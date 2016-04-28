#math3d

Vectors, Matrices and Quaternions for Node.js

Table Of Contents:

Features

Only the necessary classes and functions for 3D graphics.

Easily adaptable to Unity3D. Same coordinate system Same rotation order Similar syntax



Installation

With npm:

npm install math3d

API

About Classes

All classes except Transform provide immutable objects.

Coordinate System

As I used this project later on with Unity3D, I tried to keep everything as similar as possible. The coordinate system is the same as in Unity: y-Axis up, x-Axis right, z-Axis forward. The rotation order for Euler angles (used in Quaternion) is z then x then y.

Vector3

A three-dimensional vector with x, y, z values; used for positions, directions or scales in 3D space.

var Vector3 = math3d.Vector3; var v1 = new Vector3( 42 , 42 , 42 ); v1.add(Vector3.up);

Static variables

back: Shorthand for writing Vector3(0, 0, -1).

down: Shorthand for writing Vector3(0, -1, 0).

forward: Shorthand for writing Vector3(0, 0, 1).

left: Shorthand for writing Vector3(-1, 0, 0).

one: Shorthand for writing Vector3(1, 1, -1).

right: Shorthand for writing Vector3(1, 0, 0).

up: Shorthand for writing Vector3(0, 1, 0).

zero: Shorthand for writing Vector3(0, 0, 0).

dimension: Always 3 for Vector3

Variables

homogeneous: Returns the homogeneous Vector4 with w value 1 (readonly)

magnitude: Magnitude (length) of the vector (readonly)

values: An array containing the x, y, z values (readonly)

vector4: Returns the responding Vector4 with w value 0 (readonly)

x: x component of the vector (readonly)

y: y component of the vector (readonly)

z: z component of the vector (readonly)

Constructors

Vector3([x: Number], [y: Number], [z: Number]) Creates a Vector3 from the given x, y, z components All parameters are optional with default value 0

Vector3.FromVector4(vector4) Creates a Vector3 from a Vector4 by clipping the w value



Public functions

add(vector3: Vector3) -> Vector3 Returns the sum of two vectors

average(vector3: Vector3) -> Vector3 Returns the average of two vectors

cross(vector3: Vector3) -> Vector3 Cross product of two vectors

distanceTo(vector3: Vector3) -> Number Distance from one vector to another

dot(vector3: Vector3) -> Number Dot product of two vectors

equals(vector3: Vector3) -> Boolean Returns true if two vectors are equal

mulScalar(scalar: Number) -> Vector3 Multiplies the vector with a scalar

negate() -> Vector3 Returns a vector with the opposite direction (multiplied by -1)

normalize() -> Vector3 Returns a normalized vector

scale(vector3: Vector3) -> Vector3 Scales the vector component by component with the given vector

sub(vector3: Vector3) -> Vector3 Subtracts one vector from another (this - vector3)

toString() -> String A string responding to the vector in form (x,y,z)



Vector4

A four-dimensional vector with x, y, z, w values. Used mostly for homogeneous coordinates.

var Vector3 = math3d.Vector3; var Vector4 = math3d.Vector4; var v1 = new Vector4( 42 , 42 ); var v2 = Vector3.fromVector4(v1); var v3 = v2.vector4; var v4 = v2.homogeneous; v4.sub(v3).equals( new Vector4())

Static variables

one: Shorthand for writing Vector4(1, 1, 1, 1).

zero: Shorthand for writing Vector4(0, 0, 0, 0).

dimension: Always 4 for Vector4

Variables

magnitude: Magnitude (length) of the vector (readonly)

values: An array containing the x, y, z, w values (readonly)

x: x component of the vector (readonly)

y: y component of the vector (readonly)

z: z component of the vector (readonly)

w: w component of the vector (readonly)

Constructors

Vector4([x: Number], [y: Number], [z: Number], [w: Number]) Creates a Vector4 from the given x, y, z, w components All parameters are optional with default value 0



