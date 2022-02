Materialize Tags is a jQuery plugin providing a Material Design user interface for managing tags.

Building

npm install

npm install -g gulp-cli

gulp build

Features

Objects as tags

Typeaheadjs: CoreJavascript-Typeahead

Designed for Materialize

Dependencies

Not just support strings! This means you can use different values for a tag's label and value. Each tag also holds a reference to the object by which it was created, so by calling $(element).materialtags('items') an array of the original items is returned.

Typehead support

Integrates with Typeaheadjs for more flexibility

