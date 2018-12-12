Generates JavaScript code from mathematical expressions
An interpreter for mathematical expressions which allows the programmer to change the usual semantic of an operator bringing the operator overloading polymorphism to JavaScript (emulated with function calls), in addition an expression can be evaluated under any adapted namespace providing expression portability between numeric libraries
compile: the parsed string is compiled against a namespace producing executable JavaScript code
eval: the executable JavaScript code is evaluated against a context
For example let's consider the following expression with the variable
x which is defined by the user:
'1 + 2 * x'
the expression can be emulated with function calls instead of operators, math-codegen will map many mathematical operators to callable methods
'add(1, mul(2, x))'
now we can introduce the namespace
ns where
add and
multiply come from
'ns.add(1, ns.mul(2, x))'
the variables (which for the parser are
symbols
come from a context called
scope but they might also be constant values defined in the namespace:
'ns.add(1, ns.mul(2, (scope["x"] || ns["x"]) ))'
the constant values might have different meanings for different namespaces therefore a
factory is needed
on the namespace to transform these values into values the namespace can operate with
'ns.add(ns.factory(1), ns.mul(ns.factory(2), (scope["x"] || ns["x"]) ))'
Now that we have a parsed expression we have to compile it against a namespace to produce executable JavaScript code
parse('1 + 2 * x').compile(namespace)
// returns something like this
(function (definitions) {
var ns = definitions.namespace
return {
eval: function (scope) {
// scope processing
// ...
// the string parsed above goes here
return ns.add(ns.factory(1), ns.mul(ns.factory(2), (scope["x"] || ns["x"]) ))
}
}
})(definitions) // definitions created by math-codegen
The object returned above can be evaluated within a context
parse('1 + 2 * x').compile(namespace).eval(scope)
Math.js expression parser API is quite similar having the same lifecycle however there are some important facts I've found:
math.js v1.x arrays can represent matrices with
ns.matrix or as a raw arrays,
math-codegen doesn't
make any assumptions of the arrays and treats them just like any other literal allowing the namespace to
decide what to do with an array in its
factory method
The following operators recognized by
mr-parser are named as follows when compiled
'+': 'add'
'-': 'sub'
'*': 'mul'
'/': 'div'
'^': 'pow'
'%': 'mod'
'!': 'factorial'
// misc operators
'|': 'bitwiseOR'
'^|': 'bitwiseXOR'
'&': 'bitwiseAND'
'||': 'logicalOR'
'xor': 'logicalXOR'
'&&': 'logicalAND'
// comparison
'<': 'lessThan'
'>': 'greaterThan'
'<=': 'lessEqualThan'
'>=': 'greaterEqualThan'
'===': 'strictlyEqual'
'==': 'equal'
'!==': 'strictlyNotEqual'
'!=': 'notEqual'
// shift
'>>': 'shiftRight'
'<<': 'shiftLeft'
'>>>': 'unsignedRightShift'
// unary
'+': 'positive'
'-': 'negative'
'~': 'oneComplement'
$ npm install --save math-codegen
var CodeGenerator = require('math-codegen');
new CodeGenerator([options]).parse(code).compile(namespace).eval(scope)
var instance = new CodeGenerator([options])
properties
statements {Array} An array of statements parsed from an expression
interpreter {Interpreter} Instance of the Interpreter class
defs {Object} An object with additional definitions available during the compilation
that exist during the instance lifespan
params
options {Object} Options available for the interpreter
[options.factory="ns.factory"] {string} factory method under the namespace
[options.raw=false] {boolean} True to interpret OperatorNode, UnaryNode and ArrayNode
in a raw way without wrapping the operators with identifiers e.g.
-1 will be compiled as
-1 instead of
ns.negative(ns.factory(1))
[options.rawArrayExpressionElements=true] {boolean} true to interpret the array elements in a raw way
[options.rawCallExpressionElements=false] {boolean} true to interpret call expression
[options.applyFactoryToScope=false] {boolean} true to apply the factory function on non-function values of the scope/namespace
instance.parse(code)
chainable params
code {string} string to be parsed
Parses a program using
mr-parse, each Expression Statement is saved in
instance.statements
The documentation for the available nodes is described in
mr-parse
instance.compile(namespace)
chainable params
namespace {Object}
Compiles the code making
namespace's properties available during evaluation, it's required
to have the
factory property defined
returns {Object}
return.code {string} the body of the function to be evaluated with
eval
return.eval {Function} Function to be evaluated under a context
params
scope {Object}
instance.setDefs(defs)
params
defs {Object}
An object whose properties will be available during evaluation, properties can be accessed by the property name in the program
'use strict'
var CodeGenerator = require('math-codegen')
var numeric = {
factory: function (a) { return a },
add: function (a, b) { return a + b },
mul: function (a, b) { return a * b }
}
// 1 + 2 * 3 = 7
new CodeGenerator()
.parse('1 + 2 * x')
.compile(numeric)
.eval({x: 3})
)
'use strict'
var CodeGenerator = require('math-codegen')
var imaginary = {
factory: function (a) {
// a = [re, im]
if (typeof a === 'number') {
return [a, 0]
}
return [a[0] || 0, a[1] || 0]
},
add: function (a, b) {
var re = a[0] + b[0]
var im = a[1] + b[1]
return [re, im]
},
mul: function (a, b) {
var re = a[0] * b[0] - a[1] * b[1]
var im = a[0] * b[1] + a[1] * b[0]
return [re, im]
}
}
var instance = new CodeGenerator()
// [1, 0] + [2, 0] * [1, 1]
// [1, 0] + [2, 2]
// [3, 2]
instance
.parse('1 + 2 * x')
.compile(imaginary)
.eval({x : [1, 1]})
// because of the way the factory works it can also receive an array as a parameter
// [1, 0] + [2, 0] * [1, 1]
// [1, 0] + [2, 2]
// [3, 2]
instance
.parse('[1, 0] + [2, 0] * x')
.compile(imaginary)
.eval({x : [1, 1]});
'use strict'
var CodeGenerator = require('math-codegen')
var interval = {
factory: function (a) {
// a = [lo, hi]
if (typeof a === 'number') {
return [a, a]
}
return [a[0], a[1]]
},
add: function (x, y) {
return [x[0] + y[0], x[1] + y[1]]
},
mul: function (x, y) {
var ac = x[0] * y[0]
var ad = x[0] * y[1]
var bc = x[1] * y[0]
var bd = x[1] * y[1]
return [Math.min(ac, ad, bc, bd), Math.max(ac, ad, bc, bd)]
}
}
var instance = new CodeGenerator()
// [1, 1] + [2, 2] * [-1, 2]
// [1, 1] + [-2, 4]
// [-1, 5]
instance
.parse('1 + 2 * x')
.compile(interval)
.eval({x: [-1, 2]})