Public functions

add(vector4: Vector4) -> Vector4 Returns the sum of two vectors

distanceTo(vector4: Vector4) -> Number Distance from one vector to another

dot(vector4: Vector4) -> Number Dot product of two vectors

equals(vector4: Vector4) -> Boolean Returns true if two vectors are equal

mulScalar(scalar: Number) -> Vector4 Multiplies the vector with a scalar

negate() -> Vector4 Returns a vector with the opposite direction (multiplied by -1)

normalize() -> Vector3 Returns a normalized vector

sub(vector4: Vector4) -> Vector3 Subtracts one vector from another (this - vector4)

toString() -> String A string responding to the vector in form (x,y,z,w)



Quaternion

Each quaternion is composed of a vector (xyz) and a scalar rotation (w). Although their values are not very intuitive, they are used instead of the Euler angles to:

avoid Gimbal lock

avoid different rotation orders for Euler angles

avoid multiple representation of the same rotation

It is advised not to use the x, y, z, w values directly, unless you really know what you are doing.

var Vector3 = math3d.Vector3; var v1 = Vector3.forward; var q1 = Quaternion.Euler( 0 , 90 , 0 ); q1.mulVector3(v1); q1.angleAxis;

Static variables

identity: Shorthand for writing Quaternion(0, 0, 0, 1).

zero: Shorthand for writing Quaternion(0, 0, 0, 0).

Variables

angleAxis: Angle Axis representation of the quaternion in form {axis: (Vector3), angle: Number} (readonly)

eulerAngles: Euler angles responding to the quaternion in form {x: Number, y: Number, z: Number} (readonly)

x: x component of the quaternion (readonly)

y: y component of the quaternion (readonly)

z: z component of the quaternion (readonly)

w: w component of the quaternion (readonly)

Constructors

Quaternion([x: Number], [y: Number], [z: Number], [w: Number]) Creates a quaternion from the given x, y, z, w values All values are optional with default value 0 for x, y, z and 1 for w

Quaternion.Euler(x: Number, y: Number, z: Number) Creates a quaternion that is rotated /z/ degrees around z-axis, /x/ degrees around x-axis and /y/ degrees around y-axis, in that exact order

Quaternion.AngleAxis(axis: Vector3, angle: Number) Creates a quaternion that responds to a rotation of /angle/ degrees around /axis/



Public functions

angleTo(quaternion: Quaternion) -> Number Angle between two quaternions in degrees (0 - 180)

conjugate() -> Quaternion Returns the conjugate of the quaternion (defined as (-x, -y, -z, w))

distanceTo(quaternion: Quaternion) -> Number A notion to measure the similarity between two quaternions (quick) The return value varies between 0 and 1. Same quaternions return 0.

dot(quaternion: Quaternion) -> Number Dot (inner) product of two quaternions

equals(quaternion: Quaternion) -> Boolean Returns true if two quaternions are equal

inverse() -> Quaternion Returns the inverse of the quaternion (inverse = conjugate)

mul(quaternion: Quaternion) -> Quaternion Right multiplies the quaternion in the argument (this * quaternion)

mulVector3(vector3: Vector3) -> Vector3 Multiplies the quaternion with the vector (applies rotation)

toString() -> String A string responding to the quaternion in form (x,y,z,w)



Matrix4x4

A 4x4 matrix with some required functions for translation, rotation and scaling.

var Vector3 = math3d.Vector3; var Matrix4x4 = math3d.Matrix4x4; var v1 = new Vector3( 3 , 4 , 5 ); var m1 = Matrix4x4.scaleMatrix(v1); m1.mulVector3(Vector3.up);

Static variables

identity: 4x4 identity matrix.

zero: Shorthand for writing Matrix4x4([]]).

