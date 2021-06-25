A trimmed down version of the MathJax library for use with electron and modern browsers.
mathjax-electron allows you to render math inside your application while keeping the package size at a minimum. To achieve this we provide a preconfigured MathJax environment with only the necessary bits of the MathJax Library included.
The package size is ~1 MB compared to 66 MB for a full MathJax installation. If you need support for different output formats and legacy browsers try
mathjax-node.
npm install mathjax-electron
Place the following line in the
<head> section of your document:
<script type="text/javascript" src="./node_modules/mathjax-electron/resources/MathJax/MathJax.js?config=electron"></script>
Now you can use MathJax inside you application.
To trigger a rendering on a specific container, you can either use our helper module:
const { typesetMath } = require("mathjax-electron");
const container = document.createElement("div");
container.innerHTML = "$$\\sum\\limits_{i=0}^{\\infty} \\frac{1}{n^2}$$";
typesetMath(container);
or the MathJax global:
const container = document.createElement("div");
container.innerHTML = "$$\\sum\\limits_{i=0}^{\\infty} \\frac{1}{n^2}$$";
MathJax.Hub.Queue(["Typeset", MathJax.Hub, container]);
For more information about synchronizing your code, consult the MathJax documentation.
To load MathJax dynamically, you can do:
const { loadAndTypeset } = require("mathjax-electron");
const container = document.createElement("div");
container.innerHTML = "$$\\sum\\limits_{i=0}^{\\infty} \\frac{1}{n^2}$$";
loadAndTypeset(document, container);
If used for the first time it will initialize MathJax and trigger a rendering. After that it won't load MathJax again and only trigger the rendering.
For applications to manually loaded, or directly injected into the HTML,
mathjax-electron exports the absolute path to load the configured MathJax Library.
const { mathJaxPath } = require("mathjax-electron");
// /.../node_modules/mathjax-electron/MathJax-2.7.5/MathJax.js?config=nteract