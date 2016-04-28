openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mat

math3d

by Alihan Livdumlu
0.2.2 (see all)

Vectors, Quaternions, Matrices and Transforms for 3D graphics in Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

440

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js 3D

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#math3d

Vectors, Matrices and Quaternions for Node.js

Table Of Contents:

Features

  • Only the necessary classes and functions for 3D graphics.
  • Easily adaptable to Unity3D.
    • Same coordinate system
    • Same rotation order
    • Similar syntax

Installation

With npm:

npm install math3d

API

About Classes

All classes except Transform provide immutable objects.

Coordinate System

As I used this project later on with Unity3D, I tried to keep everything as similar as possible. The coordinate system is the same as in Unity: y-Axis up, x-Axis right, z-Axis forward. The rotation order for Euler angles (used in Quaternion) is z then x then y.

Vector3

A three-dimensional vector with x, y, z values; used for positions, directions or scales in 3D space.

var Vector3 = math3d.Vector3;

var v1 = new Vector3(42, 42, 42);
v1.add(Vector3.up); // Vector3(42, 43, 42);

Static variables

  • back: Shorthand for writing Vector3(0, 0, -1).
  • down: Shorthand for writing Vector3(0, -1, 0).
  • forward: Shorthand for writing Vector3(0, 0, 1).
  • left: Shorthand for writing Vector3(-1, 0, 0).
  • one: Shorthand for writing Vector3(1, 1, -1).
  • right: Shorthand for writing Vector3(1, 0, 0).
  • up: Shorthand for writing Vector3(0, 1, 0).
  • zero: Shorthand for writing Vector3(0, 0, 0).
  • dimension: Always 3 for Vector3

Variables

  • homogeneous: Returns the homogeneous Vector4 with w value 1 (readonly)
  • magnitude: Magnitude (length) of the vector (readonly)
  • values: An array containing the x, y, z values (readonly)
  • vector4: Returns the responding Vector4 with w value 0 (readonly)
  • x: x component of the vector (readonly)
  • y: y component of the vector (readonly)
  • z: z component of the vector (readonly)

Constructors

  • Vector3([x: Number], [y: Number], [z: Number])
    • Creates a Vector3 from the given x, y, z components
    • All parameters are optional with default value 0
  • Vector3.FromVector4(vector4)
    • Creates a Vector3 from a Vector4 by clipping the w value

Public functions

  • add(vector3: Vector3) -> Vector3
    • Returns the sum of two vectors
  • average(vector3: Vector3) -> Vector3
    • Returns the average of two vectors
  • cross(vector3: Vector3) -> Vector3
    • Cross product of two vectors
  • distanceTo(vector3: Vector3) -> Number
    • Distance from one vector to another
  • dot(vector3: Vector3) -> Number
    • Dot product of two vectors
  • equals(vector3: Vector3) -> Boolean
    • Returns true if two vectors are equal
  • mulScalar(scalar: Number) -> Vector3
    • Multiplies the vector with a scalar
  • negate() -> Vector3
    • Returns a vector with the opposite direction (multiplied by -1)
  • normalize() -> Vector3
    • Returns a normalized vector
  • scale(vector3: Vector3) -> Vector3
    • Scales the vector component by component with the given vector
  • sub(vector3: Vector3) -> Vector3
    • Subtracts one vector from another (this - vector3)
  • toString() -> String
    • A string responding to the vector in form (x,y,z)

Vector4

A four-dimensional vector with x, y, z, w values. Used mostly for homogeneous coordinates.

var Vector3 = math3d.Vector3;
var Vector4 = math3d.Vector4;

var v1 = new Vector4(42, 42);     // v1 = Vector4(42, 42, 0, 1)
var v2 = Vector3.fromVector4(v1); // v2 = Vector3(42, 42, 0)
var v3 = v2.vector4;              // v3 = Vector4(42, 42, 0, 0)
var v4 = v2.homogeneous;          // v4 = Vector4(42, 42, 0, 1)
v4.sub(v3).equals(new Vector4())  // false

