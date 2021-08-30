openbase logo
mathsteps

by google
0.2.0

Step by step math solutions for everyone

Readme

A step by step solver for math

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/mathsteps-chat/Lobby

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCrargw1rrM

Requirements

Mathsteps requires Node version > 6.0.0

Usage

To install mathsteps using npm:

npm install mathsteps

const mathsteps = require('mathsteps');

const steps = mathsteps.simplifyExpression('2x + 2x + x + x');

steps.forEach(step => {
    console.log("before change: " + step.oldNode.toString());   // before change: 2 x + 2 x + x + x
    console.log("change: " + step.changeType);                  // change: ADD_POLYNOMIAL_TERMS
    console.log("after change: " + step.newNode.toString());    // after change: 6 x
    console.log("# of substeps: " + step.substeps.length);      // # of substeps: 3
});

To solve an equation:

const steps = mathsteps.solveEquation('2x + 3x = 35');

steps.forEach(step => {
    console.log("before change: " + step.oldEquation.ascii());  // e.g. before change: 2x + 3x = 35
    console.log("change: " + step.changeType);                  // e.g. change: SIMPLIFY_LEFT_SIDE
    console.log("after change: " + step.newEquation.ascii());   // e.g. after change: 5x = 35
    console.log("# of substeps: " + step.substeps.length);      // e.g. # of substeps: 2
});

(if you're using mathsteps v0.1.6 or lower, use .print() instead of .ascii())

To see all the change types:

const changes = mathsteps.ChangeTypes;

Contributing

Hi! If you're interested in working on this, that would be super awesome! Learn more here: CONTRIBUTING.md.

Build

First clone the project from github:

git clone https://github.com/socraticorg/mathsteps.git
cd mathsteps

Install the project dependencies:

npm install

Test

To execute tests for the library, install the project dependencies once:

npm install

Then, the tests can be executed:

npm test

