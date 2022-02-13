PM> Install-Package MathParser.org-mXparser -Version 4.4.2
<groupId>org.mariuszgromada.math</groupId>
<artifactId>MathParser.org-mXparser</artifactId>
<version>4.4.2</version>
$ npm i mathparser.org-mxparser
### 23.11.2021: first 1000000 downloads!
### 15.10.2020: first 500000 downloads!
### 20.12.2019: first 250000 downloads!
### 01.01.2019: first 100000 downloads!
### 01.08.2018: first 60000 downloads!
### 20.11.2017: first 20000 downloads!
### 01.09.2017: first 15000 downloads!
### 04.05.2017: first 10000 downloads!
### 31.03.2016: first 1000 downloads!
mXparser is a highly flexible parser of mathematical expressions provided as text. Software delivers easy to use API for JAVA, C# .NET, TypeScript and JavaScript.
Expression e = new Expression("2+3");
e.calculate();
👍
Expression e = new Expression("2+(3-5)^2");
e.calculate();
👍
Expression e = new Expression("2*pi");
e.calculate();
👍
Constant tau = new Constant("tau = 2*pi");
Expression e = new Expression("3*tau", tau);
e.calculate();
👍
Expression e = new Expression("sin(2*pi)");
e.calculate();
👍
Expression e = new Expression("gcd(2,5,10,30)");
e.calculate();
👍
Argument x = new Argument("x = 5");
Expression e = new Expression("sin(x)", x);
e.calculate();
👍
Argument x = new Argument("x = 5");
Argument y = new Argument("y = 2*x", x);
Expression e = new Expression("sin(y)", y);
e.calculate();
👍
Argument x = new Argument("x = 5");
Expression e = new Expression("if(sin(x) > 5, 1, 0)", x);
e.calculate();
👍
Expression e = new Expression("5=6");
e.calculate();
👍
Expression e = new Expression("5 <= 6");
e.calculate();
👍
Expression e = new Expression("sum(i, 1, 10, 2*i^2 + pi)");
e.calculate();
👍
Expression e = new Expression("prod(i, 1, 5, i, 0.5)");
e.calculate();
👍
Argument x = new Argument("x = pi/2");
Expression e20 = new Expression("sum(n,0,10,(-1)^n*(x^(2*n+1))/(2*n+1)!)", x);
e.calculate();
👍
Argument x = new Argument("x = pi/2");
Expression e = new Expression("cos(x)-der(sin(x), x)", x);
e.calculate();
👍
Expression e = new Expression("2*int(sqrt(1-x^2), x, -1, 1)");
e.calculate();
👍
Function f = new Function("f(x,y) = sin(x) + cos(y)");
f.calculate(1,2);
Expression e = new Expression("f(1,2) - 10", f);
e.calculate();
👍
Function f = new Function("f(n) = if( n>0, n*f(n-1), 1)");
f.calculate()
👍
Function Cnk = new Function("Cnk(n,k) = if(k>0, if(k<n, Cnk(n-1,k-1)+Cnk(n-1,k), 1), 1)");
Cnk.calculate()
👍
Expression e = new Expression("2+1/a");
e.checkSyntax();
mXparser.consolePrintln(e.getErrorMessage());
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|Number
|Decimal Number
|Decimal number
|1, 1.5, -2.3
|1.0
|Number
|Decimal Number
|Decimal number - scientific notation
|1.2e10, -2.4e-10, 2.3E+10
|4.0
|Number
|Binary Number
|Binary number - number literal
|b.10101, B.10101, b2.10010
|4.1
|Number
|Octal Number
|Octal number - number literal
|o.1027, O.1027, b8.1027
|4.1
|Number
|Hexadecimal Number
|Hexadecimal number - number literal
|h.12fE, H.12fE, b16.12fE
|4.1
|Number
|Unary Number
|Unary number - number literal
|b1.111 , B1.111
|4.1
|Number
|Base 1-36
|Base 1-36 number - number literal
|bN.xxxx , BN.xxxx
|4.1
|Number
|Fraction
|Number literal as fraction
|1_2 , 2_3_4, 172_345, 345_172
|4.3
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|+
|Operator
|Addition
|a + b
|1.0
|-
|Operator
|Subtraction
|a - b
|1.0
|*
|Operator
|Multiplication
|a * b
|1.0
|/
|Operator
|Division
|a / b
|1.0
|^
|Operator
|Exponentiation
|a^b
|1.0
|!
|Operator
|Factorial
|n!
|1.0
|#
|Operator
|Modulo function
|a # b
|1.0
|%
|Operator
|Percentage
|n%
|4.1
|^^
|Operator
|Tetration
|a^^b
|4.3
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|&
|Boolean Operator
|Logical conjunction (AND)
|p & q
|1.0
|&&
|Boolean Operator
|Logical conjunction (AND)
|p && q
|1.0
|/\
|Boolean Operator
|Logical conjunction (AND)
|p /\ q
|1.0
|~&
|Boolean Operator
|NAND - Sheffer stroke
|p ~& q
|1.0
|~&&
|Boolean Operator
|NAND - Sheffer stroke
|p ~&& q
|1.0
|~/\
|Boolean Operator
|NAND - Sheffer stroke
|p ~/\ q
|1.0
||
|Boolean Operator
|Logical disjunction (OR)
|p | q
|1.0
|||
|Boolean Operator
|Logical disjunction (OR)
|p || q
|1.0
|\/
|Boolean Operator
|Logical disjunction (OR)
|p \/ q
|1.0
|~|
|Boolean Operator
|Logical NOR
|p ~| q
|1.0
|~||
|Boolean Operator
|Logical NOR
|p ~|| q
|1.0
|~\/
|Boolean Operator
|Logical NOR
|p ~\/ q
|1.0
|(+)
|Boolean Operator
|Exclusive or (XOR)
|p (+) q
|1.0
|-->
|Boolean Operator
|Implication (IMP)
|p --> q
|1.0
|<--
|Boolean Operator
|Converse implication (CIMP)
|p <-- q
|1.0
|-/>
|Boolean Operator
|Material nonimplication (NIMP)
|p -/> q
|1.0
|</-
|Boolean Operator
|Converse nonimplication (CNIMP)
|p </- q
|1.0
|<->
|Boolean Operator
|Logical biconditional (EQV)
|p <-> q
|1.0
|~
|Boolean Operator
|Negation
|~p
|1.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|@~
|Bitwise Operator
|Bitwise unary complement
|@~10
|4.0
|@&
|Bitwise Operator
|Bitwise AND
|10 @& 2
|4.0
|@^
|Bitwise Operator
|Bitwise exclusive OR
|10 @^ 2
|4.0
|@|
|Bitwise Operator
|Bitwise inclusive OR
|10 @| 2
|4.0
|@<<
|Bitwise Operator
|Signed left shift
|10 @<< 2
|4.0
|@>>
|Bitwise Operator
|Signed right shift
|10 @>> 2
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|=
|Binary Relation
|Equality
|a = b
|1.0
|==
|Binary Relation
|Equality
|a == b
|1.0
|<>
|Binary Relation
|Inequation
|a <> b
|1.0
|~=
|Binary Relation
|Inequation
|a ~= b
|1.0
|!=
|Binary Relation
|Inequation
|a != b
|1.0
|<
|Binary Relation
|Lower than
|a < b
|1.0
|>
|Binary Relation
|Greater than
|a > b
|1.0
|<=
|Binary Relation
|Lower or equal
|a <= b
|1.0
|>=
|Binary Relation
|Greater or equal
|a >= b
|1.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|sin
|Unary Function
|Trigonometric sine function
|sin(x)
|1.0
|cos
|Unary Function
|Trigonometric cosine function
|cos(x)
|1.0
|tg
|Unary Function
|Trigonometric tangent function
|tg(x)
|1.0
|tan
|Unary Function
|Trigonometric tangent function
|tan(x)
|1.0
|ctg
|Unary Function
|Trigonometric cotangent function
|ctg(x)
|1.0
|cot
|Unary Function
|Trigonometric cotangent function
|cot(x)
|1.0
|ctan
|Unary Function
|Trigonometric cotangent function
|ctan(x)
|1.0
|sec
|Unary Function
|Trigonometric secant function
|sec(x)
|1.0
|csc
|Unary Function
|Trigonometric cosecant function
|csc(x)
|1.0
|cosec
|Unary Function
|Trigonometric cosecant function
|cosec(x)
|1.0
|asin
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric sine function
|asin(x)
|1.0
|arsin
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric sine function
|arsin(x)
|1.0
|arcsin
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric sine function
|arcsin(x)
|1.0
|acos
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric cosine function
|acos(x)
|1.0
|arcos
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric cosine function
|arcos(x)
|1.0
|arccos
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric cosine function
|arccos(x)
|1.0
|atg
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric tangent function
|atg(x)
|1.0
|atan
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric tangent function
|atan(x)
|1.0
|arctg
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric tangent function
|arctg(x)
|1.0
|arctan
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric tangent function
|arctan(x)
|1.0
|actg
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric cotangent function
|actg(x)
|1.0
|acot
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric cotangent function
|acot(x)
|1.0
|actan
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric cotangent function
|actan(x)
|1.0
|arcctg
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric cotangent function
|arcctg(x)
|1.0
|arccot
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric cotangent function
|arccot(x)
|1.0
|arcctan
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric cotangent function
|arcctan(x)
|1.0
|ln
|Unary Function
|Natural logarithm function (base e)
|ln(x)
|1.0
|log2
|Unary Function
|Binary logarithm function (base 2)
|log2(x)
|1.0
|log10
|Unary Function
|Common logarithm function (base 10)
|log10(x)
|1.0
|rad
|Unary Function
|Degrees to radians function
|rad(x)
|1.0
|exp
|Unary Function
|Exponential function
|exp(x)
|1.0
|sqrt
|Unary Function
|Squre root function
|sqrt(x)
|1.0
|sinh
|Unary Function
|Hyperbolic sine function
|sinh(x)
|1.0
|cosh
|Unary Function
|Hyperbolic cosine function
|cosh(x)
|1.0
|tgh
|Unary Function
|Hyperbolic tangent function
|tgh(x)
|1.0
|tanh
|Unary Function
|Hyperbolic tangent function
|tanh(x)
|1.0
|coth
|Unary Function
|Hyperbolic cotangent function
|coth(x)
|1.0
|ctgh
|Unary Function
|Hyperbolic cotangent function
|ctgh(x)
|1.0
|ctanh
|Unary Function
|Hyperbolic cotangent function
|ctanh(x)
|1.0
|sech
|Unary Function
|Hyperbolic secant function
|sech(x)
|1.0
|csch
|Unary Function
|Hyperbolic cosecant function
|csch(x)
|1.0
|cosech
|Unary Function
|Hyperbolic cosecant function
|cosech(x)
|1.0
|deg
|Unary Function
|Radians to degrees function
|deg(x)
|1.0
|abs
|Unary Function
|Absolut value function
|abs(x)
|1.0
|sgn
|Unary Function
|Signum function
|sgn(x)
|1.0
|floor
|Unary Function
|Floor function
|floor(x)
|1.0
|ceil
|Unary Function
|Ceiling function
|ceil(x)
|1.0
|not
|Unary Function
|Negation function
|not(x)
|1.0
|asinh
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic sine function
|asinh(x)
|1.0
|arsinh
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic sine function
|arsinh(x)
|1.0
|arcsinh
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic sine function
|arcsinh(x)
|1.0
|acosh
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cosine function
|acosh(x)
|1.0
|arcosh
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cosine function
|arcosh(x)
|1.0
|arccosh
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cosine function
|arccosh(x)
|1.0
|atgh
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic tangent function
|atgh(x)
|1.0
|atanh
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic tangent function
|atanh(x)
|1.0
|arctgh
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic tangent function
|arctgh(x)
|1.0
|arctanh
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic tangent function
|arctanh(x)
|1.0
|acoth
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cotangent function
|acoth(x)
|1.0
|actgh
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cotangent function
|actgh(x)
|1.0
|actanh
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cotangent function
|actanh(x)
|1.0
|arcoth
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cotangent function
|arcoth(x)
|1.0
|arccoth
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cotangent function
|arccoth(x)
|1.0
|arcctgh
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cotangent function
|arcctgh(x)
|1.0
|arcctanh
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cotangent function
|arcctanh(x)
|1.0
|asech
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic secant function
|asech(x)
|1.0
|arsech
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic secant function
|arsech(x)
|1.0
|arcsech
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic secant function
|arcsech(x)
|1.0
|acsch
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cosecant function
|acsch(x)
|1.0
|arcsch
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cosecant function
|arcsch(x)
|1.0
|arccsch
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cosecant function
|arccsch(x)
|1.0
|acosech
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cosecant function
|acosech(x)
|1.0
|arcosech
|Unary Function
|Inverse hyperbolic cosecant function
|arcosech(x)
|1.0
|Sa
|Unary Function
|Sinc function (normalized)
|Sa(x)
|1.0
|sinc
|Unary Function
|Sinc function (normalized)
|sinc(x)
|1.0
|Sinc
|Unary Function
|Sinc function (unnormalized)
|Sinc(x)
|1.0
|Bell
|Unary Function
|Bell number
|Bell(n)
|1.0
|Luc
|Unary Function
|Lucas number
|Luc(n)
|1.0
|Fib
|Unary Function
|Fibonacci number
|Fib(n)
|1.0
|harm
|Unary Function
|Harmonic number
|harm(n)
|1.0
|ispr
|Unary Function
|Prime number test (is number a prime?)