Static variables

  • one: Shorthand for writing Vector4(1, 1, 1, 1).
  • zero: Shorthand for writing Vector4(0, 0, 0, 0).
  • dimension: Always 4 for Vector4

Variables

  • magnitude: Magnitude (length) of the vector (readonly)
  • values: An array containing the x, y, z, w values (readonly)
  • x: x component of the vector (readonly)
  • y: y component of the vector (readonly)
  • z: z component of the vector (readonly)
  • w: w component of the vector (readonly)

Constructors

  • Vector4([x: Number], [y: Number], [z: Number], [w: Number])
    • Creates a Vector4 from the given x, y, z, w components
    • All parameters are optional with default value 0

Public functions

  • add(vector4: Vector4) -> Vector4
    • Returns the sum of two vectors
  • distanceTo(vector4: Vector4) -> Number
    • Distance from one vector to another
  • dot(vector4: Vector4) -> Number
    • Dot product of two vectors
  • equals(vector4: Vector4) -> Boolean
    • Returns true if two vectors are equal
  • mulScalar(scalar: Number) -> Vector4
    • Multiplies the vector with a scalar
  • negate() -> Vector4
    • Returns a vector with the opposite direction (multiplied by -1)
  • normalize() -> Vector3
    • Returns a normalized vector
  • sub(vector4: Vector4) -> Vector3
    • Subtracts one vector from another (this - vector4)
  • toString() -> String
    • A string responding to the vector in form (x,y,z,w)

Quaternion

Each quaternion is composed of a vector (xyz) and a scalar rotation (w). Although their values are not very intuitive, they are used instead of the Euler angles to:

  • avoid Gimbal lock
  • avoid different rotation orders for Euler angles
  • avoid multiple representation of the same rotation

It is advised not to use the x, y, z, w values directly, unless you really know what you are doing.

var Vector3 = math3d.Vector3;

var v1 = Vector3.forward;         // v1 = Vector3(0, 0, 1)
var q1 = Quaternion.Euler(0, 90, 0);
q1.mulVector3(v1);                // (0, 0, -1) <- v1 rotated 90 degrees in y-Axis
q1.angleAxis;                     // {axis: Vector3(0, 1, 0), angle: 90}

Static variables

  • identity: Shorthand for writing Quaternion(0, 0, 0, 1).
  • zero: Shorthand for writing Quaternion(0, 0, 0, 0).

Variables

  • angleAxis: Angle Axis representation of the quaternion in form {axis: (Vector3), angle: Number} (readonly)
  • eulerAngles: Euler angles responding to the quaternion in form {x: Number, y: Number, z: Number} (readonly)
  • x: x component of the quaternion (readonly)
  • y: y component of the quaternion (readonly)
  • z: z component of the quaternion (readonly)
  • w: w component of the quaternion (readonly)

Constructors

  • Quaternion([x: Number], [y: Number], [z: Number], [w: Number])
    • Creates a quaternion from the given x, y, z, w values
    • All values are optional with default value 0 for x, y, z and 1 for w
  • Quaternion.Euler(x: Number, y: Number, z: Number)
    • Creates a quaternion that is rotated /z/ degrees around z-axis, /x/ degrees around x-axis and /y/ degrees around y-axis, in that exact order
  • Quaternion.AngleAxis(axis: Vector3, angle: Number)
    • Creates a quaternion that responds to a rotation of /angle/ degrees around /axis/

