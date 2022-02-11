This is the Matrix Client-Server r0 SDK for JavaScript. This SDK can be run in a browser or in Node.js.
Download the browser version from
https://github.com/matrix-org/matrix-js-sdk/releases/latest and add that as a
<script> to your page. There will be a global variable
matrixcs
attached to
window through which you can access the SDK. See below for how to
include libolm to enable end-to-end-encryption.
The browser bundle supports recent versions of browsers. Typically this is ES2015
or
> 0.5%, last 2 versions, Firefox ESR, not dead if using
browserlists.
Please check the working browser example for more information.
Ensure you have the latest LTS version of Node.js installed.
This SDK targets Node 10 for compatibility, which translates to ES6. If you're using a bundler like webpack you'll likely have to transpile dependencies, including this SDK, to match your target browsers.
Using
yarn instead of
npm is recommended. Please see the Yarn install guide
if you do not have it already.
yarn add matrix-js-sdk
import * as sdk from "matrix-js-sdk";
const client = sdk.createClient("https://matrix.org");
client.publicRooms(function(err, data) {
console.log("Public Rooms: %s", JSON.stringify(data));
});
See below for how to include libolm to enable end-to-end-encryption. Please check the Node.js terminal app for a more complex example.
To start the client:
await client.startClient({initialSyncLimit: 10});
You can perform a call to
/sync to get the current state of the client:
client.once('sync', function(state, prevState, res) {
if(state === 'PREPARED') {
console.log("prepared");
} else {
console.log(state);
process.exit(1);
}
});
To send a message:
const content = {
"body": "message text",
"msgtype": "m.text"
};
client.sendEvent("roomId", "m.room.message", content, "", (err, res) => {
console.log(err);
});
To listen for message events:
client.on("Room.timeline", function(event, room, toStartOfTimeline) {
if (event.getType() !== "m.room.message") {
return; // only use messages
}
console.log(event.event.content.body);
});
By default, the
matrix-js-sdk client uses the
MemoryStore to store events as they are received. For example to iterate through the currently stored timeline for a room:
Object.keys(client.store.rooms).forEach((roomId) => {
client.getRoom(roomId).timeline.forEach(t => {
console.log(t.event);
});
});
This SDK provides a full object model around the Matrix Client-Server API and emits events for incoming data and state changes. Aside from wrapping the HTTP API, it:
/initialSync and
/events)
RoomMember information (e.g. display names).
Rooms,
RoomState,
RoomMembers and
Users
which can be listened to for things like name changes, new messages, membership
changes, presence changes, and more.
Later versions of the SDK will:
RoomSummary which would be suitable for a recents page.
The SDK will emit events using an
EventEmitter. It also
emits object models (e.g.
Rooms,
RoomMembers) when they
are updated.
// Listen for low-level MatrixEvents
client.on("event", function(event) {
console.log(event.getType());
});
// Listen for typing changes
client.on("RoomMember.typing", function(event, member) {
if (member.typing) {
console.log(member.name + " is typing...");
}
else {
console.log(member.name + " stopped typing.");
}
});
// start the client to setup the connection to the server
client.startClient();
Most of the methods in the SDK are asynchronous: they do not directly return a result, but instead return a Promise which will be fulfilled in the future.
The typical usage is something like:
matrixClient.someMethod(arg1, arg2).then(function(result) {
...
});
Alternatively, if you have a Node.js-style
callback(err, result) function,
you can pass the result of the promise into it with something like:
matrixClient.someMethod(arg1, arg2).nodeify(callback);
The main thing to note is that it is problematic to discard the result of a promise-returning function, as that will cause exceptions to go unobserved.
Methods which return a promise show this in their documentation.
Many methods in the SDK support both Node.js-style callbacks and Promises,
via an optional
callback argument. The callback support is now deprecated:
new methods do not include a
callback argument, and in the future it may be
removed from existing methods.
This section provides some useful code snippets which demonstrate the core functionality of the SDK. These examples assume the SDK is setup like this:
import * as sdk from "matrix-js-sdk";
const myUserId = "@example:localhost";
const myAccessToken = "QGV4YW1wbGU6bG9jYWxob3N0.qPEvLuYfNBjxikiCjP";
const matrixClient = sdk.createClient({
baseUrl: "http://localhost:8008",
accessToken: myAccessToken,
userId: myUserId
});
matrixClient.on("RoomMember.membership", function(event, member) {
if (member.membership === "invite" && member.userId === myUserId) {
matrixClient.joinRoom(member.roomId).then(function() {
console.log("Auto-joined %s", member.roomId);
});
}
});
matrixClient.startClient();
matrixClient.on("Room.timeline", function(event, room, toStartOfTimeline) {
if (toStartOfTimeline) {
return; // don't print paginated results
}
if (event.getType() !== "m.room.message") {
return; // only print messages
}
console.log(
// the room name will update with m.room.name events automatically
"(%s) %s :: %s", room.name, event.getSender(), event.getContent().body
);
});
matrixClient.startClient();
Output:
(My Room) @megan:localhost :: Hello world
(My Room) @megan:localhost :: how are you?
(My Room) @example:localhost :: I am good
(My Room) @example:localhost :: change the room name
(My New Room) @megan:localhost :: done
matrixClient.on("RoomState.members", function(event, state, member) {
const room = matrixClient.getRoom(state.roomId);
if (!room) {
return;
}
const memberList = state.getMembers();
console.log(room.name);
console.log(Array(room.name.length + 1).join("=")); // underline
for (var i = 0; i < memberList.length; i++) {
console.log(
"(%s) %s",
memberList[i].membership,
memberList[i].name
);
}
});
matrixClient.startClient();
Output:
My Room
=======
(join) @example:localhost
(leave) @alice:localhost
(join) Bob
(invite) @charlie:localhost
A hosted reference can be found at http://matrix-org.github.io/matrix-js-sdk/index.html
This SDK uses JSDoc3 style comments. You can manually build and host the API reference from the source files like this:
$ yarn gendoc
$ cd .jsdoc
$ python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8005
Then visit
http://localhost:8005 to see the API docs.
The SDK supports end-to-end encryption via the Olm and Megolm protocols, using
libolm. It is left up to the
application to make libolm available, via the
Olm global.
It is also necessary to call
matrixClient.initCrypto() after creating a new
MatrixClient (but before calling
matrixClient.startClient()) to
initialise the crypto layer.
If the
Olm global is not available, the SDK will show a warning, as shown
below;
initCrypto() will also fail.
Unable to load crypto module: crypto will be disabled: Error: global.Olm is not defined
If the crypto layer is not (successfully) initialised, the SDK will continue to work for unencrypted rooms, but it will not support the E2E parts of the Matrix specification.
To provide the Olm library in a browser application:
olm.js as a
<script> before
browser-matrix.js.
To provide the Olm library in a node.js application:
yarn add https://packages.matrix.org/npm/olm/olm-3.1.4.tgz
(replace the URL with the latest version you want to use from
https://packages.matrix.org/npm/olm/)
global.Olm = require('olm'); before loading
matrix-js-sdk.
If you want to package Olm as dependency for your node.js application, you can
use
yarn add https://packages.matrix.org/npm/olm/olm-3.1.4.tgz. If your
application also works without e2e crypto enabled, add
--optional to mark it
as an optional dependency.
This section is for people who want to modify the SDK. If you just want to use this SDK, skip this section.
First, you need to pull in the right build tools:
$ yarn install
To build a browser version from scratch when developing::
$ yarn build
To run tests (Jasmine)::
$ yarn test
To run linting:
$ yarn lint