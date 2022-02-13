openbase logo
mom

mathparser.org-mxparser

by Mariusz Gromada
1.0.4 (see all)

Math Parser Java Android C# .NET/MONO (.NET Framework, .NET Core, .NET Standard, .NET PCL, Xamarin.Android, Xamarin.iOS) CLS Library - a super easy, rich and flexible mathematical expression parser (expression evaluator, expression provided as plain text / strings) for JAVA and C#. Main features: rich built-in library of operators, constants, math functions, user defined: arguments, functions, recursive functions and general recursion (direct / indirect). Additionally parser provides grammar and internal syntax checking.

Overview

Readme

Package installation

Nuget

PM> Install-Package MathParser.org-mXparser -Version 4.4.2

Maven

<groupId>org.mariuszgromada.math</groupId>
<artifactId>MathParser.org-mXparser</artifactId>
<version>4.4.2</version>

NPM

$ npm i mathparser.org-mxparser

MathParser.org-mXparser

mXparser icon

01-mXparser-calc

mXparser - a super easy, rich and highly flexible Mathematical Expression Parser (Math Parser, Expression Evaluator) library for JAVA, Android, C# .NET, TypeScript and JavaScript.

02-mXparser-sin.gif

mXparser is a highly flexible parser of mathematical expressions provided as text. Software delivers easy to use API for JAVA, C# .NET, TypeScript and JavaScript.

Supported frameworks

mXparser frameworks

  • JAVA: 6+
  • Android - tested with mxparser compiled using jdk 1.7
  • .NET Framework (2+) / MONO CLS
  • .NET Core: 1+
  • .NET Standard: 1+
  • .NET PCL
  • Xamarin
  • TypeScript
  • JavaScript
  • Chrome, Firefox, MS Edge, Safari
  • nodeJS

03-mXparser-sum.gif

JAVA intro

mXparser demo

C# intro

mXparser demo - csharp

TypeScript intro

mXparser demo - TypeScript

Tutorial

mXparser tutorial

>>> Click to learn from examples <<<

Main functionalities:

High flexibility functionalities

Project documentation

- mXparser - API (english)

- mXparser - WIKI (english)

- mXparser - Tutorial (english)

- MathSpace.pl - site about math with mXparser examples (polish)

- MathParser.org - site about mXparser (english)

mXparser in nutshell

You want simple calculator...

calc

Expression e = new Expression("2+3");
e.calculate();

👍

A calculator supporting parenthesis...

parenth

Expression e = new Expression("2+(3-5)^2");
e.calculate();

👍

You care about predefined constants...

const

Expression e = new Expression("2*pi");
e.calculate();

👍

You need to define your own constants...

const-user

Constant tau = new Constant("tau = 2*pi");
Expression e = new Expression("3*tau", tau);
e.calculate();

👍

You enjoy using many built-in functions...

sinx

Expression e = new Expression("sin(2*pi)");
e.calculate();

👍

You do not limit yourself to unary functions...

fun-variadic

Expression e = new Expression("gcd(2,5,10,30)");
e.calculate();

👍

What about user defined arguments...

arg-free

Argument x = new Argument("x = 5");
Expression e = new Expression("sin(x)", x);
e.calculate();

👍

You are considering dependent arguments...

arg-dep

Argument x = new Argument("x = 5");
Argument y = new Argument("y = 2*x", x);
Expression e = new Expression("sin(y)", y);
e.calculate();

👍

You need to apply some logic...

if-then

Argument x = new Argument("x = 5");
Expression e = new Expression("if(sin(x) > 5, 1, 0)", x);
e.calculate();

👍

Yes, you are right, there is a support for Boolean algebra!

true-false

Expression e = new Expression("5=6");
e.calculate();

👍

And for binary relations as well!

Expression e = new Expression("5 <= 6");
e.calculate();

👍

mXparser is cool! But this is only the beginning, we are just warming up!

You want to play with iterated operators...

sum

Expression e = new Expression("sum(i, 1, 10, 2*i^2 + pi)");
e.calculate();

👍

You want to iterate differently by not necessarily whole numbes...

prod

Expression e = new Expression("prod(i, 1, 5, i, 0.5)");
e.calculate();

👍

You want to have more fun with math...

Argument x = new Argument("x = pi/2");
Expression e20 = new Expression("sum(n,0,10,(-1)^n*(x^(2*n+1))/(2*n+1)!)", x);
e.calculate();

👍

You still want more fun with calculus operations, i.e. differentiation...

der

Argument x = new Argument("x = pi/2");
Expression e = new Expression("cos(x)-der(sin(x), x)", x);
e.calculate();

👍

And definite integrals as well...

int

Expression e = new Expression("2*int(sqrt(1-x^2), x, -1, 1)");
e.calculate();

👍

mXparser is even cooler! It is time to ask about ...

user defined functions...

fun-user

Function f = new Function("f(x,y) = sin(x) + cos(y)");
f.calculate(1,2);
Expression e = new Expression("f(1,2) - 10", f);
e.calculate();

👍

Recursion is your desire...

recur

Function f = new Function("f(n) = if( n>0, n*f(n-1), 1)");
f.calculate()

👍

Any kind of recursion...

