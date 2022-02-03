What is Mathpix Markdown?

mathpix-markdown is a superset of Markdown that adds helpful syntax for the STEM community, such as advanced equation, table, and chemistry support. Wherever possible, we borrow syntax from LaTeX. In other cases (such as chemistry) we invent new syntax that is backward compatible with Markdown.

Here are the key benefits over plain Markdown:

better equation support via LaTeX syntax (powered by MathJax), including equation numbering and referencing conventions from LaTeX

better support for tables, via the LaTeX tabular syntax, which allows for complex, nested tables often seen in scientific publications

advanced figure referencing via LaTeX syntax

support for abstracts, author lists, and linkable sections; these are a fact of life for academic publications

support for chemistry diagrams represented with SMILES markup, compatible with popular chemistry tools like Chemdraw

Mathpix Markdown Syntax reference

Click here for the full syntax reference.

How to edit mmd files?

Mathpix Markdown is an open format with multiple implementations:

you can use this Github repo and the mathpix-markdown-it npm library to render STEM content on your website

npm library to render STEM content on your website you can use the VS Code plugin (see picture above) to edit mmd files

use can use our web editor Snip Notes to edit, export, and publish mmd files (with exports to pdf and docx formats)

you can use our experimental static site generator Spectra to edit local mmd files and see changes in real time

How is Mathpix Markdown different from regular Markdown?

Mathpix Markdown addresses these limitations by adding support for the following standard Latex syntax elements which are already familiar to the scientific community:

inline math via \( <latex math> \)

block math via \[ <latex math> \] or $$ <math> $$

or tables via \begin{tabular} ... \end{tabular}

figures and figure captions via \begin{figure} \caption{...} ... \end{figure}

lists: unordered lists via \begin{itemize} ... \end{itemize} and ordered lists via \begin{enumerate} ... \end{enumerate}

and ordered lists via numbered and unnumbered equation enviornments \begin{elem} ... \end{elem} and \begin{elem*} ... \end{elem*} where elem= equation|align|split|gather

and where elem= equation, table, and figure references via \label , \ref , \eqref , \tag

, , , text formatting options \title{...} , \author{...} , \begin{abstract}...\end{abstract} , \section{Section Title} , \subsection{Section Title} , \subsubsection{Section Title} , \textit{italicized text} , \textbf{bold text} , \url{link}

