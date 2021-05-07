This repository contains a library that provides an API to call MathJax from Node.js programs. The API converts individual math expressions (in any of MathJax's input formats) into HTML (with CSS), SVG, or MathML code.

Use

npm install mathjax-node

to install mathjax-node and its dependencies.

Note: The current version of mathjax-node requires Node.js v6 or later, and uses jsdom version 11.

Getting started

mathjax-node provides a library, ./lib/main.js . Below is a very minimal example for using it - the tests and the examples mentioned above provide more advanced examples.

var mjAPI = require ( "mathjax-node" ); mjAPI.config({ MathJax : { } }); mjAPI.start(); var yourMath = 'E = mc^2' ; mjAPI.typeset({ math : yourMath, format : "TeX" , mml : true , }, function ( data ) { if (!data.errors) { console .log(data.mml)} });

Documentation

mathjax-node exports three methods, config , start , typeset .

The config method is used to set global configuration options. Its default options are

{ displayMessages : false , displayErrors : true , undefinedCharError : false , extensions : '' , fontURL : 'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/2.7.5/fonts/HTML-CSS' , paths : {}, MathJax : { } }

Note. Changes to these options require a restart of the API using the start() method (see below).

The start method start (and restarts) mathjax-node. This allows reconfiguration.

Note. This is done automatically when typeset is first called (see below).

The typeset method is the main method of mathjax-node. It expects a configuration object options and optionally a callback.

If no callback is passed, it will return a Promise.

Once called, typeset can be called repeatedly and will optionally store information across calls (see state below).

The following are the default input options.

{ ex : 6 , width : 100 , useFontCache : true , useGlobalCache : false , linebreaks : false , equationNumbers : "none" , cjkCharWidth : 13 , math : "" , format : "TeX" , xmlns : "mml" , html : false , htmlNode : false , css : false , mml : false , mmlNode : false , svg : false , svgNode : false , speakText : true , state : {}, timeout : 10 * 1000 , }

mathjax-node returns two objects to Promise.resolve or callback : a result object and the original input options .

The result object will contain (at most) the following structure:

{ errors : mml: mmlNode: html: htmlNode: css: svg: svgNode: style: height: width: speakText: state: { glyphs : defs : AMS: { startNumber : labels: IDs: } } }

If the errors array is non-empty, the Promise will reject, and be passed the errors array.

The options contains the configuration object passed to typeset ; this can be useful for passing other data along or for identifying which typeset() call is associated with this ( callback ) call (in case you use the same callback function for more than one typeset() ).

Change History

Breaking Changes in v2.0:

mathjax-node v2.0 makes breaking changes as follows:

[CHANGED] mathjax-node now requires version 6 of Node.js (the minimum used to be Node.js version 4).

[CHANGED] mathjax-node now uses version 10 of jsdom. Since the jsdom API changed from 9 to 10, that means if you used jsdom in your code that calls mathjax-node, you may need to update how you call jsdom.

Breaking Changes in v1.0:

mathjax-node v1.0 makes breaking changes to the following features from the pre-releases.

[CHANGED] lib/mj-single.js has been renamed to lib/main.js (and set as main in package.json , i.e., require('mathjax-node') will load it.

has been renamed to (and set as in , i.e., will load it. [REMOVED] lib/mj-page.js (API for processing HTML-fragments) and related CLI tools

(API for processing HTML-fragments) and related CLI tools [REMOVED] speech-rule-engine integration

[REMOVED] PNG generation

[REMOVED] CLI tools in bin/

These features can easily be recreated in separate modules for greater flexibility. For examples, see

Be sure to also check out other projects on NPM that depend on mathjax-node.