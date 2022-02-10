openbase logo
mat

mathlive

by Arno Gourdol
0.69.8 (see all)

A web component for easy math input

Readme

math live

MathLive

A Web Component for Math Input

  • A Web Component, easy to integrate in your project, regardless of the framework you use, or even if you just use plain JavaScript
  • Edit math formulas with an easy to use interface
  • Beautiful, TeX-quality typesetting: over 800 LaTeX commands built-in
  • Designed for mobile devices with an extensive set of virtual keyboards for math input
  • Compatible with screen readers, and includes custom math-to-speech support for improved accessibility
  • Output to LaTeX, MathML and MathJSON (Abstract Syntax Tree) formats
  • And it is easy to customize to your needs!

Reference documentation and guides at cortexjs.io/mathlive.

Try it at cortexjs.io/mathlive/demo/.

The popover panel A Virtual Keyboard
The Loop Equation

Using MathLive

To add a mathfield element to your page use a <math-field> tag.

It works just like a <textarea> or <button>. You can manipulate the mathfield using methods of the element and listen for events to be notified when its internal state changes.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en-US">
  <body>
    <math-field>f(x)=</math-field>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/mathlive/dist/mathlive.min.js"></script>
  </body>
</html>

Documentation

Quick Start
Quick introduction to using MathLive in your project
Interact with a mathfield
Receive input and change the value of a mathfield
Customize a mathfield
Adapt the behavior and appearance of a mathfield to your needs
Execute commands
Send editing commands to a mathfield
Define custom Latex macros
Extend the Latex commands supported
Manage inline and keyboard shortcuts
Add or modify editing keyboard shortcuts
Control speech output
A mathfield can provide speech feedback to interact with it.
Display static math formulas
Display non-editable math formulas in your page
Define custom virtual keyboards
Customize or create new virtual (on-screen) keyboards
Getting Started
Everything you need to integrate the MathLive library to your project
MathLive SDK
Reference documentation of the MathLive API
MathJSON (on GitHub)
A lightweight data interchange format for mathematical notation.
Compute Engine (on GitHub)
The CortexJS Compute Engine performs calculations on MathJSON expressions
Cortex (on GitHub)
Cortex is a programming language for scientific computing

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

