Seemple.js is a simple JavaScript framework to create single-page applications (SPAs). The simple and intuitive API is based on JavaScript classes and accessors which are accessible to all application developers of varying skills. The requirement to start your first project with Seemple.js is basic knowledge of JavaScript!

Features

A nice reactive API to solve hard problems

High robustness of developed apps

The ability to refactor legacy applications without rewriting them from scratch

Only couple of hours is needed to master the framework because of the absence of complex concepts

A bonus: the framework is documented in 3 languages: English, Ukrainian and Russian.

Download

Install via NPM

npm install seemple

Business needs

Due to extreme simplicity of the framework, even novice web developers can quickly start to do small, then medium and then large web applications. This means that web studios are able to save money by hiring younger professionals, who, in turn, could not find a job before.

Project structure

The project is structured as a monorepository powered by Lerna. /package folder includes three packages:

seemple itself

seemple-router for routing

seemple-parse-form to make it easy to work with regular HTML forms

Resources

License: MIT License