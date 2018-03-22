A wrapper for the Matomo Tracking HTTP API
First, install
matomo-tracker as a dependency:
npm install --save matomo-tracker
Then, use it in your project:
var MatomoTracker = require('matomo-tracker');
// Initialize with your site ID and Matomo URL
var matomo = new MatomoTracker(1, 'http://mywebsite.com/matomo.php');
// Optional: Respond to tracking errors
matomo.on('error', function(err) {
console.log('error tracking request: ', err);
});
// Track a request URL:
// Either as a simple string …
matomo.track('http://example.com/track/this/url');
// … or provide further options:
matomo.track({
url: 'http://example.com/track/this/url',
action_name: 'This will be shown in your dashboard',
ua: 'Node.js v0.10.24',
cvar: JSON.stringify({
'1': ['custom variable name', 'custom variable value']
})
});
// … or trackBulk:
var events = [{
'_id': 'AA814767-7B1F-5C81-8F1D-8E47AD7D2982',
'cdt': '2018-03-22T02:32:22.867Z',
'e_c': 'Buy',
'e_a': 'rightButton',
'e_v': '2'
},{
'_id': 'AA814767-7B1F-5C81-8F1D-8E47AD7D2982',
'cdt': '2018-03-22T02:33:52.962Z',
'e_c': 'Buy',
'e_a': 'leftButton',
'e_v': '4'
}];
matomo.trackBulk(events, (resData) => {
// done.
})
That's it. For a complete list of options, see Matomo's Tracking HTTP API Reference.
If you renamed the tracking file
piwik.php or
matomo.php of your matomo instance, the following error will be thrown:
new MatomoTracker(1, 'http://matomo.my-site.com/my-file.php'))
// ERROR: A tracker URL must end with "matomo.php" or "piwik.php"
To skip this check, simply pass
true as third argument to the constructor:
new MatomoTracker(1, 'http://matomo.my-site.com/my-file.php', true))
// OK