Function Cnk = new Function("Cnk(n,k) = if(k>0, if(k<n, Cnk(n-1,k-1)+Cnk(n-1,k), 1), 1)");
Cnk.calculate()

👍

If anything above matches you then mXparser is a good choce! mXparser is freely distributed under Simplified BSD licence, but still you can give credits to the author, and even donate if you wish 👍

mXparser can interact with end users as it supports syntax checking.

syntax

Expression e = new Expression("2+1/a");
e.checkSyntax();
mXparser.consolePrintln(e.getErrorMessage());

Built-in tokens

Number format

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
NumberDecimal NumberDecimal number1, 1.5, -2.31.0
NumberDecimal NumberDecimal number - scientific notation1.2e10, -2.4e-10, 2.3E+104.0
NumberBinary NumberBinary number - number literalb.10101, B.10101, b2.100104.1
NumberOctal NumberOctal number - number literalo.1027, O.1027, b8.10274.1
NumberHexadecimal NumberHexadecimal number - number literalh.12fE, H.12fE, b16.12fE4.1
NumberUnary NumberUnary number - number literalb1.111 , B1.1114.1
NumberBase 1-36Base 1-36 number - number literalbN.xxxx , BN.xxxx4.1
NumberFractionNumber literal as fraction1_2 , 2_3_4, 172_345, 345_1724.3

Operators

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
+OperatorAdditiona + b1.0
-OperatorSubtractiona - b1.0
*OperatorMultiplicationa * b1.0
/OperatorDivisiona / b1.0
^OperatorExponentiationa^b1.0
!OperatorFactorialn!1.0
#OperatorModulo functiona # b1.0
%OperatorPercentagen%4.1
^^OperatorTetrationa^^b4.3

Boolean Operators

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
&Boolean OperatorLogical conjunction (AND)p & q1.0
&&Boolean OperatorLogical conjunction (AND)p && q1.0
/\Boolean OperatorLogical conjunction (AND)p /\ q1.0
~&Boolean OperatorNAND - Sheffer strokep ~& q1.0
~&&Boolean OperatorNAND - Sheffer strokep ~&& q1.0
~/\Boolean OperatorNAND - Sheffer strokep ~/\ q1.0
|Boolean OperatorLogical disjunction (OR)p | q1.0
||Boolean OperatorLogical disjunction (OR)p || q1.0
\/Boolean OperatorLogical disjunction (OR)p \/ q1.0
~|Boolean OperatorLogical NORp ~| q1.0
~||Boolean OperatorLogical NORp ~|| q1.0
~\/Boolean OperatorLogical NORp ~\/ q1.0
(+)Boolean OperatorExclusive or (XOR)p (+) q1.0
-->Boolean OperatorImplication (IMP)p --> q1.0
<--Boolean OperatorConverse implication (CIMP)p <-- q1.0
-/>Boolean OperatorMaterial nonimplication (NIMP)p -/> q1.0
</-Boolean OperatorConverse nonimplication (CNIMP)p </- q1.0
<->Boolean OperatorLogical biconditional (EQV)p <-> q1.0
~Boolean OperatorNegation~p1.0

Bitwise Operators

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
@~Bitwise OperatorBitwise unary complement@~104.0
@&Bitwise OperatorBitwise AND10 @& 24.0
@^Bitwise OperatorBitwise exclusive OR10 @^ 24.0
@|Bitwise OperatorBitwise inclusive OR10 @| 24.0
@<<Bitwise OperatorSigned left shift10 @<< 24.0
@>>Bitwise OperatorSigned right shift10 @>> 24.0

Binary Relations

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
=Binary RelationEqualitya = b1.0
==Binary RelationEqualitya == b1.0
<>Binary RelationInequationa <> b1.0
~=Binary RelationInequationa ~= b1.0
!=Binary RelationInequationa != b1.0
<Binary RelationLower thana < b1.0
>Binary RelationGreater thana > b1.0
<=Binary RelationLower or equala <= b1.0
>=Binary RelationGreater or equala >= b1.0