Variables

columns: An two-dimensional array containing the columns of a matrix (readonly)

m11: first element of first row

m12: second element of first row

m13: third element of first row

m14: fourth element of first row

m21: first element of second row

m22: second element of second row

m23: third element of second row

m24: fourth element of second row

m31: first element of third row

m32: second element of third row

m33: third element of third row

m34: fourth element of third row

m41: first element of fourth row

m42: second element of fourth row

m43: third element of fourth row

m44: fourth element of fourth row

rows: An two-dimensional array containing the rows of a matrix (readonly)

size: Size (number of rows and columns) of a matrix in form {rows: Number, columns: Number} (readonly)

values: A one-dimensional array containing the elements of the matrix (rows first) (readonly)

Constructors

Matrix4x4(data: Array) Creates a 4x4 matrix with the given number array If the length of the array is smaller, the rest is filled with zeros

Matrix4x4.FlipMatrix(flipX: Boolean, flipY: Boolean, flipZ: Boolean) Creates a matrix that changes the direction of the axii that are chosen to be flipped

Matrix4x4.ScaleMatrix(scale: Number|Vector3) Creates a scaling matrix with the given scale factor Scale factor can also be given as a number, a uniform vector of it will be created automatically

Matrix4x4.RotationMatrix(quaternion: Quaternion) Creates a rotation matrix for the given quaternion

Matrix4x4.TranslationMatrix(translation: Vector3) Creates a translation matrix from the given vector

Matrix4x4.TRS(translation: Vector3, rotation: Quaternion, scale: Number|Vector3) Creates translation-rotation-scale matrix

Matrix4x4.LocalToWorldMatrix(position: Vector3, rotation: Quaternion, scale: Number|Vector3) Creates a matrix that transforms from a local space to the world space The local coordinate system is at /position/ with /rotation/ according to the world space /scale/ is defined by (local space scale) / (world space scale)

Matrix4x4.WorldToLocalMatrix(position: Vector3, rotation: Quaternion, scale: Number|Vector3) Creates a matrix that transforms from world space to a local space The local coordinate system is at /position/ with /rotation/ according to the world space /scale/ is defined by (local space scale) / (world space scale)



Public functions

determinant() -> Number Determinant of the matrix

inverse() -> Matrix4x4|undefined Inverse of the matrix, undefined if it is not unique

negate() -> Matrix4x4 The negative matrix computed by multiplying the matrix by -1

transpose() -> Matrix4x4 Transpose of the matrix

add(matrix4x4: Matrix4x4) -> Matrix4x4 Returns the sum of two matrices

sub(matrix4x4: Matrix4x4) -> Matrix4x4 Subtracts one matrix from another (this - matrix4x4)

mul(matrix4x4: Matrix4x4) -> Matrix4x4 Right multiplies with the given matrix (this * matrix4x4)

mulScalar(scalar: Number) -> Matrix4x4 Multiplies the matrix with a scalar

mulVector3(vector3: Vector3) -> Vector3 Multiplies the matrix with the given vector Uses the homogeneous vector representation for the multiplication



Transform

A class to contain the position and the rotation of an object and create an object hierarchy.

var Vector3 = math3d.Vector3; var Quaternion = math3d.Quaternion; var Transform = math3d.Transform; var t1 = new Transform(Vector3.zero, Quaternion.Euler( 90 , 0 , 0 )); var t2 = new Transform(); t2.parent = t1; t2.translate( new Vector3( 3 , 4 , 5 )); t2.rotate( 15 , 20 , 90 , Transform.Space.World);

Static variables

Space: An enumeration to decide in which coordinate system to operate Self: Applies transformation relative to the local coordinate system World: Applies transformation relative to the world coordinate system



Variables

forward: Forward vector in world coordinate system (readonly)

localPosition: Position in local coordinate system

localRotation: Rotation in local coordinate system

localToWorldMatrix: A matrix to transform points from local space to world space (readonly)

name: Name of the object (default: "object")

parent: Parent transform of the object (undefined if none)

position: Position in world coordinate system

right: Right vector in world coordinate system (readonly)

root The topmost transform in the hierarchy (readonly)

rotation: Rotation in world coordinate system

up: Up vector in world coordinate system (readonly)

worldToLocalMatrix: A matrix to transform points from world space to local space (readonly)

Constructors

Transform([position: Vector3], [rotation: Quaternion]) Creates a transform object at the given position and rotation Parameters are optional with default values Vector3.zero and Quaternion.identity respectively



Public functions