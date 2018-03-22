openbase logo
matomo-tracker

by matomo-org
2.2.4

A Node.js wrapper for the Matomo (Piwik) tracking HTTP API

Downloads/wk

9.5K

9.5K

104

104

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

17

17

Package

0

0

MIT

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Matomo Tracker NPM version Build Status

A wrapper for the Matomo Tracking HTTP API

Usage

First, install matomo-tracker as a dependency:

npm install --save matomo-tracker

Then, use it in your project:

var MatomoTracker = require('matomo-tracker');

// Initialize with your site ID and Matomo URL
var matomo = new MatomoTracker(1, 'http://mywebsite.com/matomo.php');

// Optional: Respond to tracking errors
matomo.on('error', function(err) {
  console.log('error tracking request: ', err);
});

// Track a request URL:
// Either as a simple string …
matomo.track('http://example.com/track/this/url');

// … or provide further options:
matomo.track({
  url: 'http://example.com/track/this/url',
  action_name: 'This will be shown in your dashboard',
  ua: 'Node.js v0.10.24',
  cvar: JSON.stringify({
    '1': ['custom variable name', 'custom variable value']
  })
});

// … or trackBulk:
var events = [{
  '_id': 'AA814767-7B1F-5C81-8F1D-8E47AD7D2982',
  'cdt': '2018-03-22T02:32:22.867Z',
  'e_c': 'Buy',
  'e_a': 'rightButton',
  'e_v': '2'
},{
  '_id': 'AA814767-7B1F-5C81-8F1D-8E47AD7D2982',
  'cdt': '2018-03-22T02:33:52.962Z',
  'e_c': 'Buy',
  'e_a': 'leftButton',
  'e_v': '4'
}];
matomo.trackBulk(events, (resData) => {
  // done.
})

That's it. For a complete list of options, see Matomo's Tracking HTTP API Reference.

Advanced usage

If you renamed the tracking file piwik.php or matomo.php of your matomo instance, the following error will be thrown:

new MatomoTracker(1, 'http://matomo.my-site.com/my-file.php'))
// ERROR: A tracker URL must end with "matomo.php" or "piwik.php"

To skip this check, simply pass true as third argument to the constructor:

new MatomoTracker(1, 'http://matomo.my-site.com/my-file.php', true))
// OK

License

MIT License