Unary Functions

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
sinUnary FunctionTrigonometric sine functionsin(x)1.0
cosUnary FunctionTrigonometric cosine functioncos(x)1.0
tgUnary FunctionTrigonometric tangent functiontg(x)1.0
tanUnary FunctionTrigonometric tangent functiontan(x)1.0
ctgUnary FunctionTrigonometric cotangent functionctg(x)1.0
cotUnary FunctionTrigonometric cotangent functioncot(x)1.0
ctanUnary FunctionTrigonometric cotangent functionctan(x)1.0
secUnary FunctionTrigonometric secant functionsec(x)1.0
cscUnary FunctionTrigonometric cosecant functioncsc(x)1.0
cosecUnary FunctionTrigonometric cosecant functioncosec(x)1.0
asinUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric sine functionasin(x)1.0
arsinUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric sine functionarsin(x)1.0
arcsinUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric sine functionarcsin(x)1.0
acosUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric cosine functionacos(x)1.0
arcosUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric cosine functionarcos(x)1.0
arccosUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric cosine functionarccos(x)1.0
atgUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric tangent functionatg(x)1.0
atanUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric tangent functionatan(x)1.0
arctgUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric tangent functionarctg(x)1.0
arctanUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric tangent functionarctan(x)1.0
actgUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric cotangent functionactg(x)1.0
acotUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric cotangent functionacot(x)1.0
actanUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric cotangent functionactan(x)1.0
arcctgUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric cotangent functionarcctg(x)1.0
arccotUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric cotangent functionarccot(x)1.0
arcctanUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric cotangent functionarcctan(x)1.0
lnUnary FunctionNatural logarithm function (base e)ln(x)1.0
log2Unary FunctionBinary logarithm function (base 2)log2(x)1.0
log10Unary FunctionCommon logarithm function (base 10)log10(x)1.0
radUnary FunctionDegrees to radians functionrad(x)1.0
expUnary FunctionExponential functionexp(x)1.0
sqrtUnary FunctionSqure root functionsqrt(x)1.0
sinhUnary FunctionHyperbolic sine functionsinh(x)1.0
coshUnary FunctionHyperbolic cosine functioncosh(x)1.0
tghUnary FunctionHyperbolic tangent functiontgh(x)1.0
tanhUnary FunctionHyperbolic tangent functiontanh(x)1.0
cothUnary FunctionHyperbolic cotangent functioncoth(x)1.0
ctghUnary FunctionHyperbolic cotangent functionctgh(x)1.0
ctanhUnary FunctionHyperbolic cotangent functionctanh(x)1.0
sechUnary FunctionHyperbolic secant functionsech(x)1.0
cschUnary FunctionHyperbolic cosecant functioncsch(x)1.0
cosechUnary FunctionHyperbolic cosecant functioncosech(x)1.0
degUnary FunctionRadians to degrees functiondeg(x)1.0
absUnary FunctionAbsolut value functionabs(x)1.0
sgnUnary FunctionSignum functionsgn(x)1.0
floorUnary FunctionFloor functionfloor(x)1.0
ceilUnary FunctionCeiling functionceil(x)1.0
notUnary FunctionNegation functionnot(x)1.0
asinhUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic sine functionasinh(x)1.0
arsinhUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic sine functionarsinh(x)1.0
arcsinhUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic sine functionarcsinh(x)1.0
acoshUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cosine functionacosh(x)1.0
arcoshUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cosine functionarcosh(x)1.0
arccoshUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cosine functionarccosh(x)1.0
atghUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic tangent functionatgh(x)1.0
atanhUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic tangent functionatanh(x)1.0
arctghUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic tangent functionarctgh(x)1.0
arctanhUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic tangent functionarctanh(x)1.0
acothUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cotangent functionacoth(x)1.0
actghUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cotangent functionactgh(x)1.0
actanhUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cotangent functionactanh(x)1.0
arcothUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cotangent functionarcoth(x)1.0
arccothUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cotangent functionarccoth(x)1.0
arcctghUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cotangent functionarcctgh(x)1.0
arcctanhUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cotangent functionarcctanh(x)1.0
asechUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic secant functionasech(x)1.0
arsechUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic secant functionarsech(x)1.0
arcsechUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic secant functionarcsech(x)1.0
acschUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cosecant functionacsch(x)1.0
arcschUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cosecant functionarcsch(x)1.0
arccschUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cosecant functionarccsch(x)1.0
acosechUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cosecant functionacosech(x)1.0
arcosechUnary FunctionInverse hyperbolic cosecant functionarcosech(x)1.0
SaUnary FunctionSinc function (normalized)Sa(x)1.0
sincUnary FunctionSinc function (normalized)sinc(x)1.0
SincUnary FunctionSinc function (unnormalized)Sinc(x)1.0
BellUnary FunctionBell numberBell(n)1.0
LucUnary FunctionLucas numberLuc(n)1.0
FibUnary FunctionFibonacci numberFib(n)1.0
harmUnary FunctionHarmonic numberharm(n)1.0
isprUnary FunctionPrime number test (is number a prime?)ispr(n)2.3
PiUnary FunctionPrime-counting function - Pi(x)Pi(n)2.3
EiUnary FunctionExponential integral function (non-elementary special function) - usage example: Ei(x)Ei(x)2.3
liUnary FunctionLogarithmic integral function (non-elementary special function) - usage example: li(x)li(x)2.3
LiUnary FunctionOffset logarithmic integral function (non-elementary special function) - usage example: Li(x)Li(x)2.3
erfUnary FunctionGauss error function (non-elementary special function) - usage example: 2 + erf(x)erf(x)3.0
erfcUnary FunctionGauss complementary error function (non-elementary special function) - usage example: 1 - erfc(x)erfc(x)3.0
erfInvUnary FunctionInverse Gauss error function (non-elementary special function) - usage example: erfInv(x)erfInv(x)3.0
erfcInvUnary FunctionInverse Gauss complementary error function (non-elementary special function) - usage example: erfcInv(x)erfcInv(x)3.0
ulpUnary FunctionUnit in The Last Place - ulp(0.1)ulp(x)3.0
isNaNUnary FunctionReturns true = 1 if value is a Not-a-Number (NaN), false = 0 otherwise - usage example: isNaN(x)isNaN(x)4.1
ndig10Unary FunctionNumber of digits in numeral system with base 10ndig10(x)4.1
nfactUnary FunctionPrime decomposition - number of distinct prime factorsnfact(x)4.1
arcsecUnary FunctionInverse trigonometric secantarcsec(x)4.1
GammaUnary FunctionGamma special function Γ(s)Gamma(x)4.3
LambW0(x)Unary FunctionLambert-W special function, principal branch 0, also called the omega function or product logarithmLambW0(x)4.3
LambW1(x)Unary FunctionLambert-W special function, branch -1, also called the omega function or product logarithmLambW1(x)4.3
sgnGammaUnary FunctionSignum of Gamma special function, Γ(x)sgnGamma(x)4.3
logGammaUnary FunctionLog Gamma special function, lnΓ(x)logGamma(x)4.3
diGammaUnary FunctionDigamma function as the logarithmic derivative of the Gamma special function, ψ(x)diGamma(x)4.3

