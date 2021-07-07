This package has been deprecated

You can now use mathjs itself directly to achieve the same:

import { create, all } from 'mathjs/number' const math = create(all) const result = math.evaluate( '2.4 + sqrt(x)' , { x : 16 }) console .log( 'result' , result)

Read more: https://mathjs.org/docs/custom_bundling.html#numbers-only

Just want to use the expression parser of mathjs for simple, numeric calculations? Here you go...

This custom build of mathjs contains just the expression parser and basic arithmetic functions for numbers. The expression parser contains full functionality for parsing, compiling, evaluating, and transforming expression trees. Support for Matrices, BigNumbers, Fractions, Complex numbers, Units, and all functions and constants that come with mathjs are excluded.

The size of mathjs-expression-parser is 30 KiB when minified and gzipped (about a quarter of the size of mathjs ).

Install

npm install mathjs-expression-parser

Use

var math = require ( 'mathjs-expression-parser' ) var expr = '2.4 + sqrt(x)' ; console .log( 'result' , math.eval(expr, { x : 16 }));

browser

< html > < head > < title > mathjs-expression-parser | basic usage </ title > < script src = "../dist/mathjs-expression-parser.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script > var expr = '2.4 + sqrt(x)' ; console .log( 'result' , math.eval(expr, { x : 16 })); </ script > </ body > </ html >

See the examples folder for more examples

Test

To run unit tests, install dependencies, then run:

npm test

Build

To build the bundled and minified library, install dependencies, then run:

npm run build

Publish

Update version number in package.json

Describe changes in CHANGELOG.md

Commit changes to git

Publish npm publish

Add git tag for current version

Included functionality

Category Functions / operators Core import , config Expression parse , compile , eval Operators + , - , * , / , % , mod , ` Arithmetic abs , exp , log , sqrt , ceil , floor , random , round Trigonometry tan , sin , cos , acos , asin , atan , atan2 Statistics max , min Constants pi , e , true , false , null String format Objects Creating objects and accessing properties

Note: on new browsers there are probably more functions available, since all functions and constants from Math are imported.

License

MIT