Materialize-css styled autocomplete, examples: https://icefox0801.github.io/materialize-autocomplete/examples/

Install

npm

$ npm install materialize-autocomplete

bower

$ bower install materialize-autocomplete

Usage

When typing inside an input, autocomplete prompts will show on dropdown list

Choosing an option by click or ↑ , ↓ , Enter keys

, , keys Removing a selection by click x when enable multiple selection

var autocomplete = $( '#el' ).materialize_autocomplete({ limit : 20 , multiple : { enable : true , maxSize : 10 , onExist : function ( item ) { }, onExceed : function ( maxSize, item ) { } }, appender : { el : '#someEl' }, getData : function ( value, callback ) { callback(value, data); } });

$.fn.materialize_autocomplete(options) [function] : Initialize an autocomplete widget and return an Autocomplete instance

Autocomplete options

cacheable [boolean] : Dropdown data cacheable or not, default: true

: Dropdown data cacheable or not, default: limit [number] : Max number of items show in dropdown, default: 10

: Max number of items show in dropdown, default: multiple [object] : Configuration of multiple selection, seeing properties of multiple for more details

: Configuration of multiple selection, seeing properties of multiple for more details hidden [object] : Configuration of hidden input (used for storing ids joined by selections or id of a selection), seeing properties of hidden for more details

: Configuration of hidden input (used for storing joined by selections or of a selection), seeing properties of hidden for more details appender [object] : Configuration of appender (where to append selections when multiple selection is enabled), seeing properties of appender for more details

: Configuration of appender (where to append selections when multiple selection is enabled), seeing properties of appender for more details dropdown [object] : Configuration of dropdown, seeing properties of dropdown for more details

: Configuration of dropdown, seeing properties of dropdown for more details onSelect(item) [function] : Callback function after selecting an item in single selection mode

: Callback function after selecting an item in single selection mode getData(value, callback) [function] : Function for getting dropdown list data, asynchronous called with a callback value [string] : Input value，when input event triggered, getData will be called with input value callback(value, data) [function] : Callback function value [string] : Same as value above data [array] : Data array，should be formatted as [{ 'id': '1', 'text': 'a' }, { 'id': '2', 'text': 'b'}]

: Function for getting dropdown list data, asynchronous called with a ignoreCase [boolean] : Ignore case or not, default: true

: Ignore case or not, default: throttling [boolean] : Throttling for getData function or not, default: true

Autocomplete

Constructor

new Autocomplete(el, options) [function] : Constructor el [string|object] : DOM element on which the widget applys options [object] : Configuration of the widget

: Constructor

Instance property:

autocomplete.options [object] : Configuration object

: Configuration object autocomplete.$el [object] : JQuery object on which the widget applys

: JQuery object on which the widget applys autocomplete.$wrapper [object] : Wrapper jQuery object，equal to autocomplete.$el.parent()

: Wrapper jQuery object，equal to autocomplete.compiled [object] : Compiling functions for tagTemplate and itemTemplate

: Compiling functions for and autocomplete.$dropdown [object] : JQuery object of dropdown

: JQuery object of dropdown autocomplete.$appender [object] : JQuery object of appender

: JQuery object of appender autocomplete.$hidden [object] : JQuery object of hidden input

: JQuery object of hidden input autocomplete.resultCache [object] : Result cache object of getData when cacheable is true

: Result cache object of when is autocomplete.value [array] : Value of widget, when multiple selection is enabled, autocomplete.value is ids joined by selections, otherswise autocomplete.value is id of a selection

Instance methods:

autocomplete.initialize() [function] : Initializing method

: Initializing method autocomplete.render() [function] : Rendering method

: Rendering method autocomplete.setValue(item) [function] : Value setting method item [object] : Selection object, e.g. { id: '1', text: 'a'}

: Value setting method autocomplete.append(item) [function] : Appending an selection, called when options.multiple.enable is true

: Appending an selection, called when is autocomplete.remove(item) [function] : Removing an selection, called when options.multiple.enable is true

: Removing an selection, called when is autocomplete.select(item) [function] : Setting the value, called when options.multiple.enable is false

Detailed options

Properties of multiple

property description default enable [boolean] Enabled or not false maxSize [number] Max number of selections 4 onExist [function] Callback when selection to append exists onExceed [function] Callback when selections exceed maxSize onAppend [function] Callback after appending a selection onRemove [function] Callback after removing a selection

Properties of hidden

property description default enable [boolean] Enabled or not false el [string|object] Applying an existing DOM element if not null, otherwise created one '' inputName [string] name attribute of hidden input '' required [boolean] required attribute of hidden input false

Properties of appender

property description default el [string|object] Applying an existing DOM element if not null, otherwise created one '' tagName [string] TagName of appender when appender.el is null ul className [string] ClassName attribute of appender ac-appender tagTemplate [string] Template string of selections inside appender

Note that tagTemplate should use undescore template semantic, data-id and data-text attributes should be specified on outest DOM

Properties of dropdown

property description default el [string|object] Applying an existing DOM element if not null, otherwise created one '' tagName [string] TagName of dropdown when dropdown.el is null ul className [string] ClassName attribute of dropdown ac-dropdown itemTemplate [string] Template string of items inside dropdown noItem [string] Prompt for no data ''