Binary Functions

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
logBinary FunctionLogarithm functionlog(a, b)1.0
modBinary FunctionModulo functionmod(a, b)1.0
CBinary FunctionBinomial coefficient functionC(n, k)1.0
BernBinary FunctionBernoulli numbersBern(m, n)1.0
Stirl1Binary FunctionStirling numbers of the first kindStirl1(n, k)1.0
Stirl2Binary FunctionStirling numbers of the second kindStirl2(n, k)1.0
WorpBinary FunctionWorpitzky numberWorp(n, k)1.0
EulerBinary FunctionEuler numberEuler(n, k)1.0
KDeltaBinary FunctionKronecker deltaKDelta(i, j)1.0
EulerPolBinary FunctionEulerPolEulerPol1.0
HarmBinary FunctionHarmonic numberHarm(x, n)1.0
rUniBinary FunctionRandom variable - Uniform continuous distribution U(a,b), usage example: 2*rUni(2,10)rUni(a, b)3.0
rUnidBinary FunctionRandom variable - Uniform discrete distribution U{a,b}, usage example: 2*rUnid(2,100)rUnid(a, b)3.0
roundBinary FunctionHalf-up rounding, usage examples: round(2.2, 0) = 2, round(2.6, 0) = 3, round(2.66,1) = 2.7round(x, n)3.0
rNorBinary FunctionRandom variable - Normal distribution N(m,s) m - mean, s - stddev, usage example: 3*rNor(0,1)rNor(mean, stdv)3.0
ndigBinary FunctionNumber of digits representing the number in numeral system with given basendig(number, base)4.1
dig10Binary FunctionDigit at position 1 ... n (left -> right) or 0 ... -(n-1) (right -> left) - base 10 numeral systemdig10(num, pos)4.1
factvalBinary FunctionPrime decomposition - factor value at position between 1 ... nfact(n) - ascending order by factor valuefactval(number, factorid)4.1
factexpBinary FunctionPrime decomposition - factor exponent / multiplicity at position between 1 ... nfact(n) - ascending order by factor valuefactexp(number, factorid)4.1
rootBinary FunctionN-th order root of a numberroot(rootorder, number)4.1
GammaLBinary FunctionLower incomplete gamma special function, γ(s,x)GammaL(s,x)4.3
GammaUBinary FunctionUpper incomplete Gamma special function, Γ(s,x)GammaU(s,x)4.3
GammaPBinary FunctionLower regularized P gamma special function, P(s,x)GammaP(s,x)4.3
GammaRegLBinary FunctionLower regularized P gamma special function, P(s,x)GammaRegL(s,x)4.3
GammaQBinary FunctionUpper regularized Q Gamma special function, Q(s,x)GammaQ(s,x)4.3
GammaRegUBinary FunctionUpper regularized Q Gamma special function, Q(s,x)GammaRegU(s,x)4.3
BetaBinary FunctionThe Beta special function B(x,y), also called the Euler integral of the first kindBeta(x,y)4.3
logBetaBinary FunctionThe Log Beta special function ln B(x,y), also called the Log Euler integral of the first kind, ln B(x,y)logBeta(x,y)4.3

3-args Functions

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
if3-args FunctionIf functionif( cond, expr-if-true, expr-if-false )1.0
chi3-args FunctionCharacteristic function for x in (a,b)chi(x, a, b)1.0
CHi3-args FunctionCharacteristic function for x in [a,b]CHi(x, a, b)1.0
Chi3-args FunctionCharacteristic function for x in [a,b)Chi(x, a, b)1.0
cHi3-args FunctionCharacteristic function for x in (a,b]cHi(x, a, b)1.0
pUni3-args FunctionProbability distribution function - Uniform continuous distribution U(a,b)pUni(x, a, b)3.0
cUni3-args FunctionCumulative distribution function - Uniform continuous distribution U(a,b)cUni(x, a, b)3.0
qUni3-args FunctionQuantile function (inverse cumulative distribution function) - Uniform continuous distribution U(a,b)qUni(q, a, b)3.0
pNor3-args FunctionProbability distribution function - Normal distribution N(m,s)pNor(x, mean, stdv)3.0
cNor3-args FunctionCumulative distribution function - Normal distribution N(m,s)cNor(x, mean, stdv)3.0
qNor3-args FunctionQuantile function (inverse cumulative distribution function)qNor(q, mean, stdv)3.0
dig3-args FunctionDigit at position 1 ... n (left -> right) or 0 ... -(n-1) (right -> left) - numeral system with given basedig(num, pos, base)4.1
BetaInc3-args FunctionThe incomplete beta special function B(x; a, b), also called the incomplete Euler integral of the first kindBetaInc(x,a,b)4.3
BetaI3-args FunctionThe regularized incomplete beta (or regularized beta) special function I(x; a, b), also called the regularized incomplete Euler integral of the first kindBetaI(x,a,b)4.3
BetaReg3-args FunctionThe regularized incomplete beta (or regularized beta) special function I(x; a, b), also called the regularized incomplete Euler integral of the first kindBetaReg(x,a,b)4.3

Variadic Functions

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
iffVariadic FunctionIf functioniff( cond-1, expr-1; ... ; cond-n, expr-n )1.0
minVariadic FunctionMinimum functionmin(a1, ..., an)1.0
maxVariadic FunctionMaximum functionmax(a1, ..., an)1.0
ConFracVariadic FunctionContinued fractionConFrac(a1, ..., an)1.0
ConPolVariadic FunctionContinued polynomialConPol(a1, ..., an)1.0
gcdVariadic FunctionGreatest common divisorgcd(a1, ..., an)1.0
lcmVariadic FunctionLeast common multiplelcm(a1, ..., an)1.0
addVariadic FunctionSummation operatoradd(a1, ..., an)2.4
multiVariadic FunctionMultiplicationmulti(a1, ..., an)2.4
meanVariadic FunctionMean / average valuemean(a1, ..., an)2.4
varVariadic FunctionBias-corrected sample variancevar(a1, ..., an)2.4
stdVariadic FunctionBias-corrected sample standard deviationstd(a1, ..., an)2.4
rListVariadic FunctionRandom number from given list of numbersrList(a1, ..., an)3.0
coalesceVariadic FunctionReturns the first non-NaN valuecoalesce(a1, ..., an)4.1
orVariadic FunctionLogical disjunction (OR) - variadicor(a1, ..., an)4.1
andVariadic FunctionLogical conjunction (AND) - variadicand(a1, ..., an)4.1
xorVariadic FunctionExclusive or (XOR) - variadicxor(a1, ..., an)4.1
argminVariadic FunctionArguments / indices of the minimaargmin(a1, ..., an)4.1
argmaxVariadic FunctionArguments / indices of the maximaargmax(a1, ..., an)4.1
medVariadic FunctionThe sample medianmed(a1, ..., an)4.1
modeVariadic FunctionMode - the value that appears most oftenmode(a1, ..., an)4.1
baseVariadic FunctionReturns number in given numeral system base represented by list of digitsbase(b, d1, ..., dn)4.1
ndistVariadic FunctionNumber of distinct valuesndist(v1, ..., vn)4.1