|ispr(n)
|2.3
|Pi
|Unary Function
|Prime-counting function - Pi(x)
|Pi(n)
|2.3
|Ei
|Unary Function
|Exponential integral function (non-elementary special function) - usage example: Ei(x)
|Ei(x)
|2.3
|li
|Unary Function
|Logarithmic integral function (non-elementary special function) - usage example: li(x)
|li(x)
|2.3
|Li
|Unary Function
|Offset logarithmic integral function (non-elementary special function) - usage example: Li(x)
|Li(x)
|2.3
|erf
|Unary Function
|Gauss error function (non-elementary special function) - usage example: 2 + erf(x)
|erf(x)
|3.0
|erfc
|Unary Function
|Gauss complementary error function (non-elementary special function) - usage example: 1 - erfc(x)
|erfc(x)
|3.0
|erfInv
|Unary Function
|Inverse Gauss error function (non-elementary special function) - usage example: erfInv(x)
|erfInv(x)
|3.0
|erfcInv
|Unary Function
|Inverse Gauss complementary error function (non-elementary special function) - usage example: erfcInv(x)
|erfcInv(x)
|3.0
|ulp
|Unary Function
|Unit in The Last Place - ulp(0.1)
|ulp(x)
|3.0
|isNaN
|Unary Function
|Returns true = 1 if value is a Not-a-Number (NaN), false = 0 otherwise - usage example: isNaN(x)
|isNaN(x)
|4.1
|ndig10
|Unary Function
|Number of digits in numeral system with base 10
|ndig10(x)
|4.1
|nfact
|Unary Function
|Prime decomposition - number of distinct prime factors
|nfact(x)
|4.1
|arcsec
|Unary Function
|Inverse trigonometric secant
|arcsec(x)
|4.1
|Gamma
|Unary Function
|Gamma special function Γ(s)
|Gamma(x)
|4.3
|LambW0(x)
|Unary Function
|Lambert-W special function, principal branch 0, also called the omega function or product logarithm
|LambW0(x)
|4.3
|LambW1(x)
|Unary Function
|Lambert-W special function, branch -1, also called the omega function or product logarithm
|LambW1(x)
|4.3
|sgnGamma
|Unary Function
|Signum of Gamma special function, Γ(x)
|sgnGamma(x)
|4.3
|logGamma
|Unary Function
|Log Gamma special function, lnΓ(x)
|logGamma(x)
|4.3
|diGamma
|Unary Function
|Digamma function as the logarithmic derivative of the Gamma special function, ψ(x)
|diGamma(x)
|4.3
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|log
|Binary Function
|Logarithm function
|log(a, b)
|1.0
|mod
|Binary Function
|Modulo function
|mod(a, b)
|1.0
|C
|Binary Function
|Binomial coefficient function
|C(n, k)
|1.0
|Bern
|Binary Function
|Bernoulli numbers
|Bern(m, n)
|1.0
|Stirl1
|Binary Function
|Stirling numbers of the first kind
|Stirl1(n, k)
|1.0
|Stirl2
|Binary Function
|Stirling numbers of the second kind
|Stirl2(n, k)
|1.0
|Worp
|Binary Function
|Worpitzky number
|Worp(n, k)
|1.0
|Euler
|Binary Function
|Euler number
|Euler(n, k)
|1.0
|KDelta
|Binary Function
|Kronecker delta
|KDelta(i, j)
|1.0
|EulerPol
|Binary Function
|EulerPol
|EulerPol
|1.0
|Harm
|Binary Function
|Harmonic number
|Harm(x, n)
|1.0
|rUni
|Binary Function
|Random variable - Uniform continuous distribution U(a,b), usage example: 2*rUni(2,10)
|rUni(a, b)
|3.0
|rUnid
|Binary Function
|Random variable - Uniform discrete distribution U{a,b}, usage example: 2*rUnid(2,100)
|rUnid(a, b)
|3.0
|round
|Binary Function
|Half-up rounding, usage examples: round(2.2, 0) = 2, round(2.6, 0) = 3, round(2.66,1) = 2.7
|round(x, n)
|3.0
|rNor
|Binary Function
|Random variable - Normal distribution N(m,s) m - mean, s - stddev, usage example: 3*rNor(0,1)
|rNor(mean, stdv)
|3.0
|ndig
|Binary Function
|Number of digits representing the number in numeral system with given base
|ndig(number, base)
|4.1
|dig10
|Binary Function
|Digit at position 1 ... n (left -> right) or 0 ... -(n-1) (right -> left) - base 10 numeral system
|dig10(num, pos)
|4.1
|factval
|Binary Function
|Prime decomposition - factor value at position between 1 ... nfact(n) - ascending order by factor value
|factval(number, factorid)
|4.1
|factexp
|Binary Function
|Prime decomposition - factor exponent / multiplicity at position between 1 ... nfact(n) - ascending order by factor value
|factexp(number, factorid)
|4.1
|root
|Binary Function
|N-th order root of a number
|root(rootorder, number)
|4.1
|GammaL
|Binary Function
|Lower incomplete gamma special function, γ(s,x)
|GammaL(s,x)
|4.3
|GammaU
|Binary Function
|Upper incomplete Gamma special function, Γ(s,x)
|GammaU(s,x)
|4.3
|GammaP
|Binary Function
|Lower regularized P gamma special function, P(s,x)
|GammaP(s,x)
|4.3
|GammaRegL
|Binary Function
|Lower regularized P gamma special function, P(s,x)
|GammaRegL(s,x)
|4.3
|GammaQ
|Binary Function
|Upper regularized Q Gamma special function, Q(s,x)
|GammaQ(s,x)
|4.3
|GammaRegU
|Binary Function
|Upper regularized Q Gamma special function, Q(s,x)
|GammaRegU(s,x)
|4.3
|Beta
|Binary Function
|The Beta special function B(x,y), also called the Euler integral of the first kind
|Beta(x,y)
|4.3
|logBeta
|Binary Function
|The Log Beta special function ln B(x,y), also called the Log Euler integral of the first kind, ln B(x,y)
|logBeta(x,y)
|4.3
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|if
|3-args Function
|If function
|if( cond, expr-if-true, expr-if-false )
|1.0
|chi
|3-args Function
