it is visible now"));
api.transport.send("com.example.my_action", {isExample: true});
});
// Eventually, stop the API handling
api.stop();