Calculus Operators / Iterated Operators

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
sumCalculus OperatorSummation operator - SIGMAsum( i, from, to, expr , )1.0
prodCalculus OperatorProduct operator - PIprod( i, from, to, expr , )1.0
intCalculus OperatorDefinite integral operatorint( expr, arg, from, to )1.0
derCalculus OperatorDerivative operatorder( expr, arg, )1.0
der-Calculus OperatorLeft derivative operatorder-( expr, arg, )1.0
der+Calculus OperatorRight derivative operatorder+( expr, arg, )1.0
dernCalculus Operatorn-th derivative operatordern( expr, n, arg )1.0
diffCalculus OperatorForward difference operatordiff( expr, arg, )1.0
difbCalculus OperatorBackward difference operatordifb( expr, arg, )1.0
avgCalculus OperatorAverage operatoravg( i, from, to, expr , )2.4
variCalculus OperatorBias-corrected sample variance operatorvari( i, from, to, expr , )2.4
stdiCalculus OperatorBias-corrected sample standard deviation operatorstdi( i, from, to, expr , )2.4
miniCalculus OperatorMinimum valuemini( i, from, to, expr , )2.4
maxiCalculus OperatorMaximum valuemaxi( i, from, to, expr , )2.4
solveCalculus Operatorf(x) = 0 equation solving, function root findingsolve( expr, a, b )4.0

Random Variables

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
[Uni]Random VariableRandom variable - Uniform continuous distribution U(0,1), usage example: 2*[Uni]2*[Uni]3.0
[Int]Random VariableRandom variable - random integer - usage example sin( 3*[Int] )[Int]*33.0
[Int1]Random VariableRandom variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^1, 10^1} - usage example sin( 3*[Int1] )2*[Int1]3.0
[Int2]Random VariableRandom variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^2, 10^2} - usage example sin( 3*[Int2] )[Int2]*33.0
[Int3]Random VariableRandom variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^3, 10^3} - usage example sin( 3*[Int3] )2*[Int3]3.0
[Int4]Random VariableRandom variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^4, 10^4} - usage example sin( 3*[Int4] )[Int4]*33.0
[Int5]Random VariableRandom variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^5, 10^5} - usage example sin( 3*[Int5] )2*[Int5]3.0
[Int6]Random VariableRandom variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^6, 10^6} - usage example sin( 3*[Int6] )[Int6]*33.0
[Int7]Random VariableRandom variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^7, 10^7} - usage example sin( 3*[Int7] )2*[Int7]3.0
[Int8]Random VariableRandom variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^8, 10^8} - usage example sin( 3*[Int8] )[Int8]*33.0
[Int9]Random VariableRandom variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^9, 10^9} - usage example sin( 3*[Int9] )2*[Int9]3.0
[nat]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number including 0 - usage example sin( 3*[nat] )[nat]*33.0
[nat1]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^1} - usage example sin( 3*[nat1] )2*[nat1]3.0
[nat2]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^2} - usage example sin( 3*[nat2] )[nat2]*33.0
[nat3]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^3} - usage example sin( 3*[nat3] )2*[nat3]3.0
[nat4]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^4} - usage example sin( 3*[nat4] )[nat4]*33.0
[nat5]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^5} - usage example sin( 3*[nat5] )2*[nat5]3.0
[nat6]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^6} - usage example sin( 3*[nat6] )[nat6]*33.0
[nat7]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^7} - usage example sin( 3*[nat7] )2*[nat7]3.0
[nat8]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^8} - usage example sin( 3*[nat8] )[nat8]*33.0
[nat9]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^9} - usage example sin( 3*[nat9] )2*[nat9]3.0
[Nat]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number - usage example sin( 3*[Nat] )[Nat]*33.0
[Nat1]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^1} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat1] )2*[Nat1]3.0
[Nat2]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^2} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat2] )[Nat2]*33.0
[Nat3]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^3} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat3] )2*[Nat3]3.0
[Nat4]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^4} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat4] )[Nat4]*33.0
[Nat5]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^5} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat5] )2*[Nat5]3.0
[Nat6]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^6} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat6] )[Nat6]*33.0
[Nat7]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^7} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat7] )2*[Nat7]3.0
[Nat8]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^8} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat8] )[Nat8]*33.0
[Nat9]Random VariableRandom variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^9} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat9] )2*[Nat9]3.0
[Nor]Random VariableRandom variable - Normal distribution N(0,1) - usage example cos( 3*[Nor]+1 )[Nor]*33.0

