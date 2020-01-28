openbase logo
matreshka

by Andrii Gubanov
2.4.0 (see all)

Seemple.js framework

Downloads/wk

91

GitHub Stars

828

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
'matreshka' is renamed to 'seemple'. To upgrade change your package.json and rename your imports (optionally you can change variable names). See https://github.com/finom/seemple

Readme

seemple.js npm version Build Status Coverage Status

Seemple Website

Seemple.js is a simple JavaScript framework to create single-page applications (SPAs). The simple and intuitive API is based on JavaScript classes and accessors which are accessible to all application developers of varying skills. The requirement to start your first project with Seemple.js is basic knowledge of JavaScript!

Features

  • A nice reactive API to solve hard problems
  • High robustness of developed apps
  • The ability to refactor legacy applications without rewriting them from scratch
  • Only couple of hours is needed to master the framework because of the absence of complex concepts

A bonus: the framework is documented in 3 languages: English, Ukrainian and Russian.

Download

Install via NPM

npm install seemple

Business needs

Due to extreme simplicity of the framework, even novice web developers can quickly start to do small, then medium and then large web applications. This means that web studios are able to save money by hiring younger professionals, who, in turn, could not find a job before.

Project structure

The project is structured as a monorepository powered by Lerna. /package folder includes three packages:

Resources

License: MIT License

