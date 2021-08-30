A step by step solver for math

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCrargw1rrM

Requirements

Mathsteps requires Node version > 6.0.0

Usage

To install mathsteps using npm:

npm install mathsteps

const mathsteps = require ( 'mathsteps' ); const steps = mathsteps.simplifyExpression( '2x + 2x + x + x' ); steps.forEach( step => { console .log( "before change: " + step.oldNode.toString()); console .log( "change: " + step.changeType); console .log( "after change: " + step.newNode.toString()); console .log( "# of substeps: " + step.substeps.length); });

To solve an equation:

const steps = mathsteps.solveEquation( '2x + 3x = 35' ); steps.forEach( step => { console .log( "before change: " + step.oldEquation.ascii()); console .log( "change: " + step.changeType); console .log( "after change: " + step.newEquation.ascii()); console .log( "# of substeps: " + step.substeps.length); });

(if you're using mathsteps v0.1.6 or lower, use .print() instead of .ascii() )

To see all the change types:

const changes = mathsteps.ChangeTypes;

Contributing

Hi! If you're interested in working on this, that would be super awesome! Learn more here: CONTRIBUTING.md.

Build

First clone the project from github:

git clone https://github.com/socraticorg/mathsteps.git cd mathsteps

Install the project dependencies:

npm install

Test

To execute tests for the library, install the project dependencies once:

npm install

Then, the tests can be executed: