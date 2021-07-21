A little plugin, inspired by MDL-Stepper, that implements a stepper to Materializecss framework.

Demo: https://kinark.github.io/Materialize-stepper/

Codepen Playground: https://codepen.io/Kinark/pen/VKrjJp

The documentation once belonged to this readme, before the force's sleep. However, it's awaken once more, in the gh-pages this time.

Go check it out!

Limitations

None, I think :)

Final observations

Every command works like an accordion collapsible. If you trigger "openStep(step)" or "nextStep()", it'll close the active step, remove any feedback screen and execute their functions.

Changelog

Just visit CHANGELOG file.

Built With

Atom (before)

VSCode

Authors and collaborators

Igor Marcossi - Initial work - Kinark

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Acknowledgments

THANK YOU Materializecss framework FOR EVERYTHING!

THANK YOU MDL-Stepper FOR IDEAS AND A LITTLE OF CSS!

