Materialize, a CSS Framework based on material design.
Read the getting started guide for more information on how to use materialize.
git clone https://github.com/Dogfalo/materialize.git (Beta:
git clone -b v1-dev https://github.com/Dogfalo/materialize.git)
npm install materialize-css (Beta:
npm install materialize-css@next)
bower install materialize (DEPRECATED)
meteor add materialize:materialize (Beta:
meteor add materialize:materialize@=1.0.0-beta)
The documentation can be found at http://materializecss.com. To run the documentation locally on your machine, you need Node.js installed on your computer.
Run these commands to set up the documentation:
git clone https://github.com/Dogfalo/materialize
cd materialize
npm install
Then run
grunt monitor to compile the documentation. When it finishes, open a new browser window and navigate to
localhost:8000. We use BrowserSync to display the documentation.
Previous releases and their documentation are available for download.
Materialize is compatible with:
For changelogs, check out the Releases section of materialize or the CHANGELOG.md.
We use Jasmine as our testing framework and we're trying to write a robust test suite for our components. If you want to help, here's a starting guide on how to write tests in Jasmine.
Check out the CONTRIBUTING document in the root of the repository to learn how you can contribute. You can also browse the help-wanted tag in our issue tracker to find things to do.
Code Copyright 2018 Materialize. Code released under the MIT license.
Customizing components is a hell full of !important exceptions, otherwise best documentation and plethora of components to use.