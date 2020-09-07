This Node.js module builds on mathjax-node and provides processing of larger content fragments

installation

Use

npm install mathjax-node-page

to install mathjax-node-page and its dependencies.

Usage

mathjax-node-page exports mjpage which expects four parameters:

mjpage(input, mjpageConfig, mjnodeConfig, callback)

Where input is a string with HTML or jsdom object ( JSDOM class should be acquired via exported JSDOM ), pageConfig specifies page-wide options, and mjnodeConfig expects mathjax-node configuration options.

The defaults for pageConfig are

{ format : [ "MathML" , "TeX" , "AsciiMath" ], output : '' , tex : {}, ascii : {}, singleDollars : false , fragment : false , cssInline : true , jsdom : {...}, displayMessages : false , displayErrors : false , undefinedCharError : false , extensions : '' , fontURL : 'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/2.7.2/fonts/HTML-CSS' , MathJax : {}, errorHandler : ( id, wrapperNode, sourceFormula, sourceFormat, errors ) => {...} }

and where mjnodeConfig represents mathjax-node configuration options, the defaults are.

{ ex : 6 , width : 100 , useFontCache : true , useGlobalCache : false , state : mjstate, linebreaks : false , equationNumbers : "none" , math : "" , html : false , css : false , mml : false , svg : false , speakText : true , timeout : 10 * 1000 , }

Advanced usage

mathjax-node customization

mathjax-node-page exports init function that allows you to pass in a custom mathjax-node (for example, mathjax-node-svg2png).

const mjnode = require ( 'mathjax-node-svg2png' ); mjpage.init(mjnode);

If your custom mathjax-node provides new output options, you can add them by calling addOutput . As a second parameter, you can pass custom output handler, which is a function that modifies a DOM element with the conversion result. The default output handler behavior is to write contents to wrapper.innerHTML .

mjpage.addOutput( 'png' , (wrapper, data) => { wrapper.innerHTML = `<img src=" ${data} ">` ; });

Reset to default mathjax-node behavior by calling init with empty parameters. Ensure that all your current mathjax-node-page tasks have been completed before calling it.

mjpage.init();

Events

mjpage runs jobs which inherit EventEmitter and provide the following event hooks. Add the corresponding event handlers to manipulate the input/output and DOM before/after conversion.

All the event handlers are destroyed when job ends to prevent memory leaks.

Formula conversion events

beforeConversion -> handler(parsedFormula) : runs before individual formula conversion started, but after initial DOM processing. All the formulas are wrapped in <script type="..."> tags, where @type is one of the following:

const scripts = document .querySelectorAll( ` script[type="math/TeX"], script[type="math/inline-TeX"], script[type="math/AsciiMath"], script[type="math/MathML"], script[type="math/MathML-block"]` );

afterConersion -> handler(parsedFormula) : runs after individual formula conversion completed and DOM was changed. Formula DOM node is a <span class="mjpage..."> wrapper whose contents are the conversion result.

All formula conversion events pass ParsedFormula instance to the event handler.

{ id, jobID, node, sourceFormula, sourceFormat, outputFormula, outputFormat }

Page conversion events

beforeSerialiation -> handler(document, css ): runs when converted page DOM was prepared immediately before serialization. Use to manipulate resulting page DOM. The event handler receives document node (jsdom) and page css . Won't trigger if input is a jsdom object.

If input is a HTML string, mjpage function callback receives result after the DOM serialization.

If input is a jsdom object, mjpage function callback receives jsdom object itself.

Error handling

When a rendering error occurs, config.errorHandler will be called. These arguments are passed:

id : index of formula on the page.

: index of formula on the page. wrapperNode : The jsdom HTMLElement object where the rendered math should be put.

: The jsdom HTMLElement object where the rendered math should be put. sourceFormula : The input math code.

: The input math code. sourceFormat : The format of input math code -- e.g. inline-TeX or TeX .

: The format of input math code -- e.g. or . errors : A array of strings of MathJax-Node returned errors.

Modify the wrapperNode object to show some error message to user. The default error handling function is printing the error with console.log .

Example

mjpage(input, { format : [ "TeX" ] }, { svg : true }, function ( output ) { }) .on( 'afterConversion' , function ( parsedFormula ) { });

CLI

mathjax-node-page installs a CLI tool. Run mjpage to print usage instructions.

Example