Public functions

  • angleTo(quaternion: Quaternion) -> Number
    • Angle between two quaternions in degrees (0 - 180)
  • conjugate() -> Quaternion
    • Returns the conjugate of the quaternion (defined as (-x, -y, -z, w))
  • distanceTo(quaternion: Quaternion) -> Number
    • A notion to measure the similarity between two quaternions (quick)
    • The return value varies between 0 and 1. Same quaternions return 0.
  • dot(quaternion: Quaternion) -> Number
    • Dot (inner) product of two quaternions
  • equals(quaternion: Quaternion) -> Boolean
    • Returns true if two quaternions are equal
  • inverse() -> Quaternion
    • Returns the inverse of the quaternion (inverse = conjugate)
  • mul(quaternion: Quaternion) -> Quaternion
    • Right multiplies the quaternion in the argument (this * quaternion)
  • mulVector3(vector3: Vector3) -> Vector3
    • Multiplies the quaternion with the vector (applies rotation)
  • toString() -> String
    • A string responding to the quaternion in form (x,y,z,w)

Matrix4x4

A 4x4 matrix with some required functions for translation, rotation and scaling.

var Vector3 = math3d.Vector3;
var Matrix4x4 = math3d.Matrix4x4;

var v1 = new Vector3(3, 4, 5);
var m1 = Matrix4x4.scaleMatrix(v1);   // m1 = |3 0 0 0|
                                      //      |0 4 0 0|
                                      //      |0 0 5 0|
                                      //      |0 0 0 1|
m1.mulVector3(Vector3.up);            // Vector3(0, 4, 0)

Static variables

  • identity: 4x4 identity matrix.
  • zero: Shorthand for writing Matrix4x4([]]).

Variables

  • columns: An two-dimensional array containing the columns of a matrix (readonly)
  • m11: first element of first row
  • m12: second element of first row
  • m13: third element of first row
  • m14: fourth element of first row
  • m21: first element of second row
  • m22: second element of second row
  • m23: third element of second row
  • m24: fourth element of second row
  • m31: first element of third row
  • m32: second element of third row
  • m33: third element of third row
  • m34: fourth element of third row
  • m41: first element of fourth row
  • m42: second element of fourth row
  • m43: third element of fourth row
  • m44: fourth element of fourth row
  • rows: An two-dimensional array containing the rows of a matrix (readonly)
  • size: Size (number of rows and columns) of a matrix in form {rows: Number, columns: Number} (readonly)
  • values: A one-dimensional array containing the elements of the matrix (rows first) (readonly)

Constructors

  • Matrix4x4(data: Array)
    • Creates a 4x4 matrix with the given number array
    • If the length of the array is smaller, the rest is filled with zeros
  • Matrix4x4.FlipMatrix(flipX: Boolean, flipY: Boolean, flipZ: Boolean)
    • Creates a matrix that changes the direction of the axii that are chosen to be flipped
  • Matrix4x4.ScaleMatrix(scale: Number|Vector3)
    • Creates a scaling matrix with the given scale factor
    • Scale factor can also be given as a number, a uniform vector of it will be created automatically
  • Matrix4x4.RotationMatrix(quaternion: Quaternion)
    • Creates a rotation matrix for the given quaternion
  • Matrix4x4.TranslationMatrix(translation: Vector3)
    • Creates a translation matrix from the given vector
  • Matrix4x4.TRS(translation: Vector3, rotation: Quaternion, scale: Number|Vector3)
    • Creates translation-rotation-scale matrix
  • Matrix4x4.LocalToWorldMatrix(position: Vector3, rotation: Quaternion, scale: Number|Vector3)
    • Creates a matrix that transforms from a local space to the world space
    • The local coordinate system is at /position/ with /rotation/ according to the world space
    • /scale/ is defined by (local space scale) / (world space scale)
  • Matrix4x4.WorldToLocalMatrix(position: Vector3, rotation: Quaternion, scale: Number|Vector3)
    • Creates a matrix that transforms from world space to a local space
    • The local coordinate system is at /position/ with /rotation/ according to the world space
    • /scale/ is defined by (local space scale) / (world space scale)