, , , , , , , , chemistry equation via <smiles>OC(=O)c1cc(Cl)cs1</smiles> or

```smiles OC (=O) c1cc (Cl) cs1 ```

What is mathpix-markdown-it?

mathpix-markdown-it is an open source implementation of the mathpix-markdown spec written in Typescript.

It relies on the following open source libraries:

MathJax v3 (to render math with SVGs)

markdown-it (for standard Markdown parsing)

Quickstart

Installation

npm usage:

$ npm install mathpix-markdown-it

yarn usage:

$ yarn add mathpix-markdown-it

How to use

React usage

We provide React components which make rendering of mathpix-markdown-it easy for React applications: Full example

import {MathpixMarkdown, MathpixLoader} from 'mathpix-markdown-it' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( <MathpixLoader> <MathpixMarkdown text="\\(ax^2 + bx + c = 0\\)"/> <MathpixMarkdown text="$x = \frac { - b \pm \sqrt { b ^ { 2 } - 4 a c } } { 2 a }$"/> ... </MathpixLoader> ); } }

import * as React from 'react' ; import { MathpixMarkdownModel as MM } from 'mathpix-markdown-it' ; class App extends React . Component { componentDidMount() { const elStyle = document .getElementById( 'Mathpix-styles' ); if (!elStyle) { const style = document .createElement( "style" ); style.setAttribute( "id" , "Mathpix-styles" ); style.innerHTML = MM.getMathpixFontsStyle() + MM.getMathpixStyle( true ); document .head.appendChild(style); } } render() { const html = MM.render( '$x = \\frac { - b \\pm \\sqrt { b ^ { 2 } - 4 a c } } { 2 a }$' ); return ( < div className = "App" > < div className = "content" dangerouslySetInnerHTML = {{__html: html }}> </ div > </ div > ) } } export default App;

class ConvertForm extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { value : '\\[

' + 'y = \\frac { \\sum _ { i } w _ { i } y _ { i } } { \\sum _ { i } w _ { i } } , i = 1,2 \\ldots k

' + '\\]' , result : '' }; this .handleChange = this .handleChange.bind( this ); this .handleSubmit = this .handleSubmit.bind( this ); } handleChange(event) { this .setState({ value : event.target.value}); } handleSubmit(event) { event.preventDefault(); this .setState({ result : MM.markdownToHTML( this .state.value)}) } render() { return ( <div> <form onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}> <h1>Input Text with Latex:</h1> <textarea value={this.state.value} onChange={this.handleChange} /> <input type="submit" value="Convert" /> </form> <div id='preview-content' dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: this.state.result}}/> </div> ); } }

Latex to mathml/asciimath/tsv conversion

Rendering methods have the ability to convert Latex representation to such formats as: mathml , asciimath , tsv

const options = { outMath : { include_mathml : true , include_asciimath : true , include_latex : true , include_svg : true , include_tsv : true , include_table_html : true , } }; const html = MathpixMarkdownModel.markdownToHTML( `$x^x$` , options);

markdownToHTML() returns an HTML string that will contain the formats specified in the options.

For Latex formulas, the result will be:

< span class = "math-inline" > < mathml style = "display: none" > ... </ mathml > < asciimath style = "display: none" > ... </ asciimath > < latex style = "display: none" > ... </ latex > < mjx-comtainer class = "MathJax" jax = "SVG" > .. </ mjx-comtainer > </ span >

For tabular , the result will be:

< div class = "table_ tabular" > < table id = "tabular" > ... </ table > < tsv style = "display: none" > ... </ tsv > </ div >

Then calling the parseMarkdownByHTML(html) method will return all formats as a list from the incoming html string.

For Latex formulas:

[ { "type" : "mathml" , "value" : "<math>...</math>" }, { "type" : "asciimath" , "value" : "x^(x)" }, { "type" : "latex" , "value" : "x^x" }, { "type" : "svg" , "value" : "<sgv>...</svg>" } ]

For tabular :

[ { "type" : "html" , "value" : "<table>...</table>" }, { "type" : "tsv" , "value" : "<tsv>...</tsv>" } ]

Example of outMath option usage

For Latex formulas:

const options = { outMath : { include_mathml : false , include_asciimath : true , include_latex : false , } }; const latex = `$x^x$` ; const html = MathpixMarkdownModel.markdownToHTML(latex, options); const parsed = MathpixMarkdownModel.parseMarkdownByHTML(html, false );

html :

< div > < span class = "math-inline" > < asciimath style = "display: none;" > x^(x) </ asciimath > < mjx-comtainer class = "MathJax" jax = "SVG" > < svg > ... </ svg > </ mjx-comtainer > </ span > </ div >

parsed :

[ { "type" : "asciimath" , "value" : "x^(x)" }, { "type" : "svg" , "value" : "<sgv>...</svg>" } ]

For tabular :

const options = { outMath : { include_table_html : false , include_tsv : true , } }; const latex = `\\begin{tabular}{ l c r } 1 & 2 & 3 \\\\ 4 & 5 & 6 \\\\ 7 & 8 & 9 \\\\ \\end{tabular}` ; const html = MathpixMarkdownModel.markdownToHTML(latex, options); const parsed = MathpixMarkdownModel.parseMarkdownByHTML(html, false );

< div class = "table_tabular " style = "text-align: center" > < tsv style = "display: none" > 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 </ tsv > </ div >

parsed :

[ { type : 'tsv' , value : '1\t2\t3

4\t5\t6

7\t8\t9' } ]

Example of the include_sub_math option usage for tables containing nested tables and formulas

parseMarkdownByHTML(html: string, include_sub_math: boolean = true)

By default, the include_sub_math option is enabled, and as a result will contain formats for the nested table and math.

const options = { outMath : { include_asciimath : true , include_mathml : true , include_latex : true , include_svg : true , include_tsv : true , include_table_html : true } }; const latex = `\\begin{tabular}{ l c r } 1 & {$x^1$} & 3 \\\\ 4 & {$y^1$} & 6 \\\\ 7 & {$z^1$} & 9 \\\\ \\end{tabular}` ; const html = MathpixMarkdownModel.markdownToHTML(latex, options); const parsed = MathpixMarkdownModel.parseMarkdownByHTML(html);

parsed :

[ { type : 'html' , value : '<table>..</table>' }, { type : 'tsv' , value : '1\tx^(1)\t3

4\ty^(1)\t6

7\tz^(1)\t9' }, { type : 'mathml' , value : '<math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">

<msup>

<mi>x</mi>

<mn>1</mn>

</msup>

</math>' }, { type : 'asciimath' , value : 'x^(1)' }, { type : 'latex' , value : 'x^1' }, { type : 'svg' , value : '<svg >..</svg>' }, { type : 'mathml' , value : '<math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">

<msup>

<mi>y</mi>

<mn>1</mn>

</msup>

</math>' }, { type : 'asciimath' , value : 'y^(1)' }, { type : 'latex' , value : 'y^1' }, { type : 'svg' , value : '<svg ></svg>' }, { type : 'mathml' , value : '<math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">

<msup>

<mi>z</mi>

<mn>1</mn>

</msup>

</math>' }, { type : 'asciimath' , value : 'z^(1)' }, { type : 'latex' , value : 'z^1' }, { type : 'svg' , value : '<svg ></svg>' } ]

If you set the include_sub_math option in the false, then as a result, will not contain formats for all the nested table and math.

const options = { outMath : { include_asciimath : true , include_mathml : true , include_latex : true , include_svg : true , include_tsv : true , include_table_html : true } }; const latex = `\\begin{tabular}{ l c r } 1 & {$x^1$} & 3 \\\\ 4 & {$y^1$} & 6 \\\\ 7 & {$z^1$} & 9 \\\\ \\end{tabular}` ; const html = MathpixMarkdownModel.markdownToHTML(latex, options); const parsed = MathpixMarkdownModel.parseMarkdownByHTML(html, false );

parsed :

[ { type : 'thml' , value : '<table>..</table>' }, { type : 'tsv' , value : '1\tx^(1)\t3

4\ty^(1)\t6

7\tz^(1)\t9' } ]

NodeJS

const {MathpixMarkdownModel} = require ( 'mathpix-markdown-it' ); const htmlMM = MathpixMarkdownModel.render(text, options); const mathpixStyles = MathpixMarkdownModel.getMathpixStyleOnly();

Before using mathpix-markdown-it in node applications, you should define global variables

const Window = require ( 'window' ); const window = new Window(); global.window = window ; global.document = window .document; const jsdom = require ( "jsdom" ); const { JSDOM } = jsdom; global.DOMParser = new JSDOM().window.DOMParser;

Simple example of mathpix-markdown-it usage in node app.

It prints html to the console for string \\(ax^2 + bx + c = 0\\)

Install packages:

$ npm install mathpix-markdown-it jsdom window

Node app.js:

const {MathpixMarkdownModel} = require ( 'mathpix-markdown-it' ); const Window = require ( 'window' ); const window = new Window(); global.window = window ; global.document = window .document; const jsdom = require ( "jsdom" ); const { JSDOM } = jsdom; global.DOMParser = new JSDOM().window.DOMParser; const text = `\\(ax^2 + bx + c = 0\\)` ; const options = { htmlTags : true , width : 800 }; const htmlMM = MathpixMarkdownModel.markdownToHTML(text, options); console .log(htmlMM);

Start:

node app.js

Result:

