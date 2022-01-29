An extremely efficient, flexible and amazing evaluator for Math expression in Javascript.(Documentation)

Use cases

Input Result Explanation 2+3-1 4 Addition and Subtraction operator 2*5/10 1 Multiplication and Division operator tan45 or tan(45) 1 Trigonometric Function (tan in Degree mode) tan45 or tan(45) 1.619775190543862 Trigonometric Function (tan in Radian mode) Pi1,15,n or Pi(1,15,n) 1307674368000 Product of Sequence Sigma1,15,n or Sigma(1,15,n) 120 Sum of Sequence (also called summation) 2^3 8 Exponent (note this operator is left associative like MS Office) 5P3 60 Permutaion Method to calculate all the permutaions sincostan90 or sin(cos(tan(90))) 0.017261434031253 Multiple functions with or without parenthesis (both works)

Installation

Node JS

Using npm

npm install math-expression-evaluator

Browser

Using bower

bower install math-expression-evaluator

How to run test

npm test

Supported symbols

Symbol Explanation + Addition Operator eg. 2+3 results 5 - Subtraction Operator eg. 2-3 results -1 / Division operator eg 3/2 results 1.5 * Multiplication Operator eg. 2*3 results 6 Mod Modulus Operator eg. 3 Mod 2 results 1 ( Opening Parenthesis ) Closing Parenthesis & Bitwise AND eg. 3&1 results 1 Sigma Summation eg. Sigma(1,100,n) results 5050 Pi Product eg. Pi(1,10,n) results 3628800 n Variable for Summation or Product pi Math constant pi returns 3.14 e Math constant e returns 2.71 C Combination operator eg. 4C2 returns 6 P Permutation operator eg. 4P2 returns 12 ! factorial operator eg. 4! returns 24 log logarithmic function with base 10 eg. log 1000 returns 3 ln natural log function with base e eg. ln 2 returns .3010 pow power function with two operator pow(2,3) returns 8 ^ power operator eg. 2^3 returns 8 root underroot function root 4 returns 2 sin Sine function cos Cosine function tan Tangent function asin Inverse Sine function acos Inverse Cosine function atan Inverse Tangent function sinh Hyperbolic Sine function cosh Hyperbolic Cosine function tanh Hyperbolic Tangent function asinh Inverse Hyperbolic Sine function acosh Inverse Hyperbolic Cosine function atanh Inverse Hyperbolic Tangent function

Features

Amazing support for Sigma and Pi

This is a fantastic feature of this calculator that it is capable of evaluating expressions containing Sigma and Pi. Passing Sigma(1,100,n) will evaluate to 5050 as n is summationed from 1 to 100. and Pi(1,15,n) will evaluate to 1307674368000 as n is multiplied from 1 to 15 which is equal to 15!

Parenthesis less expression

If a expression is readable by human then it is readable by this evaluator. There is no need to wrap every function inside parenthesis. For eg. sin90 will work totally fine instead of sin(90)

##Changelog

Removed lodash.indexof and used native Array.prototype.indexOf hence dropping suppports for IE8 and below.

This will reflect in next release named v1.2.16