A react date range picker implementation using @material-ui.
Check out the project running here!
npm install materialui-daterange-picker --save
# or with yarn
yarn add materialui-daterange-picker
import React from "react";
import { DateRangePicker, DateRange } from "materialui-daterange-picker";
type Props = {}
const App: React.FunctionComponent<Props> = props => {
const [open, setOpen] = React.useState(false);
const [dateRange, setDateRange] = React.useState<DateRange>({});
const toggle = () => setOpen(!open);
return (
<DateRangePicker
open={open}
toggle={toggle}
onChange={(range) => setDateRange(range)}
/>
);
}
export default App;
interface DateRange {
startDate?: Date,
endDate?: Date
}
interface DefinedRange {
label: string,
startDate: Date,
endDate: Date
}
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default value
|Description
onChange
(DateRange) => void
|required
|-
|handler function for providing selected date range
toggle
() => void
|required
|-
|function to show / hide the DateRangePicker
initialDateRange
DateRange
|optional
{}
|initially selected date range
minDate
Date or
string
|optional
|10 years ago
|min date allowed in range
maxDate
Date or
string
|optional
|10 years from now
|max date allowed in range
definedRanges
DefinedRange[]
|optional
|-
|custom defined ranges to show in the list
closeOnClickOutside
boolean
|optional
true
|defines if DateRangePicker will be closed when clicking outside of it
wrapperClassName
object
|optional
undefined
|defines additional wrapper style classes