by Han, Jeanine, and Mary (maintainers@mathquill.com)

MathQuill is a web formula editor designed to make typing math easy and beautiful.

The MathQuill project is supported by its partners. We hold ourselves to a compassionate Code of Conduct.

MathQuill is resuming active development and we're committed to getting things running smoothly. Find a dusty corner? Let us know in Slack. (Prefer IRC? We're #mathquill on Freenode.)

Getting Started

MathQuill has a simple interface. This brief example creates a MathQuill element and renders, then reads a given input:

var htmlElement = document .getElementById( 'some_id' ); var config = { handlers : { edit : function ( ) { ... } }, restrictMismatchedBrackets : true }; var mathField = MQ.MathField(htmlElement, config); mathField.latex( '2^{\\frac{3}{2}}' ); mathField.latex();

Check out our Getting Started Guide for setup instructions and basic MathQuill usage.

Docs

Most documentation for MathQuill is located on ReadTheDocs.

Some older documentation still exists on the Wiki.

Open-Source License

The Source Code Form of MathQuill is subject to the terms of the Mozilla Public License, v. 2.0: http://mozilla.org/MPL/2.0/

The quick-and-dirty is you can do whatever if modifications to MathQuill are in public GitHub forks. (Other ways to publicize modifications are also fine, as are private use modifications. See also: MPL 2.0 FAQ)