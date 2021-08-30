https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCrargw1rrM
Mathsteps requires Node version > 6.0.0
To install mathsteps using npm:
npm install mathsteps
const mathsteps = require('mathsteps');
const steps = mathsteps.simplifyExpression('2x + 2x + x + x');
steps.forEach(step => {
console.log("before change: " + step.oldNode.toString()); // before change: 2 x + 2 x + x + x
console.log("change: " + step.changeType); // change: ADD_POLYNOMIAL_TERMS
console.log("after change: " + step.newNode.toString()); // after change: 6 x
console.log("# of substeps: " + step.substeps.length); // # of substeps: 3
});
To solve an equation:
const steps = mathsteps.solveEquation('2x + 3x = 35');
steps.forEach(step => {
console.log("before change: " + step.oldEquation.ascii()); // e.g. before change: 2x + 3x = 35
console.log("change: " + step.changeType); // e.g. change: SIMPLIFY_LEFT_SIDE
console.log("after change: " + step.newEquation.ascii()); // e.g. after change: 5x = 35
console.log("# of substeps: " + step.substeps.length); // e.g. # of substeps: 2
});
(if you're using mathsteps v0.1.6 or lower, use
.print() instead of
.ascii())
To see all the change types:
const changes = mathsteps.ChangeTypes;
Hi! If you're interested in working on this, that would be super awesome! Learn more here: CONTRIBUTING.md.
First clone the project from github:
git clone https://github.com/socraticorg/mathsteps.git
cd mathsteps
Install the project dependencies:
npm install
To execute tests for the library, install the project dependencies once:
npm install
Then, the tests can be executed:
npm test