Mathematical Constants

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
piConstant ValuePi, Archimedes' constant or Ludolph's number2*pi1.0
eConstant ValueNapier's constant, or Euler's number, base of Natural logarithme*31.0
[gam]Constant ValueEuler-Mascheroni constant2*[gam]1.0
[phi]Constant ValueGolden ratio[phi]*31.0
[PN]Constant ValuePlastic constant2*[PN]1.0
[B*]Constant ValueEmbree-Trefethen constant[B*]*31.0
[F'd]Constant ValueFeigenbaum constant alfa2*[F'd]1.0
[F'a]Constant ValueFeigenbaum constant delta[F'a]*31.0
[C2]Constant ValueTwin prime constant2*[C2]1.0
[M1]Constant ValueMeissel-Mertens constant[M1]*31.0
[B2]Constant ValueBrun's constant for twin primes2*[B2]1.0
[B4]Constant ValueBrun's constant for prime quadruplets[B4]*31.0
[BN'L]Constant ValueDe Bruijn-Newman constant2*[BN'L]1.0
[Kat]Constant ValueCatalan's constant[Kat]*31.0
[K*]Constant ValueLandau-Ramanujan constant2[K]1.0
[K.]Constant ValueViswanath's constant[K.]*31.0
[B'L]Constant ValueLegendre's constant2*[B'L]1.0
[RS'm]Constant ValueRamanujan-Soldner constant[RS'm]*31.0
[EB'e]Constant ValueErdos-Borwein constant2*[EB'e]1.0
[Bern]Constant ValueBernstein's constant[Bern]*31.0
[GKW'l]Constant ValueGauss-Kuzmin-Wirsing constant2*[GKW'l]1.0
[HSM's]Constant ValueHafner-Sarnak-McCurley constant[HSM's]*31.0
[lm]Constant ValueGolomb-Dickman constant2*[lm]1.0
[Cah]Constant ValueCahen's constant[Cah]*31.0
[Ll]Constant ValueLaplace limit2*[Ll]1.0
[AG]Constant ValueAlladi-Grinstead constant[AG]*31.0
[L*]Constant ValueLengyel's constant2[L]1.0
[L.]Constant ValueLevy's constant[L.]*31.0
[Dz3]Constant ValueApery's constant2*[Dz3]1.0
[A3n]Constant ValueMills' constant[A3n]*31.0
[Bh]Constant ValueBackhouse's constant2*[Bh]1.0
[Pt]Constant ValuePorter's constant[Pt]*31.0
[L2]Constant ValueLieb's square ice constant2*[L2]1.0
[Nv]Constant ValueNiven's constant[Nv]*31.0
[Ks]Constant ValueSierpinski's constant2*[Ks]1.0
[Kh]Constant ValueKhinchin's constant[Kh]*31.0
[FR]Constant ValueFransen-Robinson constant2*[FR]1.0
[La]Constant ValueLandau's constant[La]*31.0
[P2]Constant ValueParabolic constant2*[P2]1.0
[Om]Constant ValueOmega constant[Om]*31.0
[MRB]Constant ValueMRB constant2*[MRB]1.0
[li2]Constant Valueli(2) - logarithmic integral function at x=2[li2]*32.3
[EG]Constant ValueGompertz constant2*[EG]2.3
[true]Constant ValueBoolean True represented as double, [true] = 1[true]4.1
[false]Constant ValueBoolean False represented as double, [false] = 0[false]4.1
[NaN]Constant ValueNot-a-Number[NaN]4.1

Physical Constant

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
[c]Constant Value\<Physical Constant> Light speed in vacuum [m/s] (m=1, s=1)[c]*34.0
[G.]Constant Value\<Physical Constant> Gravitational constant (m=1, kg=1, s=1)]2*[G.]4.0
[g]Constant Value\<Physical Constant> Gravitational acceleration on Earth [m/s^2] (m=1, s=1)[g]*34.0
[hP]Constant Value\<Physical Constant> Planck constant (m=1, kg=1, s=1)2*[hP]4.0
[h-]Constant Value\<Physical Constant> Reduced Planck constant / Dirac constant (m=1, kg=1, s=1)][h-]*34.0
[lP]Constant Value\<Physical Constant> Planck length [m] (m=1)2*[lP]4.0
[mP]Constant Value\<Physical Constant> Planck mass [kg] (kg=1)[mP]*34.0
[tP]Constant Value\<Physical Constant> Planck time [s] (s=1)2*[tP]4.0

Astronomical Constant

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
[ly]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Light year [m] (m=1)[ly]*34.0
[au]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Astronomical unit [m] (m=1)2*[au]4.0
[pc]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Parsec [m] (m=1)[pc]*34.0
[kpc]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Kiloparsec [m] (m=1)2*[kpc]4.0
[Earth-R-eq]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Earth equatorial radius [m] (m=1)[Earth-R-eq]*34.0
[Earth-R-po]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Earth polar radius [m] (m=1)2*[Earth-R-po]4.0
[Earth-R]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Earth mean radius (m=1)[Earth-R]*34.0
[Earth-M]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Earth mass [kg] (kg=1)2*[Earth-M]4.0
[Earth-D]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Earth-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)[Earth-D]*34.0
[Moon-R]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Moon mean radius [m] (m=1)2*[Moon-R]4.0
[Moon-M]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Moon mass [kg] (kg=1)[Moon-M]*34.0
[Moon-D]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Moon-Earth distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)2*[Moon-D]4.0
[Solar-R]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Solar mean radius [m] (m=1)[Solar-R]*34.0
[Solar-M]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Solar mass [kg] (kg=1)2*[Solar-M]4.0
[Mercury-R]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Mercury mean radius [m] (m=1)[Mercury-R]*34.0
[Mercury-M]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Mercury mass [kg] (kg=1)2*[Mercury-M]4.0
[Mercury-D]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Mercury-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)[Mercury-D]*34.0
[Venus-R]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Venus mean radius [m] (m=1)2*[Venus-R]4.0
[Venus-M]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Venus mass [kg] (kg=1)[Venus-M]*34.0
[Venus-D]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Venus-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)2*[Venus-D]4.0
[Mars-R]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Mars mean radius [m] (m=1)[Mars-R]*34.0
[Mars-M]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Mars mass [kg] (kg=1)2*[Mars-M]4.0
[Mars-D]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Mars-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)[Mars-D]*34.0
[Jupiter-R]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Jupiter mean radius [m] (m=1)2*[Jupiter-R]4.0
[Jupiter-M]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Jupiter mass [kg] (kg=1)[Jupiter-M]*34.0
[Jupiter-D]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Jupiter-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)2*[Jupiter-D]4.0
[Saturn-R]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Saturn mean radius [m] (m=1)[Saturn-R]*34.0
[Saturn-M]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Saturn mass [kg] (kg=1)2*[Saturn-M]4.0
[Saturn-D]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Saturn-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)[Saturn-D]*34.0
[Uranus-R]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Uranus mean radius [m] (m=1)2*[Uranus-R]4.0
[Uranus-M]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Uranus mass [kg] (kg=1)[Uranus-M]*34.0
[Uranus-D]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Uranus-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)2*[Uranus-D]4.0
[Neptune-R]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Neptune mean radius [m] (m=1)[Neptune-R]*34.0
[Neptune-M]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Neptune mass [kg] (kg=1)2*[Neptune-M]4.0
[Neptune-D]Constant Value\<Astronomical Constant> Neptune-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)[Neptune-D]*34.0

