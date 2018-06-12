openbase logo
Readme

materialize-autocomplete

Materialize-css styled autocomplete, examples: https://icefox0801.github.io/materialize-autocomplete/examples/

Install

  • npm 
$ npm install materialize-autocomplete
  • bower
$ bower install materialize-autocomplete

Usage

autocomplete

  • When typing inside an input, autocomplete prompts will show on dropdown list
  • Choosing an option by click or , , Enter keys
  • Removing a selection by click x when enable multiple selection
var autocomplete = $('#el').materialize_autocomplete({
    limit: 20,
    multiple: {
        enable: true,
        maxSize: 10,
        onExist: function (item) { /* ... */ },
        onExceed: function (maxSize, item) { /* ... */ }
    },
    appender: {
        el: '#someEl'
    },
    getData: function (value, callback) {
        // ...
        callback(value, data);
    }
});

$.fn.materialize_autocomplete

  • $.fn.materialize_autocomplete(options) [function]: Initialize an autocomplete widget and return an Autocomplete instance

Autocomplete options

  • cacheable [boolean]: Dropdown data cacheable or not, default: true
  • limit [number]: Max number of items show in dropdown, default: 10
  • multiple [object]: Configuration of multiple selection, seeing properties of multiple for more details
  • hidden [object]: Configuration of hidden input (used for storing ids joined by selections or id of a selection), seeing properties of hidden for more details
  • appender [object]: Configuration of appender (where to append selections when multiple selection is enabled), seeing properties of appender for more details
  • dropdown [object]: Configuration of dropdown, seeing properties of dropdown for more details
  • onSelect(item) [function]: Callback function after selecting an item in single selection mode
  • getData(value, callback) [function]: Function for getting dropdown list data, asynchronous called with a callback
    • value [string]: Input value，when input event triggered, getData will be called with input value
    • callback(value, data) [function]: Callback function
      • value [string]: Same as value above
      • data [array]: Data array，should be formatted as [{ 'id': '1', 'text': 'a' }, { 'id': '2', 'text': 'b'}]
  • ignoreCase [boolean]: Ignore case or not, default: true
  • throttling [boolean]: Throttling for getData function or not, default: true

Autocomplete

Constructor

  • new Autocomplete(el, options) [function]: Constructor
    • el [string|object]: DOM element on which the widget applys
    • options [object]: Configuration of the widget

Instance property:

  • autocomplete.options [object]: Configuration object
  • autocomplete.$el [object]: JQuery object on which the widget applys
  • autocomplete.$wrapper [object]: Wrapper jQuery object，equal to autocomplete.$el.parent()
  • autocomplete.compiled [object]: Compiling functions for tagTemplate and itemTemplate
  • autocomplete.$dropdown [object]: JQuery object of dropdown
  • autocomplete.$appender [object]: JQuery object of appender
  • autocomplete.$hidden [object]: JQuery object of hidden input
  • autocomplete.resultCache [object]: Result cache object of getData when cacheable is true
  • autocomplete.value [array]: Value of widget, when multiple selection is enabled, autocomplete.value is ids joined by selections, otherswise autocomplete.value is id of a selection

Instance methods:

  • autocomplete.initialize() [function]: Initializing method
  • autocomplete.render() [function]: Rendering method
  • autocomplete.setValue(item) [function]: Value setting method
    • item [object]: Selection object, e.g. { id: '1', text: 'a'}
  • autocomplete.append(item) [function]: Appending an selection, called when options.multiple.enable is true
  • autocomplete.remove(item) [function]: Removing an selection, called when options.multiple.enable is true
  • autocomplete.select(item) [function]: Setting the value, called when options.multiple.enable is false

Detailed options

Properties of multiple

propertydescriptiondefault
enable [boolean]Enabled or notfalse
maxSize [number]Max number of selections4
onExist [function]Callback when selection to append exists
onExceed [function]Callback when selections exceed maxSize
onAppend [function]Callback after appending a selection
onRemove [function]Callback after removing a selection

Properties of hidden

propertydescriptiondefault
enable [boolean]Enabled or notfalse
el [string|object]Applying an existing DOM element if not null, otherwise created one''
inputName [string]name attribute of hidden input''
required [boolean]required attribute of hidden inputfalse

Properties of appender

propertydescriptiondefault
el [string|object]Applying an existing DOM element if not null, otherwise created one''
tagName [string]TagName of appender when appender.el is nullul
className [string]ClassName attribute of appenderac-appender
tagTemplate [string]Template string of selections inside appender

Note that tagTemplate should use undescore template semantic, data-id and data-text attributes should be specified on outest DOM

Properties of dropdown

propertydescriptiondefault
el [string|object]Applying an existing DOM element if not null, otherwise created one''
tagName [string]TagName of dropdown when dropdown.el is nullul
className [string]ClassName attribute of dropdownac-dropdown
itemTemplate [string]Template string of items inside dropdown
noItem [string]Prompt for no data''

Note that itemTemplate should use undescore template, data-id and data-text attributes should be specified on outest DOM

