This library sits on top of the core application service library and provides an API for setting up bridges quickly. Check out the HOW-TO for a step-by-step tutorial on setting up a new bridge.
matrix-appservice-bridge requires Node JS 14.x or greater.
A hosted reference can be found on
GitHub Pages.
Alternatively, build the docs using
yarn gendoc. Each component's class
constructor is exposed on
require("matrix-appservice-bridge") so check each
class for more information on how to use each component.
__________________________
| |
| Your bridge e.g. IRC |
|__________________________|
__|___________________|___
| |
| matrix-appservice-bridge |
|__________________________|
__|___________________|___
| |
| matrix-appservice |
|__________________________|
The bridge relies on
matrix-appservice and
matrix-js-sdk for their
AS API and CS API implementations respectively. The bridge manages state for
virtual users and provides many useful helper functions bridges may desire.
The bridge is formed around "components". You can pick and choose which components you use, though some components depend upon other components. All components operate on data models defined in the bridge. You can directly construct components: the bridge exposes the class constructor.
BridgeStore
Provides basic document store (key-value) CRUD operations.
UserBridgeStore
Provides storage for matrix and remote users. Provides CRUD operations and mapping between different types of users.
RoomBridgeStore
Provides storage for matrix and remote rooms. Provides CRUD operations and mapping between different types of rooms.
EventBridgeStore
Provides storage for matrix and remote event ids.
ClientFactory
Provides a method to obtain a JS SDK
MatrixClient in the context of a
particular
user_id and/or
Request. This is used to send messages as other
users.
Request /
RequestFactory
An abstraction provided to identify a single request through the bridge. Can be used for request-context logging (each request has a unique ID) and metrics (each request can succeed or fail and has timers for how long they take to go through the bridge).
Intent
Provides a way to perform Matrix actions by intent rather than by raw
API calls. This can be thought of as an extension to the client-server JS SDK.
For example,
intent.invite(roomId, invitee) would make sure that you are
actually joined to the room
roomId first (and will automatically join it if
you aren't) before trying to send the invite.
Performing actions by intent makes creating bridges a lot easier. For example,
if your bridge has no concept of inviting or joining rooms, then you don't need
to care about it either in the bridge. Simply calling
intent.sendMessage(roomId, text) would make sure that you are joined to the
room first before sending the message.
ConfigValidator
Provides a way to validate a YAML file when provided with a schema file. Useful for setting your bridge-specific configuration information.
Cli
Processes command line arguments and runs the
Bridge.
AppServiceBot
A wrapper around the JS SDK
MatrixClient designed for use by the application
service itself. Contains helper methods to get all rooms the AS is in, how
many virtual / real users are in each, etc.
Bridge
The component which orchestrates other components: a "glue" component. Provides a way to start the bridge. This is the component most examples use. Has dependencies on most of the components listed above.
Logging
This component exposes access to the bridges log reporter. To use, you should
install the optional packages
winston@3,
winston-daily-rotate-file@2 and
chalk@2 to get nice formatted log lines, otherwise it will default to the JS
console. To use the component, use
Logging.configure(configObject) to setup
the logger, which takes the following options:
{
// A level to set the console reporter to.
console: "error|warn|info|debug|off",
// Format to append to log files.
fileDatePattern: "YYYY-MM-DD",
// Format of the timestamp in log files.
timestampFormat: "MMM-D HH:mm:ss.SSS",
// Log files to emit to, keyed of the minimum level they report.
// You can leave this out, or set it to false to disable files.
files: {
// File paths can be relative or absolute, the date is appended onto the end.
"abc.log" => "error|warn|info|debug|off",
},
// The maximum number of files per level before old files get cleaned
// up. Use 0 to disable.
maxFiles: 5,
}
You MUST configure the logger before anything will be emitted to the console.
You can then use
const log = Logging.Get(ModuleName) to start logging to the reporter,
using the
log.error,
log.warn,
log.info or
log.debug functions. Arguments to these functions will
automatically be seralized if they aren't strings.
NOTE:
opts.controller.onLog will override this, but if not set then the logging
transport is used.
RoomLinkValidator
This component validates if a room can be linked to a remote channel based on
whether it conflicts with any rules given in a rule file. The filename is given
in
opts.roomLinkValidation.ruleFile for
Bridge, though you may also set the
rules as an object instead by setting
opts.roomLinkValidation.rules.
The format for the file (in YAML) or the object is as follows:
{
// This rule checks the memberlist of a room to determine if it will let
// the bridge create a link to the room. This is useful for avoiding conflicts
// with other bridges.
"userIds": {
// Anyone in this set will be ALWAYS exempt from the conflicts rule.
// Here anyone who's localpart starts with nice is exempt.
"exempt": ["@nice+.:example.com"]
// This is a regex that will exclude anyone who has "guy" at the end of their localpart.
// evilbloke is also exempt.
"conflict": ["@+.guy:example.com", "@evilbloke:example.com"]
}
}
If you set
opts.roomLinkValidation.triggerEndpoint to
true, then you may use
/_bridge/roomLinkValidator/reload to reload the config from file. This endpoint
optionally takes the
filename parameter if you want to reload the config from
another location.
RoomUpgradeHandler
This component automatically handles Room Upgrades by changing all associated room entries to use the new room id as well as leaving and joining ghosts. It can also be hooked into so you can manually adjust entries, or do an action once the upgrade is over.
This component is disabled by default but can enabled by simply defining
roomUpgradeOpts
in the options given to the bridge (simply
{} (empty object)). By default, users
will be copied on upgrade. Upgrade events will also be consumed by the bridge, and
will not be emitted by
onEvent. For more information, see the docs.
MatrixRoom - A representation of a matrix room.
RemoteRoom - A representation of a third-party room.
MatrixUser - A representation of a matrix user.
RemoteUser - A representation of a third-party user.
Warning: This feature is experimental and not part of the matrix specification yet. MSC2162 is currently ongoing which means that changes will likely happen to the format of the errors. Do not use this in production bridges.
This section applies when you are using
Bridge and want to notify your users
about problems while processing their events.
One thing the bridge requires you to do is fulfilling or rejecting the
request promise which is handed to you as argument of the
controller.onEvent callback. When rejecting the promise, the
Error you
reject with will indicate to the bridge library how to behave:
EventNotHandledError (and all its subtypes) the bridge will declare
the event as permanently failed. It will mark it as such by sending a
de.nasnotfound.bridge_error room event, which will make clients show an
error message to their users.
Error types no message is sent to the clients. The bridge
still uses the information that the event was handled for queuing purposes.