Metric prefixes

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
[%]Unit\<Ratio, Fraction> Percentage = 0.012*[%]4.0
[%%]Unit\<Ratio, Fraction> Promil, Per mille = 0.001[%%]*34.0
[Y]Unit\<Metric prefix> Septillion / Yotta = 10^242*[Y]4.0
[sept]Unit\<Metric prefix> Septillion / Yotta = 10^24[sept]*34.0
[Z]Unit\<Metric prefix> Sextillion / Zetta = 10^212*[Z]4.0
[sext]Unit\<Metric prefix> Sextillion / Zetta = 10^21[sext]*34.0
[E]Unit\<Metric prefix> Quintillion / Exa = 10^182*[E]4.0
[quint]Unit\<Metric prefix> Quintillion / Exa = 10^18[quint]*34.0
[P]Unit\<Metric prefix> Quadrillion / Peta = 10^152*[P]4.0
[quad]Unit\<Metric prefix> Quadrillion / Peta = 10^15[quad]*34.0
[T]Unit\<Metric prefix> Trillion / Tera = 10^122*[T]4.0
[tril]Unit\<Metric prefix> Trillion / Tera = 10^12[tril]*34.0
[G]Unit\<Metric prefix> Billion / Giga = 10^92*[G]4.0
[bil]Unit\<Metric prefix> Billion / Giga = 10^9[bil]*34.0
[M]Unit\<Metric prefix> Million / Mega = 10^62*[M]4.0
[mil]Unit\<Metric prefix> Million / Mega = 10^6[mil]*34.0
[k]Unit\<Metric prefix> Thousand / Kilo = 10^32*[k]4.0
[th]Unit\<Metric prefix> Thousand / Kilo = 10^3[th]*34.0
[hecto]Unit\<Metric prefix> Hundred / Hecto = 10^22*[hecto]4.0
[hund]Unit\<Metric prefix> Hundred / Hecto = 10^2[hund]*34.0
[deca]Unit\<Metric prefix> Ten / Deca = 102*[deca]4.0
[ten]Unit\<Metric prefix> Ten / Deca = 10[ten]*34.0
[deci]Unit\<Metric prefix> Tenth / Deci = 0.12*[deci]4.0
[centi]Unit\<Metric prefix> Hundredth / Centi = 0.01[centi]*34.0
[milli]Unit\<Metric prefix> Thousandth / Milli = 0.0012*[milli]4.0
[mic]Unit\<Metric prefix> Millionth / Micro = 10^-6[mic]*34.0
[n]Unit\<Metric prefix> Billionth / Nano = 10^-92*[n]4.0
[p]Unit\<Metric prefix> Trillionth / Pico = 10^-12[p]*34.0
[f]Unit\<Metric prefix> Quadrillionth / Femto = 10^-152*[f]4.0
[a]Unit\<Metric prefix> Quintillionth / Atoo = 10^-18[a]*34.0
[z]Unit\<Metric prefix> Sextillionth / Zepto = 10^-212*[z]4.0
[y]Unit\<Metric prefix> Septillionth / Yocto = 10^-24[y]*34.0

Units of length

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
[m]Unit\<Unit of length> Metre / Meter (m=1)2*[m]4.0
[km]Unit\<Unit of length> Kilometre / Kilometer (m=1)[km]*34.0
[cm]Unit\<Unit of length> Centimetre / Centimeter (m=1)2*[cm]4.0
[mm]Unit\<Unit of length> Millimetre / Millimeter (m=1)[mm]*34.0
[inch]Unit\<Unit of length> Inch (m=1)2*[inch]4.0
[yd]Unit\<Unit of length> Yard (m=1)[yd]*34.0
[ft]Unit\<Unit of length> Feet (m=1)2*[ft]4.0
[mile]Unit\<Unit of length> Mile (m=1)[mile]*34.0
[nmi]Unit\<Unit of length> Nautical mile (m=1)2*[nmi]4.0

Units of area

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
[m2]Unit\<Unit of area> Square metre / Square meter (m=1)[m2]*34.0
[cm2]Unit\<Unit of area> Square centimetre / Square centimeter (m=1)2*[cm2]4.0
[mm2]Unit\<Unit of area> Square millimetre / Square millimeter (m=1)[mm2]*34.0
[are]Unit\<Unit of area> Are (m=1)2*[are]4.0
[ha]Unit\<Unit of area> Hectare (m=1)[ha]*34.0
[acre]Unit\<Unit of area> Acre (m=1)2*[acre]4.0
[km2]Unit\<Unit of area> Square kilometre / Square kilometer (m=1)[km2]*34.0