|Characteristic function for x in (a,b)
|chi(x, a, b)
|1.0
|CHi
|3-args Function
|Characteristic function for x in [a,b]
|CHi(x, a, b)
|1.0
|Chi
|3-args Function
|Characteristic function for x in [a,b)
|Chi(x, a, b)
|1.0
|cHi
|3-args Function
|Characteristic function for x in (a,b]
|cHi(x, a, b)
|1.0
|pUni
|3-args Function
|Probability distribution function - Uniform continuous distribution U(a,b)
|pUni(x, a, b)
|3.0
|cUni
|3-args Function
|Cumulative distribution function - Uniform continuous distribution U(a,b)
|cUni(x, a, b)
|3.0
|qUni
|3-args Function
|Quantile function (inverse cumulative distribution function) - Uniform continuous distribution U(a,b)
|qUni(q, a, b)
|3.0
|pNor
|3-args Function
|Probability distribution function - Normal distribution N(m,s)
|pNor(x, mean, stdv)
|3.0
|cNor
|3-args Function
|Cumulative distribution function - Normal distribution N(m,s)
|cNor(x, mean, stdv)
|3.0
|qNor
|3-args Function
|Quantile function (inverse cumulative distribution function)
|qNor(q, mean, stdv)
|3.0
|dig
|3-args Function
|Digit at position 1 ... n (left -> right) or 0 ... -(n-1) (right -> left) - numeral system with given base
|dig(num, pos, base)
|4.1
|BetaInc
|3-args Function
|The incomplete beta special function B(x; a, b), also called the incomplete Euler integral of the first kind
|BetaInc(x,a,b)
|4.3
|BetaI
|3-args Function
|The regularized incomplete beta (or regularized beta) special function I(x; a, b), also called the regularized incomplete Euler integral of the first kind
|BetaI(x,a,b)
|4.3
|BetaReg
|3-args Function
|The regularized incomplete beta (or regularized beta) special function I(x; a, b), also called the regularized incomplete Euler integral of the first kind
|BetaReg(x,a,b)
|4.3
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|iff
|Variadic Function
|If function
|iff( cond-1, expr-1; ... ; cond-n, expr-n )
|1.0
|min
|Variadic Function
|Minimum function
|min(a1, ..., an)
|1.0
|max
|Variadic Function
|Maximum function
|max(a1, ..., an)
|1.0
|ConFrac
|Variadic Function
|Continued fraction
|ConFrac(a1, ..., an)
|1.0
|ConPol
|Variadic Function
|Continued polynomial
|ConPol(a1, ..., an)
|1.0
|gcd
|Variadic Function
|Greatest common divisor
|gcd(a1, ..., an)
|1.0
|lcm
|Variadic Function
|Least common multiple
|lcm(a1, ..., an)
|1.0
|add
|Variadic Function
|Summation operator
|add(a1, ..., an)
|2.4
|multi
|Variadic Function
|Multiplication
|multi(a1, ..., an)
|2.4
|mean
|Variadic Function
|Mean / average value
|mean(a1, ..., an)
|2.4
|var
|Variadic Function
|Bias-corrected sample variance
|var(a1, ..., an)
|2.4
|std
|Variadic Function
|Bias-corrected sample standard deviation
|std(a1, ..., an)
|2.4
|rList
|Variadic Function
|Random number from given list of numbers
|rList(a1, ..., an)
|3.0
|coalesce
|Variadic Function
|Returns the first non-NaN value
|coalesce(a1, ..., an)
|4.1
|or
|Variadic Function
|Logical disjunction (OR) - variadic
|or(a1, ..., an)
|4.1
|and
|Variadic Function
|Logical conjunction (AND) - variadic
|and(a1, ..., an)
|4.1
|xor
|Variadic Function
|Exclusive or (XOR) - variadic
|xor(a1, ..., an)
|4.1
|argmin
|Variadic Function
|Arguments / indices of the minima
|argmin(a1, ..., an)
|4.1
|argmax
|Variadic Function
|Arguments / indices of the maxima
|argmax(a1, ..., an)
|4.1
|med
|Variadic Function
|The sample median
|med(a1, ..., an)
|4.1
|mode
|Variadic Function
|Mode - the value that appears most often
|mode(a1, ..., an)
|4.1
|base
|Variadic Function
|Returns number in given numeral system base represented by list of digits
|base(b, d1, ..., dn)
|4.1
|ndist
|Variadic Function
|Number of distinct values
|ndist(v1, ..., vn)
|4.1
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|sum
|Calculus Operator
|Summation operator - SIGMA
|sum( i, from, to, expr , )
|1.0
|prod
|Calculus Operator
|Product operator - PI
|prod( i, from, to, expr , )
|1.0
|int
|Calculus Operator
|Definite integral operator
|int( expr, arg, from, to )
|1.0
|der
|Calculus Operator
|Derivative operator
|der( expr, arg, )
|1.0
|der-
|Calculus Operator
|Left derivative operator
|der-( expr, arg, )
|1.0
|der+
|Calculus Operator
|Right derivative operator
|der+( expr, arg, )
|1.0
|dern
|Calculus Operator
|n-th derivative operator
|dern( expr, n, arg )
|1.0
|diff
|Calculus Operator
|Forward difference operator
|diff( expr, arg, )
|1.0
|difb
|Calculus Operator
|Backward difference operator
|difb( expr, arg, )
|1.0
|avg
|Calculus Operator
|Average operator
|avg( i, from, to, expr , )
|2.4
|vari
|Calculus Operator
|Bias-corrected sample variance operator
|vari( i, from, to, expr , )
|2.4
|stdi
|Calculus Operator
|Bias-corrected sample standard deviation operator
|stdi( i, from, to, expr , )
|2.4
|mini
|Calculus Operator
|Minimum value
|mini( i, from, to, expr , )
|2.4
|maxi
|Calculus Operator
|Maximum value
|maxi( i, from, to, expr , )
|2.4
|solve
|Calculus Operator
|f(x) = 0 equation solving, function root finding
|solve( expr, a, b )
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|[Uni]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - Uniform continuous distribution U(0,1), usage example: 2*[Uni]
