mep

mathjs-expression-parser

by Jos de Jong
1.0.2 (see all)

Just the expression parser of mathjs

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

822

822

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This package has been deprecated

You can now use mathjs itself directly to achieve the same:

// use light-weight, numbers only implementations of all functions
import { create, all } from 'mathjs/number'

const math = create(all)
const result = math.evaluate('2.4 + sqrt(x)', {x : 16})
console.log('result', result) // 6.4

Read more: https://mathjs.org/docs/custom_bundling.html#numbers-only

mathjs-expression-parser

Just want to use the expression parser of mathjs for simple, numeric calculations? Here you go...

This custom build of mathjs contains just the expression parser and basic arithmetic functions for numbers. The expression parser contains full functionality for parsing, compiling, evaluating, and transforming expression trees. Support for Matrices, BigNumbers, Fractions, Complex numbers, Units, and all functions and constants that come with mathjs are excluded.

The size of mathjs-expression-parser is 30 KiB when minified and gzipped (about a quarter of the size of mathjs).

Install

npm install mathjs-expression-parser

Use

node.js

var math = require('mathjs-expression-parser')

var expr = '2.4 + sqrt(x)';
console.log('result', math.eval(expr, {x : 16})); // 6.4

browser

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>mathjs-expression-parser | basic usage</title>
  <script src="../dist/mathjs-expression-parser.js"></script>
</head>
<body>

<script>
  var expr = '2.4 + sqrt(x)';
  console.log('result', math.eval(expr, {x : 16})); // 6.4
</script>

</body>
</html>

See the examples folder for more examples

Test

To run unit tests, install dependencies, then run:

npm test

Build

To build the bundled and minified library, install dependencies, then run:

npm run build

Publish

  • Update version number in package.json
  • Describe changes in CHANGELOG.md
  • Commit changes to git
  • Publish npm publish
  • Add git tag for current version

Included functionality

CategoryFunctions / operators
Coreimport, config
Expressionparse, compile, eval
Operators+, -, *, /, %, mod, `
Arithmeticabs, exp, log, sqrt, ceil, floor, random, round
Trigonometrytan, sin, cos, acos, asin, atan, atan2
Statisticsmax, min
Constantspi, e, true, false, null
Stringformat
ObjectsCreating objects and accessing properties

Note: on new browsers there are probably more functions available, since all functions and constants from Math are imported.

License

MIT

