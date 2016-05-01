MathBox

Presentation-quality WebGL math graphing

MathBox is a library for rendering presentation-quality math diagrams in a browser using WebGL. Built on top of Three.js and ShaderGraph, it provides a clean API to visualize mathematical relationships and animate them declaratively.

MathBox is used through its JS-based DOM.

For background, see the article series on Acko.net.

Demos:

Presentations:

Note: this repo uses submodules, clone it with --recursive or do a git submodule update --init after cloning.

Download

or install via bower:

bower install mathbox

Open the included /examples to see more demos.

Docs & Help

See:

Join us in the MathBox Google Group or #mathbox on Freenode.

Usage

Include the bundle:

< script src = "./mathbox-bundle.js" > </ script >

Construct a MathBox instance using the provided mathBox() constructor:

var mathbox = mathBox(options); if (mathbox.fallback) throw "WebGL not supported" ; var three = mathbox.three;

See threestrap for all available options . e.g. To spawn inside a specific element, do:

var element = document .querySelector( '#my-thing' ); var mathbox = mathBox({ element : element });

On initialization, it returns a MathBox API object, wrapping the MathBox . You can spawn new nodes:

<cartesian range={[[ -2 , 2 ], [ -1 , 1 ], [ -1 , 1 ]]} scale={[ 2 , 1 , 1 ]}> < axis axis = {1} /> < axis axis = {2} /> </ cartesian >

via

var view = mathbox .cartesian({ range : [[ -2 , 2 ], [ -1 , 1 ], [ -1 , 1 ]], scale : [ 2 , 1 , 1 ], }) .axis({ axis : 1 , }) .axis({ axis : 2 , })

You can select objects using .select() and a CSS-like selector to get a jQuery-like selection:

mathbox .select( "cartesian > axis" )

Use .print() , .inspect() and .debug() to show information about a selection.

/src tree:

model/ - DOM tree + CSS selector handling

primitives/ - The DOM node types (the legos)

render/ - Smart proxies for Three.js (the glue)

shaders/ - GLSL code

stage/ - API / controllers

util/ - It's inevitable

/vendor

threestrap - Three.js bootstrapper

shadergraph - Functional GLSL linker

Uses gulp to build itself.

MathBox and ShaderGraph (c) Steven Wittens 2013-2015. MIT License.

Libraries and 3rd party shaders (c) their respective authors.