|2*[Uni]
|3.0
|[Int]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random integer - usage example sin( 3*[Int] )
|[Int]*3
|3.0
|[Int1]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^1, 10^1} - usage example sin( 3*[Int1] )
|2*[Int1]
|3.0
|[Int2]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^2, 10^2} - usage example sin( 3*[Int2] )
|[Int2]*3
|3.0
|[Int3]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^3, 10^3} - usage example sin( 3*[Int3] )
|2*[Int3]
|3.0
|[Int4]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^4, 10^4} - usage example sin( 3*[Int4] )
|[Int4]*3
|3.0
|[Int5]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^5, 10^5} - usage example sin( 3*[Int5] )
|2*[Int5]
|3.0
|[Int6]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^6, 10^6} - usage example sin( 3*[Int6] )
|[Int6]*3
|3.0
|[Int7]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^7, 10^7} - usage example sin( 3*[Int7] )
|2*[Int7]
|3.0
|[Int8]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^8, 10^8} - usage example sin( 3*[Int8] )
|[Int8]*3
|3.0
|[Int9]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random integer - Uniform discrete distribution U{-10^9, 10^9} - usage example sin( 3*[Int9] )
|2*[Int9]
|3.0
|[nat]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number including 0 - usage example sin( 3*[nat] )
|[nat]*3
|3.0
|[nat1]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^1} - usage example sin( 3*[nat1] )
|2*[nat1]
|3.0
|[nat2]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^2} - usage example sin( 3*[nat2] )
|[nat2]*3
|3.0
|[nat3]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^3} - usage example sin( 3*[nat3] )
|2*[nat3]
|3.0
|[nat4]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^4} - usage example sin( 3*[nat4] )
|[nat4]*3
|3.0
|[nat5]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^5} - usage example sin( 3*[nat5] )
|2*[nat5]
|3.0
|[nat6]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^6} - usage example sin( 3*[nat6] )
|[nat6]*3
|3.0
|[nat7]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^7} - usage example sin( 3*[nat7] )
|2*[nat7]
|3.0
|[nat8]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^8} - usage example sin( 3*[nat8] )
|[nat8]*3
|3.0
|[nat9]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number including 0 - Uniform discrete distribution U{0, 10^9} - usage example sin( 3*[nat9] )
|2*[nat9]
|3.0
|[Nat]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number - usage example sin( 3*[Nat] )
|[Nat]*3
|3.0
|[Nat1]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^1} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat1] )
|2*[Nat1]
|3.0
|[Nat2]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^2} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat2] )
|[Nat2]*3
|3.0
|[Nat3]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^3} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat3] )
|2*[Nat3]
|3.0
|[Nat4]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^4} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat4] )
|[Nat4]*3
|3.0
|[Nat5]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^5} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat5] )
|2*[Nat5]
|3.0
|[Nat6]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^6} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat6] )
|[Nat6]*3
|3.0
|[Nat7]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^7} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat7] )
|2*[Nat7]
|3.0
|[Nat8]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^8} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat8] )
|[Nat8]*3
|3.0
|[Nat9]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - random natural number - Uniform discrete distribution U{1, 10^9} - usage example sin( 3*[Nat9] )
|2*[Nat9]
|3.0
|[Nor]
|Random Variable
|Random variable - Normal distribution N(0,1) - usage example cos( 3*[Nor]+1 )
|[Nor]*3
|3.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|pi
|Constant Value
|Pi, Archimedes' constant or Ludolph's number
|2*pi
|1.0
|e
|Constant Value
|Napier's constant, or Euler's number, base of Natural logarithm
|e*3
|1.0
|[gam]
|Constant Value
|Euler-Mascheroni constant
|2*[gam]
|1.0
|[phi]
|Constant Value
|Golden ratio
|[phi]*3
|1.0
|[PN]
|Constant Value
|Plastic constant
|2*[PN]
|1.0
|[B*]
|Constant Value
|Embree-Trefethen constant
|[B*]*3
|1.0
|[F'd]
|Constant Value
|Feigenbaum constant alfa
|2*[F'd]
|1.0
|[F'a]
|Constant Value
|Feigenbaum constant delta
|[F'a]*3
|1.0
|[C2]
|Constant Value
|Twin prime constant
|2*[C2]
|1.0
|[M1]
|Constant Value
|Meissel-Mertens constant
|[M1]*3
|1.0
|[B2]
|Constant Value
|Brun's constant for twin primes
|2*[B2]
|1.0
|[B4]
|Constant Value
|Brun's constant for prime quadruplets
|[B4]*3
|1.0
|[BN'L]
|Constant Value
|De Bruijn-Newman constant
|2*[BN'L]
|1.0
|[Kat]
|Constant Value
|Catalan's constant
|[Kat]*3
|1.0
|[K*]
|Constant Value
|Landau-Ramanujan constant
|2[K]
|1.0
|[K.]