< div > < span class = "math-inline " > < mjx-container class = "MathJax" jax = "SVG" > < svg style = "vertical-align: -0.186ex" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width = "16.328ex" height = "2.072ex" role = "img" focusable = "false" viewBox = "0 -833.9 7217 915.9" > < g stroke = "currentColor" fill = "currentColor" stroke-width = "0" transform = "matrix(1 0 0 -1 0 0)" > < g data-mml-node = "math" > < g data-mml-node = "mi" > < path data-c = "61" d = "M33 157Q33 258 109 349T280 441Q331 441 370 392Q386 422 416 422Q429 422 439 414T449 394Q449 381 412 234T374 68Q374 43 381 35T402 26Q411 27 422 35Q443 55 463 131Q469 151 473 152Q475 153 483 153H487Q506 153 506 144Q506 138 501 117T481 63T449 13Q436 0 417 -8Q409 -10 393 -10Q359 -10 336 5T306 36L300 51Q299 52 296 50Q294 48 292 46Q233 -10 172 -10Q117 -10 75 30T33 157ZM351 328Q351 334 346 350T323 385T277 405Q242 405 210 374T160 293Q131 214 119 129Q119 126 119 118T118 106Q118 61 136 44T179 26Q217 26 254 59T298 110Q300 114 325 217T351 328Z" > </ path > </ g > < g data-mml-node = "msup" transform = "translate(529, 0)" > < g data-mml-node = "mi" > < path data-c = "78" d = "M52 289Q59 331 106 386T222 442Q257 442 286 424T329 379Q371 442 430 442Q467 442 494 420T522 361Q522 332 508 314T481 292T458 288Q439 288 427 299T415 328Q415 374 465 391Q454 404 425 404Q412 404 406 402Q368 386 350 336Q290 115 290 78Q290 50 306 38T341 26Q378 26 414 59T463 140Q466 150 469 151T485 153H489Q504 153 504 145Q504 144 502 134Q486 77 440 33T333 -11Q263 -11 227 52Q186 -10 133 -10H127Q78 -10 57 16T35 71Q35 103 54 123T99 143Q142 143 142 101Q142 81 130 66T107 46T94 41L91 40Q91 39 97 36T113 29T132 26Q168 26 194 71Q203 87 217 139T245 247T261 313Q266 340 266 352Q266 380 251 392T217 404Q177 404 142 372T93 290Q91 281 88 280T72 278H58Q52 284 52 289Z" > </ path > </ g > < g data-mml-node = "mn" transform = "translate(572, 363) scale(0.707)" > < path data-c = "32" d = "M109 429Q82 429 66 447T50 491Q50 562 103 614T235 666Q326 666 387 610T449 465Q449 422 429 383T381 315T301 241Q265 210 201 149L142 93L218 92Q375 92 385 97Q392 99 409 186V189H449V186Q448 183 436 95T421 3V0H50V19V31Q50 38 56 46T86 81Q115 113 136 137Q145 147 170 174T204 211T233 244T261 278T284 308T305 340T320 369T333 401T340 431T343 464Q343 527 309 573T212 619Q179 619 154 602T119 569T109 550Q109 549 114 549Q132 549 151 535T170 489Q170 464 154 447T109 429Z" > </ path > </ g > </ g > < g data-mml-node = "mo" transform = "translate(1726.8, 0)" > < path data-c = "2B" d = "M56 237T56 250T70 270H369V420L370 570Q380 583 389 583Q402 583 409 568V270H707Q722 262 722 250T707 230H409V-68Q401 -82 391 -82H389H387Q375 -82 369 -68V230H70Q56 237 56 250Z" > </ path > </ g > < g data-mml-node = "mi" transform = "translate(2727, 0)" > < path data-c = "62" d = "M73 647Q73 657 77 670T89 683Q90 683 161 688T234 694Q246 694 246 685T212 542Q204 508 195 472T180 418L176 399Q176 396 182 402Q231 442 283 442Q345 442 383 396T422 280Q422 169 343 79T173 -11Q123 -11 82 27T40 150V159Q40 180 48 217T97 414Q147 611 147 623T109 637Q104 637 101 637H96Q86 637 83 637T76 640T73 647ZM336 325V331Q336 405 275 405Q258 405 240 397T207 376T181 352T163 330L157 322L136 236Q114 150 114 114Q114 66 138 42Q154 26 178 26Q211 26 245 58Q270 81 285 114T318 219Q336 291 336 325Z" > </ path > </ g > < g data-mml-node = "mi" transform = "translate(3156, 0)" > < path data-c = "78" d = "M52 289Q59 331 106 386T222 442Q257 442 286 424T329 379Q371 442 430 442Q467 442 494 420T522 361Q522 332 508 314T481 292T458 288Q439 288 427 299T415 328Q415 374 465 391Q454 404 425 404Q412 404 406 402Q368 386 350 336Q290 115 290 78Q290 50 306 38T341 26Q378 26 414 59T463 140Q466 150 469 151T485 153H489Q504 153 504 145Q504 144 502 134Q486 77 440 33T333 -11Q263 -11 227 52Q186 -10 133 -10H127Q78 -10 57 16T35 71Q35 103 54 123T99 143Q142 143 142 101Q142 81 130 66T107 46T94 41L91 40Q91 39 97 36T113 29T132 26Q168 26 194 71Q203 87 217 139T245 247T261 313Q266 340 266 352Q266 380 251 392T217 404Q177 404 142 372T93 290Q91 281 88 280T72 278H58Q52 284 52 289Z" > </ path > </ g > < g data-mml-node = "mo" transform = "translate(3950.2, 0)" > < path data-c = "2B" d = "M56 237T56 250T70 270H369V420L370 570Q380 583 389 583Q402 583 409 568V270H707Q722 262 722 250T707 230H409V-68Q401 -82 391 -82H389H387Q375 -82 369 -68V230H70Q56 237 56 250Z" > </ path > </ g > < g data-mml-node = "mi" transform = "translate(4950.4, 0)" > < path data-c = "63" d = "M34 159Q34 268 120 355T306 442Q362 442 394 418T427 355Q427 326 408 306T360 285Q341 285 330 295T319 325T330 359T352 380T366 386H367Q367 388 361 392T340 400T306 404Q276 404 249 390Q228 381 206 359Q162 315 142 235T121 119Q121 73 147 50Q169 26 205 26H209Q321 26 394 111Q403 121 406 121Q410 121 419 112T429 98T420 83T391 