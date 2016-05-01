MathBox is a library for rendering presentation-quality math diagrams in a browser using WebGL. Built on top of Three.js and ShaderGraph, it provides a clean API to visualize mathematical relationships and animate them declaratively.
MathBox is used through its JS-based DOM.
For background, see the article series on Acko.net.
Note: this repo uses submodules, clone it with
--recursive or do a
git submodule update --init after cloning.
or install via bower:
bower install mathbox
Open the included
/examples to see more demos.
Join us in the MathBox Google Group or #mathbox on Freenode.
Include the bundle:
<script src="./mathbox-bundle.js"></script>
Construct a MathBox instance using the provided
mathBox() constructor:
var mathbox = mathBox(options);
if (mathbox.fallback) throw "WebGL not supported";
var three = mathbox.three;
// three.renderer, three.scene, three.camera
See threestrap for all available
options. e.g. To spawn inside a specific element, do:
var element = document.querySelector('#my-thing');
var mathbox = mathBox({ element: element });
On initialization, it returns a MathBox API object, wrapping the MathBox . You can spawn new nodes:
<cartesian range={[[-2, 2], [-1, 1], [-1, 1]]} scale={[2, 1, 1]}>
<axis axis={1} />
<axis axis={2} />
</cartesian>
via
var view = mathbox
.cartesian({
range: [[-2, 2], [-1, 1], [-1, 1]],
scale: [2, 1, 1],
})
.axis({
axis: 1,
})
.axis({
axis: 2,
})
You can select objects using
.select() and a CSS-like selector to get a jQuery-like selection:
mathbox
.select("cartesian > axis")
Use
.print(),
.inspect() and
.debug() to show information about a selection.
/src tree:
/vendor
Uses
gulp to build itself.
MathBox and ShaderGraph (c) Steven Wittens 2013-2015. MIT License.
Libraries and 3rd party shaders (c) their respective authors.