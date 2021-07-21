openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ms

materialize-stepper

by Igor Marcossi
3.1.0 (see all)

A little plugin that implements a stepper to Materializecss framework.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

221

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Materialize-stepper

GitHub version npm version Donate

Small demo

A little plugin, inspired by MDL-Stepper, that implements a stepper to Materializecss framework.

Demo: https://kinark.github.io/Materialize-stepper/
Codepen Playground: https://codepen.io/Kinark/pen/VKrjJp

Documentation

The documentation once belonged to this readme, before the force's sleep. However, it's awaken once more, in the gh-pages this time.

Go check it out!

Limitations

None, I think :)

Final observations

  • Every command works like an accordion collapsible. If you trigger "openStep(step)" or "nextStep()", it'll close the active step, remove any feedback screen and execute their functions.

Changelog

Just visit CHANGELOG file.

Built With

  • Atom (before)
  • VSCode

Authors and collaborators

  • Igor Marcossi - Initial work - Kinark

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Acknowledgments

Hey!
Did you like the stepper? I hope you did!
If you did, why not buy me a coffe? :D

Bitcoin addres:
1AE21GBjtQf5f7X3f1T2qdckgqcAhzxPdz

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial