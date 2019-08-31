A Sass implementation of mathematical functions.
git clone git@github.com:terkel/mathsass.git && cd mathsass
bower install mathsass --save-dev
npm install mathsass --save-dev
Import
dist/_math.scss partial to the Sass document.
@import "path/to/dist/math";
.content {
height: 200px;
width: 200px / tan(60deg); // 115.47005px
}
If you installed via Npm the path will be:
node_modules/mathsass/dist/math
If you installed via Bower the path will be:
bower_components/mathsass/dist/math
$E - Euler's constant (ネイピア数 [オイラー数])
$PI - π (円周率)
$LN2 - The natural logarithm of 2 (2 の自然対数)
$SQRT2 - The square root of 2 (2 の平方根)
pow($base, $exp)
@debug pow(4, 2); // 16
@debug pow(4, -2); // 0.0625
@debug pow(4, 0.2); // 1.31951
fact($x)
@debug fact(4); // 24
@debug fact(8); // 40320
sqrt($x)
@debug sqrt(2); // 1.41421
@debug sqrt(3); // 1.73205
exp($x)
frexp($x)
ldexp($x, $exp)
@debug exp(-1); // 0.36788
@debug exp(0); // 1
@debug exp(1); // 2.71828
log($x, $b: null)
@debug log(2); // 0.69315
@debug log(10); // 2.30259
@debug log(2, 10); // 0.30103
sin($x) - Sine (正弦)
cos($x) - Cosine (余弦)
tan($x) - Tangent (正接)
csc($x) - Cosecant (余割)
sec($x) - Secant (正割)
cot($x) - Cotangent (余接)
If argument has
deg unit, converted to
rad.
@debug tan(0.5236); // 0.57735
@debug tan(30deg); // 0.57735
asin($x) - Arcsine (逆正弦)
acos($x) - Arccosine (逆余弦)
atan($x) - Arctangent (逆正接)
atan2($y, $x) - Arctangent of the quotient of its arguments (引数の比率での逆正接)
@debug atan2(0, 0); // 0
@debug atan2(0, -0.0); // 3.14159
@debug atan2(-0.0, 0); // 0
@debug atan2(-0.0, -0.0); // -3.14159
gcd($a, $b) - Greatest common divisor (最大公約数)
lcm($a, $b) - Least common multiple (最小公倍数)
@debug gcd(54, 24); // 6
@debug lcm(30, 42); // 210
strip-unit($number)
deg-to-rad($deg, $unit: true)
rad-to-deg($rad, $unit: true)
unitless-rad($angle)
@debug rad-to-deg(1.0472); // 60.00014deg
@debug deg-to-rad(60deg); // 1.0472rad
@debug deg-to-rad(60deg, false); // 1.0472
@debug unitless-rad(60deg); // 1.0472
@debug unitless-rad(1.0472rad); // 1.0472
Make sure you have node.js and grunt installed.
Clone Repository
git clone git@github.com:terkel/mathsass.git
Install Dependencies
npm install
Run Sass/Tests
grunt
Originally created with help from @kaminaly and @pilssalgi.
Copyright (c) 2013 Takeru Suzuki Licensed under the MIT license.