55T346 25T282 0T202 -11Q127 -11 81 37T34 159Z" > </ path > </ g > < g data-mml-node = "mo" transform = "translate(5661.2, 0)" > < path data-c = "3D" d = "M56 347Q56 360 70 367H707Q722 359 722 347Q722 336 708 328L390 327H72Q56 332 56 347ZM56 153Q56 168 72 173H708Q722 163 722 153Q722 140 707 133H70Q56 140 56 153Z" > </ path > </ g > < g data-mml-node = "mn" transform = "translate(6717, 0)" > < path data-c = "30" d = "M96 585Q152 666 249 666Q297 666 345 640T423 548Q460 465 460 320Q460 165 417 83Q397 41 362 16T301 -15T250 -22Q224 -22 198 -16T137 16T82 83Q39 165 39 320Q39 494 96 585ZM321 597Q291 629 250 629Q208 629 178 597Q153 571 145 525T137 333Q137 175 145 125T181 46Q209 16 250 16Q290 16 318 46Q347 76 354 130T362 333Q362 478 354 524T321 597Z" > </ path > </ g > </ g > </ g > </ svg > </ mjx-container > </ span > </ div >

Using mathpix-markdown-it in web browsers

If you are loading mathpix-markdown-it from a CDN into a web page, there is no need to install anything. Simply use a script tag that loads mathpix-markdown-it from the CDN. E.g.,

< script > let script = document .createElement( 'script' ); script.src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mathpix-markdown-it@1.0.40/es5/bundle.js" ; document .head.append(script); script.onload = function ( ) { const isLoaded = window .loadMathJax(); if (isLoaded) { console .log( 'Styles loaded!' ) } } </ script >

Example of mathpix-markdown-it usage in the web browsers

Documentation

React components

React components props description MathpixLoader Loads styles MathpixMarkdown props Renders input text to html element

The MathpixMarkdown React element accepts the following props:

MathpixMarkdown props

prop type default description text sting string that will be converted alignMathBlock string center aligns math-block by this params display string block block - the whole space, inline-block - renders in its actual size showTimeLog boolean false shows execution time in console isDisableFancy boolean false true - disables processing of special characters (Example: + item , - item ) disableRules array of strings [] You can pass a list of rules for markdown rendering that should be disabled but only if isDisableFancy is not true . Example: disableRules = ['replacements'] will disable fancy characters processing. htmlTags boolean; false Enables HTML tags in source xhtmlOut boolean; false Uses / to close single tags ( <br /> ) breaks boolean; true Converts

in paragraphs into <br> typographer boolean; false Enables some language-neutral replacement + quotes beautification (Example: (c) (C) (r) (R) (tm) (TM) (p) (P) +- ) linkify boolean; false Autoconverts URL-like text to links width number; 1200 Sets text container width outMath TOutputMath; {} Sets options to output html mathJax TOutputMathJax; {} Sets options to output MathJax smiles ISmilesOptions; {} Sets options to output chemistry equation

MathpixMarkdownModel methods

returns description Style methods: loadMathJax() boolean Adds a style element into the head of the document and returns true. In case of an error, returns false. example getMathpixStyleOnly() string returns styles as a string. getMathpixStyle(true) string returns styles as a string including styles for container. example getMathpixFontsStyle() boolean returns fonts styles as a string. example Render methods: markdownToHTML(str, options: TMarkdownItOptions) string Renders input text to html element as a string. example render(str, options: optionsMathpixMarkdown) string Renders input text to HTML element as a string and wraps it in a container. Should be used to render the entire document. example Parser methods: parseMarkdownByHTML(htmlString) Array parses input html string and returns array of formats. examples parseMarkdownByElement(htmlElement) Array parses input html element and returns array of formats.

TMarkdownItOptions

type default description isDisableFancy boolean false true - disables processing of special characters (Example: + item , - item ) disableRules array of strings [] You can pass a list of rules for markdown rendering that should be disabled but only if isDisableFancy is not true . Example: disableRules = ['replacements'] will disable fancy characters processing. htmlTags boolean; false Enables HTML tags in source xhtmlOut boolean; false Uses / to close single tags ( <br /> ) breaks boolean; true Converts

