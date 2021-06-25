A trimmed down version of the MathJax library for use with electron and modern browsers.

mathjax-electron allows you to render math inside your application while keeping the package size at a minimum. To achieve this we provide a preconfigured MathJax environment with only the necessary bits of the MathJax Library included.

The package size is ~1 MB compared to 66 MB for a full MathJax installation. If you need support for different output formats and legacy browsers try mathjax-node .

Installation

npm install mathjax-electron

Usage

Loading MathJax

Place the following line in the <head> section of your document:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "./node_modules/mathjax-electron/resources/MathJax/MathJax.js?config=electron" > </ script >

Now you can use MathJax inside you application.

To trigger a rendering on a specific container, you can either use our helper module:

const { typesetMath } = require ( "mathjax-electron" ); const container = document .createElement( "div" ); container.innerHTML = "$$\\sum\\limits_{i=0}^{\\infty} \\frac{1}{n^2}$$" ; typesetMath(container);

or the MathJax global:

const container = document .createElement( "div" ); container.innerHTML = "$$\\sum\\limits_{i=0}^{\\infty} \\frac{1}{n^2}$$" ; MathJax.Hub.Queue([ "Typeset" , MathJax.Hub, container]);

For more information about synchronizing your code, consult the MathJax documentation.

Loading MathJax Dynamically

To load MathJax dynamically, you can do:

const { loadAndTypeset } = require ( "mathjax-electron" ); const container = document .createElement( "div" ); container.innerHTML = "$$\\sum\\limits_{i=0}^{\\infty} \\frac{1}{n^2}$$" ; loadAndTypeset( document , container);

If used for the first time it will initialize MathJax and trigger a rendering. After that it won't load MathJax again and only trigger the rendering.

Manually Loading MathJax

For applications to manually loaded, or directly injected into the HTML, mathjax-electron exports the absolute path to load the configured MathJax Library.