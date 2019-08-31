MathSass

A Sass implementation of mathematical functions.

Install

Git

git clone git@github.com:terkel/mathsass.git && cd mathsass

Bower

bower install mathsass --save-dev

npm

npm install mathsass --save-dev

Usage

Import dist/_math.scss partial to the Sass document.

@ import "path/to/dist/math" ; .content { height : 200px ; width : 200px / tan( 60deg ); }

If you installed via Npm the path will be: node_modules/mathsass/dist/math

If you installed via Bower the path will be: bower_components/mathsass/dist/math

Features

Constants

$E - Euler's constant (ネイピア数 [オイラー数])

- Euler's constant (ネイピア数 [オイラー数]) $PI - π (円周率)

- π (円周率) $LN2 - The natural logarithm of 2 (2 の自然対数)

- The natural logarithm of 2 (2 の自然対数) $SQRT2 - The square root of 2 (2 の平方根)

Functions

Exponentiation

pow($base, $exp)

@ debug pow( 4 , 2); @ debug pow( 4 , -2); @ debug pow( 4 , 0.2);

Factorial

fact($x)

@ debug fact( 4 ); @ debug fact( 8 );

Square root

sqrt($x)

@ debug sqrt( 2 ); @ debug sqrt( 3 );

Exponential function

exp($x)

frexp($x)

ldexp($x, $exp)

@ debug exp(- 1 ); @ debug exp( 0 ); @ debug exp( 1 );

Logarithms

log($x, $b: null)

@ debug log( 2 ); @ debug log( 10 ); @ debug log( 2 , 10);

Trigonometric functions

sin($x) - Sine (正弦)

- Sine (正弦) cos($x) - Cosine (余弦)

- Cosine (余弦) tan($x) - Tangent (正接)

- Tangent (正接) csc($x) - Cosecant (余割)

- Cosecant (余割) sec($x) - Secant (正割)

- Secant (正割) cot($x) - Cotangent (余接)

If argument has deg unit, converted to rad .

@ debug tan( 0.5236 ); @ debug tan( 30deg );

Inverse trigonometric functions

asin($x) - Arcsine (逆正弦)

- Arcsine (逆正弦) acos($x) - Arccosine (逆余弦)

- Arccosine (逆余弦) atan($x) - Arctangent (逆正接)

- Arctangent (逆正接) atan2($y, $x) - Arctangent of the quotient of its arguments (引数の比率での逆正接)

@ debug atan2( 0 , 0); @ debug atan2( 0 , -0.0); @ debug atan2(- 0.0 , 0); @ debug atan2(- 0.0 , -0.0);

Greatest common divisor and least common multiple

gcd($a, $b) - Greatest common divisor (最大公約数)

- Greatest common divisor (最大公約数) lcm($a, $b) - Least common multiple (最小公倍数)

@ debug gcd( 54 , 24); @ debug lcm( 30 , 42);

Helper functions

strip-unit($number)

deg-to-rad($deg, $unit: true)

rad-to-deg($rad, $unit: true)

unitless-rad($angle)

@ debug rad-to-deg( 1.0472 ); @ debug deg-to-rad( 60deg ); @ debug deg-to-rad( 60deg , false); @ debug unitless-rad( 60deg ); @ debug unitless-rad( 1.0472rad );

References

…and Wikipedia articles:

Contributing

Make sure you have node.js and grunt installed.

Clone Repository

git clone git @github .com:terkel/mathsass.git

Install Dependencies

npm install

Run Sass/Tests

grunt

Credits

Originally created with help from @kaminaly and @pilssalgi.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Takeru Suzuki Licensed under the MIT license.