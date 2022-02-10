MathLive

A Web Component for Math Input

A Web Component, easy to integrate in your project, regardless of the framework you use, or even if you just use plain JavaScript

Edit math formulas with an easy to use interface

Beautiful, TeX-quality typesetting: over 800 LaTeX commands built-in

Designed for mobile devices with an extensive set of virtual keyboards for math input

Compatible with screen readers, and includes custom math-to-speech support for improved accessibility

Output to LaTeX, MathML and MathJSON (Abstract Syntax Tree) formats

Output to , and (Abstract Syntax Tree) formats And it is easy to customize to your needs!

Reference documentation and guides at cortexjs.io/mathlive.

Try it at cortexjs.io/mathlive/demo/.

Using MathLive

To add a mathfield element to your page use a <math-field> tag.

It works just like a <textarea> or <button> . You can manipulate the mathfield using methods of the element and listen for events to be notified when its internal state changes.

< html lang = "en-US" > < body > < math-field > f(x)= </ math-field > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/mathlive/dist/mathlive.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Documentation

Related Projects

MathJSON (on GitHub) A lightweight data interchange format for mathematical notation. Compute Engine (on GitHub) The CortexJS Compute Engine performs calculations on MathJSON expressions Cortex (on GitHub) Cortex is a programming language for scientific computing

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.