|Constant Value
|Viswanath's constant
|[K.]*3
|1.0
|[B'L]
|Constant Value
|Legendre's constant
|2*[B'L]
|1.0
|[RS'm]
|Constant Value
|Ramanujan-Soldner constant
|[RS'm]*3
|1.0
|[EB'e]
|Constant Value
|Erdos-Borwein constant
|2*[EB'e]
|1.0
|[Bern]
|Constant Value
|Bernstein's constant
|[Bern]*3
|1.0
|[GKW'l]
|Constant Value
|Gauss-Kuzmin-Wirsing constant
|2*[GKW'l]
|1.0
|[HSM's]
|Constant Value
|Hafner-Sarnak-McCurley constant
|[HSM's]*3
|1.0
|[lm]
|Constant Value
|Golomb-Dickman constant
|2*[lm]
|1.0
|[Cah]
|Constant Value
|Cahen's constant
|[Cah]*3
|1.0
|[Ll]
|Constant Value
|Laplace limit
|2*[Ll]
|1.0
|[AG]
|Constant Value
|Alladi-Grinstead constant
|[AG]*3
|1.0
|[L*]
|Constant Value
|Lengyel's constant
|2[L]
|1.0
|[L.]
|Constant Value
|Levy's constant
|[L.]*3
|1.0
|[Dz3]
|Constant Value
|Apery's constant
|2*[Dz3]
|1.0
|[A3n]
|Constant Value
|Mills' constant
|[A3n]*3
|1.0
|[Bh]
|Constant Value
|Backhouse's constant
|2*[Bh]
|1.0
|[Pt]
|Constant Value
|Porter's constant
|[Pt]*3
|1.0
|[L2]
|Constant Value
|Lieb's square ice constant
|2*[L2]
|1.0
|[Nv]
|Constant Value
|Niven's constant
|[Nv]*3
|1.0
|[Ks]
|Constant Value
|Sierpinski's constant
|2*[Ks]
|1.0
|[Kh]
|Constant Value
|Khinchin's constant
|[Kh]*3
|1.0
|[FR]
|Constant Value
|Fransen-Robinson constant
|2*[FR]
|1.0
|[La]
|Constant Value
|Landau's constant
|[La]*3
|1.0
|[P2]
|Constant Value
|Parabolic constant
|2*[P2]
|1.0
|[Om]
|Constant Value
|Omega constant
|[Om]*3
|1.0
|[MRB]
|Constant Value
|MRB constant
|2*[MRB]
|1.0
|[li2]
|Constant Value
|li(2) - logarithmic integral function at x=2
|[li2]*3
|2.3
|[EG]
|Constant Value
|Gompertz constant
|2*[EG]
|2.3
|[true]
|Constant Value
|Boolean True represented as double, [true] = 1
|[true]
|4.1
|[false]
|Constant Value
|Boolean False represented as double, [false] = 0
|[false]
|4.1
|[NaN]
|Constant Value
|Not-a-Number
|[NaN]
|4.1
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|[c]
|Constant Value
|\<Physical Constant> Light speed in vacuum [m/s] (m=1, s=1)
|[c]*3
|4.0
|[G.]
|Constant Value
|\<Physical Constant> Gravitational constant (m=1, kg=1, s=1)]
|2*[G.]
|4.0
|[g]
|Constant Value
|\<Physical Constant> Gravitational acceleration on Earth [m/s^2] (m=1, s=1)
|[g]*3
|4.0
|[hP]
|Constant Value
|\<Physical Constant> Planck constant (m=1, kg=1, s=1)
|2*[hP]
|4.0
|[h-]
|Constant Value
|\<Physical Constant> Reduced Planck constant / Dirac constant (m=1, kg=1, s=1)]
|[h-]*3
|4.0
|[lP]
|Constant Value
|\<Physical Constant> Planck length [m] (m=1)
|2*[lP]
|4.0
|[mP]
|Constant Value
|\<Physical Constant> Planck mass [kg] (kg=1)
|[mP]*3
|4.0
|[tP]
|Constant Value
|\<Physical Constant> Planck time [s] (s=1)
|2*[tP]
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|[ly]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Light year [m] (m=1)
|[ly]*3
|4.0
|[au]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Astronomical unit [m] (m=1)
|2*[au]
|4.0
|[pc]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Parsec [m] (m=1)
|[pc]*3
|4.0
|[kpc]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Kiloparsec [m] (m=1)
|2*[kpc]
|4.0
|[Earth-R-eq]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Earth equatorial radius [m] (m=1)
|[Earth-R-eq]*3
|4.0
|[Earth-R-po]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Earth polar radius [m] (m=1)
|2*[Earth-R-po]
|4.0
|[Earth-R]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Earth mean radius (m=1)
|[Earth-R]*3
|4.0
|[Earth-M]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Earth mass [kg] (kg=1)
|2*[Earth-M]
|4.0
|[Earth-D]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Earth-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)
|[Earth-D]*3
|4.0
|[Moon-R]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Moon mean radius [m] (m=1)
|2*[Moon-R]
|4.0
|[Moon-M]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Moon mass [kg] (kg=1)
|[Moon-M]*3
|4.0
|[Moon-D]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Moon-Earth distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)
|2*[Moon-D]
|4.0
|[Solar-R]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Solar mean radius [m] (m=1)
|[Solar-R]*3
|4.0
|[Solar-M]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Solar mass [kg] (kg=1)
|2*[Solar-M]
|4.0
|[Mercury-R]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Mercury mean radius [m] (m=1)
|[Mercury-R]*3
|4.0
|[Mercury-M]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Mercury mass [kg] (kg=1)
|2*[Mercury-M]
|4.0
|[Mercury-D]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Mercury-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)
|[Mercury-D]*3
|4.0
|[Venus-R]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Venus mean radius [m] (m=1)
|2*[Venus-R]
|4.0
|[Venus-M]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Venus mass [kg] (kg=1)
|[Venus-M]*3
|4.0
|[Venus-D]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Venus-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)
|2*[Venus-D]
|4.0
|[Mars-R]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Mars mean radius [m] (m=1)
|[Mars-R]*3
|4.0
|[Mars-M]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Mars mass [kg] (kg=1)
|2*[Mars-M]
|4.0
|[Mars-D]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Mars-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)
|[Mars-D]*3
|4.0
