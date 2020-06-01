openbase logo
Downloads/wk

34.8K

GitHub Stars

38.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

312

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript CSS Framework

Readme

MaterializeCSS

Materialize, a CSS Framework based on material design.
-- Browse the docs --

Travis CI badge npm version badge CDNJS version badge dependencies Status badge devDependency Status badge Gitter badge

Table of Contents

Quickstart:

Read the getting started guide for more information on how to use materialize.

  • Download the latest release of materialize directly from GitHub. (Beta)
  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/Dogfalo/materialize.git (Beta: git clone -b v1-dev https://github.com/Dogfalo/materialize.git)
  • Include the files via cdnjs. More here. (Beta)
  • Install with npm: npm install materialize-css (Beta: npm install materialize-css@next)
  • Install with Bower: bower install materialize (DEPRECATED)
  • Install with Atmosphere: meteor add materialize:materialize (Beta: meteor add materialize:materialize@=1.0.0-beta)

Documentation

The documentation can be found at http://materializecss.com. To run the documentation locally on your machine, you need Node.js installed on your computer.

Running documentation locally

Run these commands to set up the documentation:

git clone https://github.com/Dogfalo/materialize
cd materialize
npm install

Then run grunt monitor to compile the documentation. When it finishes, open a new browser window and navigate to localhost:8000. We use BrowserSync to display the documentation.

Documentation for previous releases

Previous releases and their documentation are available for download.

Supported Browsers:

Materialize is compatible with:

  • Chrome 35+
  • Firefox 31+
  • Safari 9+
  • Opera
  • Edge
  • IE 11+

Changelog

For changelogs, check out the Releases section of materialize or the CHANGELOG.md.

Testing

We use Jasmine as our testing framework and we're trying to write a robust test suite for our components. If you want to help, here's a starting guide on how to write tests in Jasmine.

Contributing

Check out the CONTRIBUTING document in the root of the repository to learn how you can contribute. You can also browse the help-wanted tag in our issue tracker to find things to do.

Code Copyright 2018 Materialize. Code released under the MIT license.

100
Aniruddha PandeyJalandhar, Punjab4 Ratings1 Review
mathlete
January 20, 2021

Customizing components is a hell full of !important exceptions, otherwise best documentation and plethora of components to use.

0
Tibor Kútik24 Ratings0 Reviews
9 days ago
AndriiLviv, Ukraine17 Ratings0 Reviews
Web developer
1 month ago
Ritvik Github54 Ratings0 Reviews
21 days ago
Diassis José dos Santos Filho22 Ratings0 Reviews
Iniciando como Pentester Junior e Cyber Exploitation Analyst Junior. Desenvolvedor Frontend, UX Designer e Diretor de Criação. Agente de Inovação.
1 month ago