Units of volume

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
[mm3]Unit\<Unit of volume> Cubic millimetre / Cubic millimeter (m=1)2*[mm3]4.0
[cm3]Unit\<Unit of volume> Cubic centimetre / Cubic centimeter (m=1)[cm3]*34.0
[m3]Unit\<Unit of volume> Cubic metre / Cubic meter (m=1)2*[m3]4.0
[km3]Unit\<Unit of volume> Cubic kilometre / Cubic kilometer (m=1)[km3]*34.0
[ml]Unit\<Unit of volume> Millilitre / Milliliter (m=1)2*[ml]4.0
[l]Unit\<Unit of volume> Litre / Liter (m=1)[l]*34.0
[gall]Unit\<Unit of volume> Gallon (m=1)2*[gall]4.0
[pint]Unit\<Unit of volume> Pint (m=1)[pint]*34.0

Units of time

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
[s]Unit\<Unit of time> Second (s=1)2*[s]4.0
[ms]Unit\<Unit of time> Millisecond (s=1)[ms]*34.0
[min]Unit\<Unit of time> Minute (s=1)2*[min]4.0
[h]Unit\<Unit of time> Hour (s=1)[h]*34.0
[day]Unit\<Unit of time> Day (s=1)2*[day]4.0
[week]Unit\<Unit of time> Week (s=1)[week]*34.0
[yearj]Unit\<Unit of time> Julian year = 365.25 days (s=1)2*[yearj]4.0

Units of mass

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
[kg]Unit\<Unit of mass> Kilogram (kg=1)[kg]*34.0
[gr]Unit\<Unit of mass> Gram (kg=1)2*[gr]4.0
[mg]Unit\<Unit of mass> Milligram (kg=1)[mg]*34.0
[dag]Unit\<Unit of mass> Decagram (kg=1)2*[dag]4.0
[t]Unit\<Unit of mass> Tonne (kg=1)[t]*34.0
[oz]Unit\<Unit of mass> Ounce (kg=1)2*[oz]4.0
[lb]Unit\<Unit of mass> Pound (kg=1)[lb]*34.0

Units of information

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
[b]Unit\<Unit of information> Bit (bit=1)2*[b]4.0
[kb]Unit\<Unit of information> Kilobit (bit=1)[kb]*34.0
[Mb]Unit\<Unit of information> Megabit (bit=1)2*[Mb]4.0
[Gb]Unit\<Unit of information> Gigabit (bit=1)[Gb]*34.0
[Tb]Unit\<Unit of information> Terabit (bit=1)2*[Tb]4.0
[Pb]Unit\<Unit of information> Petabit (bit=1)[Pb]*34.0
[Eb]Unit\<Unit of information> Exabit (bit=1)2*[Eb]4.0
[Zb]Unit\<Unit of information> Zettabit (bit=1)[Zb]*34.0
[Yb]Unit\<Unit of information> Yottabit (bit=1)2*[Yb]4.0
[B]Unit\<Unit of information> Byte (bit=1)[B]*34.0
[kB]Unit\<Unit of information> Kilobyte (bit=1)2*[kB]4.0
[MB]Unit\<Unit of information> Megabyte (bit=1)[MB]*34.0
[GB]Unit\<Unit of information> Gigabyte (bit=1)2*[GB]4.0
[TB]Unit\<Unit of information> Terabyte (bit=1)[TB]*34.0
[PB]Unit\<Unit of information> Petabyte (bit=1)2*[PB]4.0
[EB]Unit\<Unit of information> Exabyte (bit=1)[EB]*34.0
[ZB]Unit\<Unit of information> Zettabyte (bit=1)2*[ZB]4.0
[YB]Unit\<Unit of information> Yottabyte (bit=1)[YB]*34.0

Units of energy

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
[J]Unit\<Unit of energy> Joule (m=1, kg=1, s=1)2*[J]4.0
[eV]Unit\<Unit of energy> Electronovolt (m=1, kg=1, s=1)[eV]*34.0
[keV]Unit\<Unit of energy> Kiloelectronovolt (m=1, kg=1, s=1)2*[keV]4.0
[MeV]Unit\<Unit of energy> Megaelectronovolt (m=1, kg=1, s=1)[MeV]*34.0
[GeV]Unit\<Unit of energy> Gigaelectronovolt (m=1, kg=1, s=1)2*[GeV]4.0
[TeV]Unit\<Unit of energy> Teraelectronovolt (m=1, kg=1, s=1)[TeV]*34.0

Units of speed

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
[m/s]Unit\<Unit of speed> Metre / Meter per second (m=1, s=1)2*[m/s]4.0
[km/h]Unit\<Unit of speed> Kilometre / Kilometer per hour (m=1, s=1)[km/h]*34.0
[mi/h]Unit\<Unit of speed> Mile per hour (m=1, s=1)2*[mi/h]4.0
[knot]Unit\<Unit of speed> Knot (m=1, s=1)[knot]*34.0

Units of acceleration

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
[m/s2]Unit\<Unit of acceleration> Metre / Meter per square second (m=1, s=1)2*[m/s2]4.0
[km/h2]Unit\<Unit of acceleration> Kilometre / Kilometer per square hour (m=1, s=1)[km/h2]*34.0
[mi/h2]Unit\<Unit of acceleration> Mile per square hour (m=1, s=1)2*[mi/h2]4.0

Units of angle

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
[rad]Unit\<Unit of angle> Radian (rad=1)[rad]*pi4.0
[deg]Unit\<Unit of angle> Degree of arc (rad=1)180*[deg]4.0
[']Unit\<Unit of angle> Minute of arc (rad=1)[']*34.0
['']Unit\<Unit of angle> Second of arc (rad=1)2*['']4.0

Other parser symbols

Key wordCategoryDescriptionExampleSince
(Parser SymbolLeft parentheses(3+2)/41.0
)Parser SymbolRight parentheses(3+2)/41.0
,Parser SymbolComma (function parameters)min(2,3,1)1.0
;Parser SymbolSemicolon (function parameters)min(2;3;1)1.0

Enjoy :-)

Best regards, Mariusz Gromada

