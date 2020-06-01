MaterializeCSS

Materialize, a CSS Framework based on material design.

Read the getting started guide for more information on how to use materialize.

Download the latest release of materialize directly from GitHub. (Beta)

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/Dogfalo/materialize.git (Beta: git clone -b v1-dev https://github.com/Dogfalo/materialize.git )

(Beta: ) Include the files via cdnjs. More here. (Beta)

Install with npm: npm install materialize-css (Beta: npm install materialize-css@next )

(Beta: ) Install with Bower: bower install materialize (DEPRECATED)

(DEPRECATED) Install with Atmosphere: meteor add materialize:materialize (Beta: meteor add materialize:materialize@=1.0.0-beta )

Documentation

The documentation can be found at http://materializecss.com. To run the documentation locally on your machine, you need Node.js installed on your computer.

Running documentation locally

Run these commands to set up the documentation:

git clone https://github.com/Dogfalo/materialize cd materialize npm install

Then run grunt monitor to compile the documentation. When it finishes, open a new browser window and navigate to localhost:8000 . We use BrowserSync to display the documentation.

Documentation for previous releases

Previous releases and their documentation are available for download.

Supported Browsers:

Materialize is compatible with:

Chrome 35+

Firefox 31+

Safari 9+

Opera

Edge

IE 11+

Changelog

For changelogs, check out the Releases section of materialize or the CHANGELOG.md.

Testing

We use Jasmine as our testing framework and we're trying to write a robust test suite for our components. If you want to help, here's a starting guide on how to write tests in Jasmine.

Contributing

Check out the CONTRIBUTING document in the root of the repository to learn how you can contribute. You can also browse the help-wanted tag in our issue tracker to find things to do.

Copyright and license

Code Copyright 2018 Materialize. Code released under the MIT license.