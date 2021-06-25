openbase logo
mathjax-electron

by nteract
3.0.0 (see all)

🔣:electron: A trimmed down version of the MathJax library for use with electron and modern browsers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

A trimmed down version of the MathJax library for use with electron and modern browsers.

mathjax-electron allows you to render math inside your application while keeping the package size at a minimum. To achieve this we provide a preconfigured MathJax environment with only the necessary bits of the MathJax Library included.

The package size is ~1 MB compared to 66 MB for a full MathJax installation. If you need support for different output formats and legacy browsers try mathjax-node.

Installation

npm install mathjax-electron

Usage

Loading MathJax

Place the following line in the <head> section of your document:

<script type="text/javascript" src="./node_modules/mathjax-electron/resources/MathJax/MathJax.js?config=electron"></script>

Now you can use MathJax inside you application.

To trigger a rendering on a specific container, you can either use our helper module:

const { typesetMath } = require("mathjax-electron");

const container = document.createElement("div");
container.innerHTML = "$$\\sum\\limits_{i=0}^{\\infty} \\frac{1}{n^2}$$";
typesetMath(container);

or the MathJax global:

const container = document.createElement("div");
container.innerHTML = "$$\\sum\\limits_{i=0}^{\\infty} \\frac{1}{n^2}$$";

MathJax.Hub.Queue(["Typeset", MathJax.Hub, container]);

For more information about synchronizing your code, consult the MathJax documentation.

Loading MathJax Dynamically

To load MathJax dynamically, you can do:

const { loadAndTypeset } = require("mathjax-electron");

const container = document.createElement("div");
container.innerHTML = "$$\\sum\\limits_{i=0}^{\\infty} \\frac{1}{n^2}$$";

loadAndTypeset(document, container);

If used for the first time it will initialize MathJax and trigger a rendering. After that it won't load MathJax again and only trigger the rendering.

Manually Loading MathJax

For applications to manually loaded, or directly injected into the HTML, mathjax-electron exports the absolute path to load the configured MathJax Library.

const { mathJaxPath } = require("mathjax-electron");
// /.../node_modules/mathjax-electron/MathJax-2.7.5/MathJax.js?config=nteract

