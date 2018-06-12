Materialize-css styled autocomplete, examples: https://icefox0801.github.io/materialize-autocomplete/examples/
$ npm install materialize-autocomplete
$ bower install materialize-autocomplete
↑,
↓,
Enter keys
x when enable multiple selection
var autocomplete = $('#el').materialize_autocomplete({
limit: 20,
multiple: {
enable: true,
maxSize: 10,
onExist: function (item) { /* ... */ },
onExceed: function (maxSize, item) { /* ... */ }
},
appender: {
el: '#someEl'
},
getData: function (value, callback) {
// ...
callback(value, data);
}
});
$.fn.materialize_autocomplete(options) [function]: Initialize an
autocomplete widget and return an
Autocomplete instance
cacheable [boolean]: Dropdown data cacheable or not, default:
true
limit [number]: Max number of items show in dropdown, default:
10
multiple [object]: Configuration of multiple selection, seeing properties of multiple for more details
hidden [object]: Configuration of hidden input (used for storing ids joined by selections or id of a selection), seeing properties of hidden for more details
appender [object]: Configuration of appender (where to append selections when multiple selection is enabled), seeing properties of appender for more details
dropdown [object]: Configuration of dropdown, seeing properties of dropdown for more details
onSelect(item) [function]: Callback function after selecting an item in single selection mode
getData(value, callback) [function]: Function for getting dropdown list data, asynchronous called with a
callback
value [string]: Input value，when
input event triggered,
getData will be called with input value
callback(value, data) [function]: Callback function
value [string]: Same as
value above
data [array]: Data array，should be formatted as
[{ 'id': '1', 'text': 'a' }, { 'id': '2', 'text': 'b'}]
ignoreCase [boolean]: Ignore case or not, default:
true
throttling [boolean]: Throttling for
getData function or not, default:
true
new Autocomplete(el, options) [function]: Constructor
el [string|object]: DOM element on which the widget applys
options [object]: Configuration of the widget
autocomplete.options [object]: Configuration object
autocomplete.$el [object]: JQuery object on which the widget applys
autocomplete.$wrapper [object]: Wrapper jQuery object，equal to
autocomplete.$el.parent()
autocomplete.compiled [object]: Compiling functions for
tagTemplate and
itemTemplate
autocomplete.$dropdown [object]: JQuery object of dropdown
autocomplete.$appender [object]: JQuery object of appender
autocomplete.$hidden [object]: JQuery object of hidden input
autocomplete.resultCache [object]: Result cache object of
getData when
cacheable is
true
autocomplete.value [array]: Value of widget, when multiple selection is enabled,
autocomplete.value is ids joined by selections, otherswise
autocomplete.value is id of a selection
autocomplete.initialize() [function]: Initializing method
autocomplete.render() [function]: Rendering method
autocomplete.setValue(item) [function]: Value setting method
item [object]: Selection object, e.g.
{ id: '1', text: 'a'}
autocomplete.append(item) [function]: Appending an selection, called when
options.multiple.enable is
true
autocomplete.remove(item) [function]: Removing an selection, called when
options.multiple.enable is
true
autocomplete.select(item) [function]: Setting the value, called when
options.multiple.enable is
false
|property
|description
|default
enable [boolean]
|Enabled or not
false
maxSize [number]
|Max number of selections
4
onExist [function]
|Callback when selection to append exists
onExceed [function]
|Callback when selections exceed
maxSize
onAppend [function]
|Callback after appending a selection
onRemove [function]
|Callback after removing a selection
|property
|description
|default
enable [boolean]
|Enabled or not
false
el [string|object]
|Applying an existing DOM element if not null, otherwise created one
''
inputName [string]
name attribute of hidden input
''
required [boolean]
required attribute of hidden input
false
|property
|description
|default
el [string|object]
|Applying an existing DOM element if not null, otherwise created one
''
tagName [string]
TagName of appender when
appender.el is null
ul
className [string]
ClassName attribute of appender
ac-appender
tagTemplate [string]
|Template string of selections inside appender
Note that
tagTemplate should use undescore template semantic,
data-id and
data-text attributes should be specified on outest DOM
|property
|description
|default
el [string|object]
|Applying an existing DOM element if not null, otherwise created one
''
tagName [string]
TagName of dropdown when
dropdown.el is null
ul
className [string]
ClassName attribute of dropdown
ac-dropdown
itemTemplate [string]
|Template string of items inside dropdown
noItem [string]
|Prompt for no data
''
Note that
itemTemplate should use undescore template,
data-id and
data-text attributes should be specified on outest DOM