|[Jupiter-R]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Jupiter mean radius [m] (m=1)
|2*[Jupiter-R]
|4.0
|[Jupiter-M]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Jupiter mass [kg] (kg=1)
|[Jupiter-M]*3
|4.0
|[Jupiter-D]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Jupiter-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)
|2*[Jupiter-D]
|4.0
|[Saturn-R]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Saturn mean radius [m] (m=1)
|[Saturn-R]*3
|4.0
|[Saturn-M]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Saturn mass [kg] (kg=1)
|2*[Saturn-M]
|4.0
|[Saturn-D]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Saturn-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)
|[Saturn-D]*3
|4.0
|[Uranus-R]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Uranus mean radius [m] (m=1)
|2*[Uranus-R]
|4.0
|[Uranus-M]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Uranus mass [kg] (kg=1)
|[Uranus-M]*3
|4.0
|[Uranus-D]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Uranus-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)
|2*[Uranus-D]
|4.0
|[Neptune-R]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Neptune mean radius [m] (m=1)
|[Neptune-R]*3
|4.0
|[Neptune-M]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Neptune mass [kg] (kg=1)
|2*[Neptune-M]
|4.0
|[Neptune-D]
|Constant Value
|\<Astronomical Constant> Neptune-Sun distance - semi major axis [m] (m=1)
|[Neptune-D]*3
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|[%]
|Unit
|\<Ratio, Fraction> Percentage = 0.01
|2*[%]
|4.0
|[%%]
|Unit
|\<Ratio, Fraction> Promil, Per mille = 0.001
|[%%]*3
|4.0
|[Y]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Septillion / Yotta = 10^24
|2*[Y]
|4.0
|[sept]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Septillion / Yotta = 10^24
|[sept]*3
|4.0
|[Z]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Sextillion / Zetta = 10^21
|2*[Z]
|4.0
|[sext]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Sextillion / Zetta = 10^21
|[sext]*3
|4.0
|[E]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Quintillion / Exa = 10^18
|2*[E]
|4.0
|[quint]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Quintillion / Exa = 10^18
|[quint]*3
|4.0
|[P]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Quadrillion / Peta = 10^15
|2*[P]
|4.0
|[quad]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Quadrillion / Peta = 10^15
|[quad]*3
|4.0
|[T]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Trillion / Tera = 10^12
|2*[T]
|4.0
|[tril]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Trillion / Tera = 10^12
|[tril]*3
|4.0
|[G]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Billion / Giga = 10^9
|2*[G]
|4.0
|[bil]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Billion / Giga = 10^9
|[bil]*3
|4.0
|[M]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Million / Mega = 10^6
|2*[M]
|4.0
|[mil]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Million / Mega = 10^6
|[mil]*3
|4.0
|[k]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Thousand / Kilo = 10^3
|2*[k]
|4.0
|[th]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Thousand / Kilo = 10^3
|[th]*3
|4.0
|[hecto]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Hundred / Hecto = 10^2
|2*[hecto]
|4.0
|[hund]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Hundred / Hecto = 10^2
|[hund]*3
|4.0
|[deca]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Ten / Deca = 10
|2*[deca]
|4.0
|[ten]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Ten / Deca = 10
|[ten]*3
|4.0
|[deci]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Tenth / Deci = 0.1
|2*[deci]
|4.0
|[centi]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Hundredth / Centi = 0.01
|[centi]*3
|4.0
|[milli]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Thousandth / Milli = 0.001
|2*[milli]
|4.0
|[mic]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Millionth / Micro = 10^-6
|[mic]*3
|4.0
|[n]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Billionth / Nano = 10^-9
|2*[n]
|4.0
|[p]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Trillionth / Pico = 10^-12
|[p]*3
|4.0
|[f]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Quadrillionth / Femto = 10^-15
|2*[f]
|4.0
|[a]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Quintillionth / Atoo = 10^-18
|[a]*3
|4.0
|[z]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Sextillionth / Zepto = 10^-21
|2*[z]
|4.0
|[y]
|Unit
|\<Metric prefix> Septillionth / Yocto = 10^-24
|[y]*3
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|[m]
|Unit
|\<Unit of length> Metre / Meter (m=1)
|2*[m]
|4.0
|[km]
|Unit
|\<Unit of length> Kilometre / Kilometer (m=1)
|[km]*3
|4.0
|[cm]
|Unit
|\<Unit of length> Centimetre / Centimeter (m=1)
|2*[cm]
|4.0
|[mm]
|Unit
|\<Unit of length> Millimetre / Millimeter (m=1)
|[mm]*3
|4.0
|[inch]
|Unit
|\<Unit of length> Inch (m=1)
|2*[inch]
|4.0
|[yd]
|Unit
|\<Unit of length> Yard (m=1)
|[yd]*3
|4.0
|[ft]
|Unit
|\<Unit of length> Feet (m=1)
|2*[ft]
|4.0
|[mile]
|Unit
|\<Unit of length> Mile (m=1)
|[mile]*3
|4.0
|[nmi]
|Unit
|\<Unit of length> Nautical mile (m=1)
|2*[nmi]
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|[m2]
|Unit
|\<Unit of area> Square metre / Square meter (m=1)
|[m2]*3
|4.0
|[cm2]
|Unit
|\<Unit of area> Square centimetre / Square centimeter (m=1)
|2*[cm2]
|4.0
|[mm2]
|Unit
|\<Unit of area> Square millimetre / Square millimeter (m=1)
|[mm2]*3
|4.0
|[are]
|Unit
|\<Unit of area> Are (m=1)
|2*[are]
|4.0
|[ha]
|Unit
|\<Unit of area> Hectare (m=1)
|[ha]*3
|4.0
|[acre]
|Unit
|\<Unit of area> Acre (m=1)
|2*[acre]
|4.0
|[km2]
|Unit
|\<Unit of area> Square kilometre / Square kilometer (m=1)
|[km2]*3
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|[mm3]
|Unit
|\<Unit of volume> Cubic millimetre / Cubic millimeter (m=1)
|2*[mm3]
|4.0
|[cm3]
|Unit
|\<Unit of volume> Cubic centimetre / Cubic centimeter (m=1)
|[cm3]*3
|4.0
|[m3]
|Unit
|\<Unit of volume> Cubic metre / Cubic meter (m=1)
|2*[m3]
|4.0
|[km3]
|Unit
|\<Unit of volume> Cubic kilometre / Cubic kilometer (m=1)
|[km3]*3
|4.0
|[ml]
|Unit
|\<Unit of volume> Millilitre / Milliliter (m=1)
|2*[ml]
|4.0
|[l]
|Unit
|\<Unit of volume> Litre / Liter (m=1)
|[l]*3
|4.0
|[gall]
|Unit
|\<Unit of volume> Gallon (m=1)
|2*[gall]
|4.0
|[pint]
|Unit
|\<Unit of volume> Pint (m=1)
|[pint]*3
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|[s]
|Unit
|\<Unit of time> Second (s=1)
|2*[s]
|4.0
|[ms]
|Unit
|\<Unit of time> Millisecond (s=1)
|[ms]*3
|4.0
|[min]
|Unit
|\<Unit of time> Minute (s=1)
|2*[min]
|4.0
|[h]
|Unit
|\<Unit of time> Hour (s=1)
|[h]*3
|4.0
|[day]
|Unit
|\<Unit of time> Day (s=1)
|2*[day]
|4.0
|[week]
|Unit
|\<Unit of time> Week (s=1)
|[week]*3
|4.0
|[yearj]
|Unit
|\<Unit of time> Julian year = 365.25 days (s=1)
|2*[yearj]
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|[kg]
|Unit
|\<Unit of mass> Kilogram (kg=1)
|[kg]*3
|4.0
|[gr]
|Unit
|\<Unit of mass> Gram (kg=1)
|2*[gr]
|4.0
|[mg]
|Unit
|\<Unit of mass> Milligram (kg=1)
|[mg]*3
|4.0
|[dag]
|Unit
|\<Unit of mass> Decagram (kg=1)
|2*[dag]
|4.0
|[t]
|Unit
|\<Unit of mass> Tonne (kg=1)
|[t]*3
|4.0
|[oz]
|Unit
|\<Unit of mass> Ounce (kg=1)
|2*[oz]
|4.0
|[lb]
|Unit
|\<Unit of mass> Pound (kg=1)
|[lb]*3
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|[b]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Bit (bit=1)
|2*[b]
|4.0
|[kb]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Kilobit (bit=1)
|[kb]*3
|4.0
|[Mb]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Megabit (bit=1)
|2*[Mb]
|4.0
|[Gb]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Gigabit (bit=1)
|[Gb]*3
|4.0
|[Tb]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Terabit (bit=1)
|2*[Tb]
|4.0
|[Pb]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Petabit (bit=1)
|[Pb]*3
|4.0
|[Eb]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Exabit (bit=1)
|2*[Eb]
|4.0
|[Zb]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Zettabit (bit=1)
|[Zb]*3
|4.0
|[Yb]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Yottabit (bit=1)
|2*[Yb]
|4.0
|[B]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Byte (bit=1)
|[B]*3
|4.0
|[kB]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Kilobyte (bit=1)
|2*[kB]
|4.0
|[MB]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Megabyte (bit=1)
|[MB]*3
|4.0
|[GB]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Gigabyte (bit=1)
|2*[GB]
|4.0
|[TB]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Terabyte (bit=1)
|[TB]*3
|4.0
|[PB]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Petabyte (bit=1)
|2*[PB]
|4.0
|[EB]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Exabyte (bit=1)
|[EB]*3
|4.0
|[ZB]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Zettabyte (bit=1)
|2*[ZB]
|4.0
|[YB]
|Unit
|\<Unit of information> Yottabyte (bit=1)
|[YB]*3
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|[J]
|Unit
|\<Unit of energy> Joule (m=1, kg=1, s=1)
|2*[J]
|4.0
|[eV]
|Unit
|\<Unit of energy> Electronovolt (m=1, kg=1, s=1)
|[eV]*3
|4.0
|[keV]
|Unit
|\<Unit of energy> Kiloelectronovolt (m=1, kg=1, s=1)
|2*[keV]
|4.0
|[MeV]
|Unit
|\<Unit of energy> Megaelectronovolt (m=1, kg=1, s=1)
|[MeV]*3
|4.0
|[GeV]
|Unit
|\<Unit of energy> Gigaelectronovolt (m=1, kg=1, s=1)
|2*[GeV]
|4.0
|[TeV]
|Unit
|\<Unit of energy> Teraelectronovolt (m=1, kg=1, s=1)
|[TeV]*3
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|[m/s]
|Unit
|\<Unit of speed> Metre / Meter per second (m=1, s=1)
|2*[m/s]
|4.0
|[km/h]
|Unit
|\<Unit of speed> Kilometre / Kilometer per hour (m=1, s=1)
|[km/h]*3
|4.0
|[mi/h]
|Unit
|\<Unit of speed> Mile per hour (m=1, s=1)
|2*[mi/h]
|4.0
|[knot]
|Unit
|\<Unit of speed> Knot (m=1, s=1)
|[knot]*3
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|[m/s2]
|Unit
|\<Unit of acceleration> Metre / Meter per square second (m=1, s=1)
|2*[m/s2]
|4.0
|[km/h2]
|Unit
|\<Unit of acceleration> Kilometre / Kilometer per square hour (m=1, s=1)
|[km/h2]*3
|4.0
|[mi/h2]
|Unit
|\<Unit of acceleration> Mile per square hour (m=1, s=1)
|2*[mi/h2]
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|[rad]
|Unit
|\<Unit of angle> Radian (rad=1)
|[rad]*pi
|4.0
|[deg]
|Unit
|\<Unit of angle> Degree of arc (rad=1)
|180*[deg]
|4.0
|[']
|Unit
|\<Unit of angle> Minute of arc (rad=1)
|[']*3
|4.0
|['']
|Unit
|\<Unit of angle> Second of arc (rad=1)
|2*['']
|4.0
|Key word
|Category
|Description
|Example
|Since
|(
|Parser Symbol
|Left parentheses
|(3+2)/4
|1.0
|)
|Parser Symbol
|Right parentheses
|(3+2)/4
|1.0
|,
|Parser Symbol
|Comma (function parameters)
|min(2,3,1)
|1.0
|;
|Parser Symbol
|Semicolon (function parameters)
|min(2;3;1)
|1.0
Best regards, Mariusz Gromada