in paragraphs into <br> typographer boolean; true Enables some language-neutral replacement + quotes beautification (Example: (c) (C) (r) (R) (tm) (TM) (p) (P) +- ) linkify boolean; true Autoconverts URL-like text to links width number; 1200 Sets text container width lineNumbering boolean; false Sets line numbers. Recommended for synchronization with a text editor. outMath TOutputMath; {} Sets options to output html mathJax TOutputMathJax; {} Sets options to output MathJax htmlSanitize THtmlSanitize; {} Sets html output options (if htmlTags=true ). Cleans up user html input. Removes script tags and stuff. Removes broken and malicious html. Set to false to disable smiles ISmilesOptions; {} Sets options to output chemistry equation htmlWrapper THtmlWrapper; {} Sets options for output full html page

optionsMathpixMarkdown

type default description alignMathBlock string center aligns math-block display string block block - the whole space, inline-block - renders in its actual size showTimeLog boolean false shows execution time in console isDisableFancy boolean false true - disables processing of special characters (Example: + item , - item ) disableRules array of strings [] You can pass a list of rules for markdown rendering that should be disabled but only if isDisableFancy is not true . Example: disableRules = ['replacements'] will disable fancy characters processing. htmlTags boolean; false Enables HTML tags in source xhtmlOut boolean; false Uses / to close single tags ( <br /> ) breaks boolean; true Converts

in paragraphs into <br> typographer boolean; true Enables some language-neutral replacement + quotes beautification (Example: (c) (C) (r) (R) (tm) (TM) (p) (P) +- ) linkify boolean; true Autoconverts URL-like text to links width number; 1200 Sets text container width outMath TOutputMath; {} Sets options to output html mathJax TOutputMathJax; {} Sets options to output MathJax htmlSanitize THtmlSanitize; {} Sets html output options (if htmlTags=true ). Cleans up user html input. Removes script tags and stuff. Removes broken and malicious html. Set to false to disable smiles ISmilesOptions; {} Sets options to output chemistry equation

TOutputMath

type default description include_mathml boolean false outputs mathml <mathml style="display: none"><math>...</math></mathml> include_mathml_word boolean false outputs mathml_word <mathmlword style="display: none"><math>...</math></mathmlword> include_asciimath boolean false outputs asciimath <asciimath style="display: none">...</asciimath> include_latex boolean true outputs latex <latex style="display: none">...</latex> include_svg boolean true outputs svg <svg>...</svg> include_tsv boolean false outputs tsv <tsv style="display: none">...</tsv> include_table_html boolean true outputs html table <table>...</table> include_table_markdown boolean false outputs markdown table <table-markdown>...</table-markdown> include_smiles boolean false outputs smiles <smiles>...</smiles> tsv_separators {column: '\t', row: '

'} Separators for tsv tables not_catch_errors boolean false Do not catch math rendering errors include_error boolean false outputs error <error style="display: none">...</error>

TOutputMathJax

type default description mtextInheritFont boolean false true to make mtext elements use surrounding font

THtmlSanitize

type default description disallowedTagsMode discard false discard (the default) - disallowed tags are discarded. escape - the disallowed tags are escaped rather than discarded. Any text or subtags is handled normally. recursiveEscape - the disallowed tags are escaped rather than discarded, and the same treatment is applied to all subtags, whether otherwise allowed or not.

ISmilesOptions

type default description theme string light Color theme fontSize number 14 Font Size (in px) disableGradient boolean false Disable gradient coloring disableColors boolean false Disable all coloring ringVisualization string default Determines how to display aromatic rings. circle - a ring; default - alternating double and single lines. ringAromaticVisualization string default For Bridged Rings. Determines how to display aromatic rings. dashed - dashed gray lines; default - alternating double and single lines.

THtmlWrapper

type default description title string light Sets title for html page includeStyles boolean false Includes mathpix-markdown styles includeFonts boolean false Includes mathpix-markdown fonts

Development

Install dependencies:

npm install

Compile TypeScript into JavaScript files.

npm run compile

Build the es5 file for node.

npm run build

Testing