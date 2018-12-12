Generates JavaScript code from mathematical expressions

Description

An interpreter for mathematical expressions which allows the programmer to change the usual semantic of an operator bringing the operator overloading polymorphism to JavaScript (emulated with function calls), in addition an expression can be evaluated under any adapted namespace providing expression portability between numeric libraries

Lifecycle

parse : a mathematical expression is parsed with mr-parse , in the ideal scenario it would use math.js expression parser however it's not modularized yet and including all math.js is just an overkill, probably mr-parse will be replaced with math.js expression parser when it reaches npm as a module :)

: a mathematical expression is parsed with , in the ideal scenario it would use math.js expression parser however it's not modularized yet and including all math.js is just an overkill, probably will be replaced with math.js expression parser when it reaches npm as a module :) compile : the parsed string is compiled against a namespace producing executable JavaScript code

: the parsed string is compiled against a namespace producing executable JavaScript code eval : the executable JavaScript code is evaluated against a context

Parse

For example let's consider the following expression with the variable x which is defined by the user:

'1 + 2 * x'

the expression can be emulated with function calls instead of operators, math-codegen will map many mathematical operators to callable methods

'add(1, mul(2, x))'

now we can introduce the namespace ns where add and multiply come from

'ns.add(1, ns.mul(2, x))'

the variables (which for the parser are symbols come from a context called scope but they might also be constant values defined in the namespace:

'ns.add(1, ns.mul(2, (scope["x"] || ns["x"]) ))'

the constant values might have different meanings for different namespaces therefore a factory is needed on the namespace to transform these values into values the namespace can operate with

'ns.add(ns.factory(1), ns.mul(ns.factory(2), (scope["x"] || ns["x"]) ))'

Compile

Now that we have a parsed expression we have to compile it against a namespace to produce executable JavaScript code

parse( '1 + 2 * x' ).compile(namespace) ( function ( definitions ) { var ns = definitions.namespace return { eval : function ( scope ) { return ns.add(ns.factory( 1 ), ns.mul(ns.factory( 2 ), (scope[ "x" ] || ns[ "x" ]) )) } } })(definitions)

Eval

The object returned above can be evaluated within a context

parse( '1 + 2 * x' ).compile(namespace).eval(scope)

Differences with math.js expression parser

Math.js expression parser API is quite similar having the same lifecycle however there are some important facts I've found:

math.js v1.x arrays can represent matrices with ns.matrix or as a raw arrays, math-codegen doesn't make any assumptions of the arrays and treats them just like any other literal allowing the namespace to decide what to do with an array in its factory method

Operators

The following operators recognized by mr-parser are named as follows when compiled

'+' : 'add' '-' : 'sub' '*' : 'mul' '/' : 'div' '^' : 'pow' '%' : 'mod' '!' : 'factorial' '|' : 'bitwiseOR' '^|' : 'bitwiseXOR' '&' : 'bitwiseAND' '||' : 'logicalOR' 'xor' : 'logicalXOR' '&&' : 'logicalAND' '<' : 'lessThan' '>' : 'greaterThan' '<=' : 'lessEqualThan' '>=' : 'greaterEqualThan' '===' : 'strictlyEqual' '==' : 'equal' '!==' : 'strictlyNotEqual' '!=' : 'notEqual' '>>' : 'shiftRight' '<<' : 'shiftLeft' '>>>' : 'unsignedRightShift' '+' : 'positive' '-' : 'negative' '~' : 'oneComplement'

Install

$ npm install --save math-codegen

Usage

var CodeGenerator = require ( 'math-codegen' ); new CodeGenerator([options]).parse(code).compile(namespace).eval(scope)

API

var instance = new CodeGenerator([options])

properties

statements {Array} An array of statements parsed from an expression

{Array} An array of statements parsed from an expression interpreter {Interpreter} Instance of the Interpreter class

{Interpreter} Instance of the Interpreter class defs {Object} An object with additional definitions available during the compilation that exist during the instance lifespan

params

options {Object} Options available for the interpreter [options.factory="ns.factory"] {string} factory method under the namespace [options.raw=false] {boolean} True to interpret OperatorNode, UnaryNode and ArrayNode in a raw way without wrapping the operators with identifiers e.g. -1 will be compiled as -1 instead of ns.negative(ns.factory(1)) [options.rawArrayExpressionElements=true] {boolean} true to interpret the array elements in a raw way [options.rawCallExpressionElements=false] {boolean} true to interpret call expression [options.applyFactoryToScope=false] {boolean} true to apply the factory function on non-function values of the scope/namespace

{Object} Options available for the interpreter

chainable params

code {string} string to be parsed

Parses a program using mr-parse , each Expression Statement is saved in instance.statements

The documentation for the available nodes is described in mr-parse

chainable params

namespace {Object}

Compiles the code making namespace 's properties available during evaluation, it's required to have the factory property defined

returns {Object}

return.code {string} the body of the function to be evaluated with eval

{string} the body of the function to be evaluated with return.eval {Function} Function to be evaluated under a context params scope {Object}

{Function} Function to be evaluated under a context

params

defs {Object}

An object whose properties will be available during evaluation, properties can be accessed by the property name in the program

Examples

built-in math

var CodeGenerator = require ( 'math-codegen' ) var numeric = { factory : function ( a ) { return a }, add : function ( a, b ) { return a + b }, mul : function ( a, b ) { return a * b } } new CodeGenerator() .parse( '1 + 2 * x' ) .compile(numeric) .eval({ x : 3 }) )

imaginary

var CodeGenerator = require ( 'math-codegen' ) var imaginary = { factory : function ( a ) { if ( typeof a === 'number' ) { return [a, 0 ] } return [a[ 0 ] || 0 , a[ 1 ] || 0 ] }, add : function ( a, b ) { var re = a[ 0 ] + b[ 0 ] var im = a[ 1 ] + b[ 1 ] return [re, im] }, mul : function ( a, b ) { var re = a[ 0 ] * b[ 0 ] - a[ 1 ] * b[ 1 ] var im = a[ 0 ] * b[ 1 ] + a[ 1 ] * b[ 0 ] return [re, im] } } var instance = new CodeGenerator() instance .parse( '1 + 2 * x' ) .compile(imaginary) .eval({ x : [ 1 , 1 ]}) instance .parse( '[1, 0] + [2, 0] * x' ) .compile(imaginary) .eval({ x : [ 1 , 1 ]});

interval arithmetic

var CodeGenerator = require ( 'math-codegen' ) var interval = { factory : function ( a ) { if ( typeof a === 'number' ) { return [a, a] } return [a[ 0 ], a[ 1 ]] }, add : function ( x, y ) { return [x[ 0 ] + y[ 0 ], x[ 1 ] + y[ 1 ]] }, mul : function ( x, y ) { var ac = x[ 0 ] * y[ 0 ] var ad = x[ 0 ] * y[ 1 ] var bc = x[ 1 ] * y[ 0 ] var bd = x[ 1 ] * y[ 1 ] return [ Math .min(ac, ad, bc, bd), Math .max(ac, ad, bc, bd)] } } var instance = new CodeGenerator() instance .parse( '1 + 2 * x' ) .compile(interval) .eval({ x : [ -1 , 2 ]})

Inspiration projects

License

