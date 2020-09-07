This Node.js module builds on mathjax-node and provides processing of larger content fragments
Use
npm install mathjax-node-page
to install mathjax-node-page and its dependencies.
mathjax-node-page exports
mjpage which expects four parameters:
mjpage(input, mjpageConfig, mjnodeConfig, callback)
Where
input is a string with HTML or
jsdom object (
JSDOM class should be acquired via exported
JSDOM),
pageConfig specifies page-wide options, and
mjnodeConfig expects mathjax-node configuration options.
The defaults for
pageConfig are
{
format: ["MathML", "TeX", "AsciiMath"], // determines type of pre-processors to run
output: '', // global override for output option; 'svg', 'html' or 'mml'
tex: {}, // configuration options for tex pre-processor, cf. lib/tex.js
ascii: {}, // configuration options for ascii pre-processor, cf. lib/ascii.js
singleDollars: false, // allow single-dollar delimiter for inline TeX
fragment: false, // return body.innerHTML instead of full document
cssInline: true, // determines whether inline css should be added
jsdom: {...}, // jsdom-related options
displayMessages: false, // determines whether Message.Set() calls are logged
displayErrors: false, // determines whether error messages are shown on the console
undefinedCharError: false, // determines whether unknown characters are saved in the error array
extensions: '', // a convenience option to add MathJax extensions
fontURL: 'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/2.7.2/fonts/HTML-CSS', // for webfont urls in the CSS for HTML output
MathJax: {}, // options MathJax configuration, see https://docs.mathjax.org
errorHandler: (id, wrapperNode, sourceFormula, sourceFormat, errors) => {...} // function to handle rendering error
}
and where
mjnodeConfig represents mathjax-node configuration options, the defaults are.
{
ex: 6, // ex-size in pixels
width: 100, // width of math container (in ex) for linebreaking and tags
useFontCache: true, // use <defs> and <use> in svg output?
useGlobalCache: false, // use common <defs> for all equations?
state: mjstate, // track global state
linebreaks: false, // do linebreaking?
equationNumbers: "none", // or "AMS" or "all"
math: "", // the math to typeset
html: false, // generate HTML output?
css: false, // generate CSS for HTML output?
mml: false, // generate mml output?
svg: false, // generate svg output?
speakText: true, // add spoken annotations to output?
timeout: 10 * 1000, // 10 second timeout before restarting MathJax
}
mathjax-node-page exports
init function that allows you to pass in a custom
mathjax-node (for example, mathjax-node-svg2png).
const mjnode = require('mathjax-node-svg2png');
mjpage.init(mjnode);
If your custom mathjax-node provides new output options, you can add them by calling
addOutput. As a second parameter, you can pass custom output handler, which is a function that modifies a DOM element with the conversion result. The default output handler behavior is to write contents to
wrapper.innerHTML.
mjpage.addOutput('png', (wrapper, data) => {
wrapper.innerHTML = `<img src="${data}">`;
});
// ...now you can use standard mathjax-node-page API
Reset to default mathjax-node behavior by calling
init with empty parameters. Ensure that all your current mathjax-node-page tasks have been completed before calling it.
mjpage.init(); // reset back to default mathjax-node
mjpage runs jobs which inherit
EventEmitter and provide the following event hooks.
Add the corresponding event handlers to manipulate the input/output and DOM before/after conversion.
All the event handlers are destroyed when job ends to prevent memory leaks.
beforeConversion ->
handler(parsedFormula): runs before individual formula conversion started, but after initial DOM processing. All the formulas are wrapped in
<script type="..."> tags, where
@type is one of the following:
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll(`
script[type="math/TeX"],
script[type="math/inline-TeX"],
script[type="math/AsciiMath"],
script[type="math/MathML"],
script[type="math/MathML-block"]`
);
afterConersion ->
handler(parsedFormula): runs after individual formula conversion completed and DOM was changed. Formula DOM node is a
<span class="mjpage..."> wrapper whose contents are the conversion result.
All formula conversion events pass
ParsedFormula instance to the event handler.
{
id, // index of formula on the page
jobID, // mjpage job ID; formulas belonging to the same page run have the same jobID
node, // DOM node with the formula (contents change before and after conversion)
sourceFormula, // the source formula
sourceFormat, // the source formula format (e.g. "inline-TeX")
outputFormula, // the converted formula result from mathjax-node typeset function; use outputFormula[outputFormat] to get the resulting formula string
outputFormat // the resulting formula format (e.g. "svg")
}
beforeSerialiation ->
handler(document, css): runs when converted page DOM was prepared immediately before serialization. Use to manipulate resulting page DOM. The event handler receives
document node (jsdom) and page
css. Won't trigger if
input is a
jsdom object.
If
input is a HTML string,
mjpage function callback receives result after the DOM serialization.
If
input is a
jsdom object,
mjpage function callback receives
jsdom object itself.
When a rendering error occurs,
config.errorHandler will be called. These arguments are passed:
id: index of formula on the page.
wrapperNode: The jsdom HTMLElement object where the rendered math should be put.
sourceFormula: The input math code.
sourceFormat: The format of input math code -- e.g.
inline-TeX or
TeX.
errors: A array of strings of MathJax-Node returned errors.
Modify the
wrapperNode object to show some error message to user. The default error handling function is printing the error with
console.log.
mjpage(input, {
format: ["TeX"]
}, {
svg: true
}, function(output) {
// output is your final result
})
.on('afterConversion', function(parsedFormula) {
// manipulate parsed result and DOM at your will
// see description of parsedFormula object above
});
mathjax-node-page installs a CLI tool. Run
mjpage to print usage instructions.
const mjpage = require('../lib/main.js').mjpage;
const fs = require('fs');
const input = fs.readFileSync('input.html');
mjpage(input, {format: ["TeX"]}, {svg: true}, function(output) {
console.log(output); // resulting HTML string
});