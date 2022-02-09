openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

maticjs

by maticnetwork
1.0.1 (see all)

Javascript developer library to interact with Matic Network

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

115

GitHub Stars

300

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This package is moved to @maticnetwork/maticjs

Readme

Matic SDK

GitHub version Build Status npm version GitHub TEST

This repository contains the maticjs client library. maticjs makes it easy for developers, who may not be deeply familiar with smart contract development, to interact with the various components of Matic Network.

This library will help developers to move assets from Ethereum chain to Matic chain, and withdraw from Matic to Ethereum using fraud proofs.

Docs

https://maticnetwork.github.io/matic.js

Support

Our Discord is the best way to reach us ✨.

Contributors

You are very welcome to contribute, please see contributing guidelines - [Contribute].

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to matic.js!

Made with contributors-img.

Development

Setup

npm ci

How to debug

Write your code inside file test/debug.js and run below code

npm run debug

Above command will build the source code & install the builded version into test folder, which will be used by debug.js.

Lint

# To check lint errors
npm run lint

# To fix most common lint errors
# Note that it might not fix all errors, some need manual intervention
npm run lint:fix

Build code

npm run build

Run test

npm run test

Generate distribution files

npm run deploy

NPM publish

Before running publish script, make sure you have updated version properly.

Note that prepublishOnly script will be automatically called while publishing. It will check lint, clean dist/lib folders and build fresh distribution files before it executes npm publish.

npm publish

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial