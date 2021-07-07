You can now use mathjs itself directly to achieve the same:
// use light-weight, numbers only implementations of all functions
import { create, all } from 'mathjs/number'
const math = create(all)
const result = math.evaluate('2.4 + sqrt(x)', {x : 16})
console.log('result', result) // 6.4
Read more: https://mathjs.org/docs/custom_bundling.html#numbers-only
Just want to use the expression parser of
mathjs for simple, numeric calculations? Here you go...
This custom build of
mathjs contains just the expression parser and basic arithmetic functions for numbers. The expression parser contains full functionality for parsing, compiling, evaluating, and transforming expression trees. Support for Matrices, BigNumbers, Fractions, Complex numbers, Units, and all functions and constants that come with mathjs are excluded.
The size of
mathjs-expression-parser is
30 KiB when minified and gzipped (about a quarter of the size of
mathjs).
npm install mathjs-expression-parser
var math = require('mathjs-expression-parser')
var expr = '2.4 + sqrt(x)';
console.log('result', math.eval(expr, {x : 16})); // 6.4
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>mathjs-expression-parser | basic usage</title>
<script src="../dist/mathjs-expression-parser.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<script>
var expr = '2.4 + sqrt(x)';
console.log('result', math.eval(expr, {x : 16})); // 6.4
</script>
</body>
</html>
See the
examples folder for more examples
To run unit tests, install dependencies, then run:
npm test
To build the bundled and minified library, install dependencies, then run:
npm run build
package.json
CHANGELOG.md
npm publish
|Category
|Functions / operators
|Core
import,
config
|Expression
parse,
compile,
eval
|Operators
+,
-,
*,
/,
%,
mod, `
|Arithmetic
abs,
exp,
log,
sqrt,
ceil,
floor,
random,
round
|Trigonometry
tan,
sin,
cos,
acos,
asin,
atan,
atan2
|Statistics
max,
min
|Constants
pi,
e,
true,
false,
null
|String
format
|Objects
|Creating objects and accessing properties
Note: on new browsers there are probably more functions available, since all functions and constants from
Math are imported.
MIT