Public functions

  • determinant() -> Number
    • Determinant of the matrix
  • inverse() -> Matrix4x4|undefined
    • Inverse of the matrix, undefined if it is not unique
  • negate() -> Matrix4x4
    • The negative matrix computed by multiplying the matrix by -1
  • transpose() -> Matrix4x4
    • Transpose of the matrix
  • add(matrix4x4: Matrix4x4) -> Matrix4x4
    • Returns the sum of two matrices
  • sub(matrix4x4: Matrix4x4) -> Matrix4x4
    • Subtracts one matrix from another (this - matrix4x4)
  • mul(matrix4x4: Matrix4x4) -> Matrix4x4
    • Right multiplies with the given matrix (this * matrix4x4)
  • mulScalar(scalar: Number) -> Matrix4x4
    • Multiplies the matrix with a scalar
  • mulVector3(vector3: Vector3) -> Vector3
    • Multiplies the matrix with the given vector
    • Uses the homogeneous vector representation for the multiplication

Transform

A class to contain the position and the rotation of an object and create an object hierarchy.

var Vector3 = math3d.Vector3;
var Quaternion = math3d.Quaternion;
var Transform = math3d.Transform;

var t1 = new Transform(Vector3.zero, Quaternion.Euler(90, 0, 0));
var t2 = new Transform();

t2.parent = t1;
t2.translate(new Vector3(3,4,5));
t2.rotate(15, 20, 90, Transform.Space.World);

Static variables

  • Space: An enumeration to decide in which coordinate system to operate
    • Self: Applies transformation relative to the local coordinate system
    • World: Applies transformation relative to the world coordinate system

Variables

  • forward: Forward vector in world coordinate system (readonly)
  • localPosition: Position in local coordinate system
  • localRotation: Rotation in local coordinate system
  • localToWorldMatrix: A matrix to transform points from local space to world space (readonly)
  • name: Name of the object (default: "object")
  • parent: Parent transform of the object (undefined if none)
  • position: Position in world coordinate system
  • right: Right vector in world coordinate system (readonly)
  • root The topmost transform in the hierarchy (readonly)
  • rotation: Rotation in world coordinate system
  • up: Up vector in world coordinate system (readonly)
  • worldToLocalMatrix: A matrix to transform points from world space to local space (readonly)

Constructors

  • Transform([position: Vector3], [rotation: Quaternion])
    • Creates a transform object at the given position and rotation
    • Parameters are optional with default values Vector3.zero and Quaternion.identity respectively

Public functions

  • addChild(child: Transform)
    • Adds a child transform
  • inverseTransformPosition(position: Vector3) -> Vector3
    • Transforms position from world space to local space
  • removeChild(child: Transform)
    • Removes a child transform
  • transformPosition(position: Vector3) -> Vector3
    • Transforms position from local space to world space
  • translate(translation: Vector3, [relativeTo: Transform.Space]) -> Transform
    • Translates by /translation/ relative to /relativeTo/
    • /relativeTo/ is optional with default value Transform.Space.Self
  • rotate(x: Number, y: Number, z: Number, [relativeTo: Transform.Space]) -> Transform
    • Rotates /z/ degrees around z-axis, /x/ degrees around x axis and /y/ degrees around y-axis relative to /relativeTo/ in that exact order
    • /relativeTo/ is optional with default value Transform.Space.Self

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

node-occbuild BREP Solids with OpenCascade and NodeJS - 3D Modeling
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
105
shapewaysNode client for shapeways api
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
58
aspose3dcloudNode.js SDK to communicate with Aspose.3D REST API. Create, Edit or Convert 3D files & objects in the Cloud.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
ngb
node-glfw-bindingsGLFW bindings for Node.js
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
w3a
webgl-3d-animationAn interactive 3D animation using WebGL to depict a 2D predator prey ecology on a grid real-time mapped onto the surface of a 3D torus. Sound file is parsed then visualized both in time and frequency domains as well as rendered using Web Audio API - this is an exercise where I taught myself how to display data for an ongoing project on sound synthesis
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial