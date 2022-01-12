openbase logo
materialui-daterange-picker

by jungsoft
1.1.92 (see all)

A react date range picker implementation using @material-ui.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.4K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Date Picker

Reviews

Readme

Material UI DateRange Picker

A react date range picker implementation using @material-ui.

Latest npm version

Preview

Screenshot

Live Demo

Check out the project running here!

Usage

npm install materialui-daterange-picker --save

# or with yarn
yarn add materialui-daterange-picker

Basic example

import React from "react";
import { DateRangePicker, DateRange } from "materialui-daterange-picker";

type Props = {}

const App: React.FunctionComponent<Props> = props => {
  const [open, setOpen] = React.useState(false);
  const [dateRange, setDateRange] = React.useState<DateRange>({});

  const toggle = () => setOpen(!open);

  return (
    <DateRangePicker
      open={open}
      toggle={toggle}
      onChange={(range) => setDateRange(range)}
    />
  );
}

export default App;

Types

interface DateRange {
    startDate?: Date,
    endDate?: Date
}

interface DefinedRange {
    label: string,
    startDate: Date,
    endDate: Date
}

Props

NameTypeRequiredDefault valueDescription
onChange(DateRange) => voidrequired-handler function for providing selected date range
toggle() => voidrequired-function to show / hide the DateRangePicker
initialDateRangeDateRangeoptional{}initially selected date range
minDateDate or stringoptional10 years agomin date allowed in range
maxDateDate or stringoptional10 years from nowmax date allowed in range
definedRangesDefinedRange[]optional-custom defined ranges to show in the list
closeOnClickOutsidebooleanoptionaltruedefines if DateRangePicker will be closed when clicking outside of it
wrapperClassNameobjectoptionalundefineddefines additional wrapper style classes

Made possible by

