muu

material-ui-upload

by corpix
1.2.1

Upload controls made in material-ui using FileAPI

Readme

material-ui-upload

Build Status

Upload controls made in material-ui using FileAPI

Components

Upload

Upload button, based on FlatButton.

Upload button

Upload Preview

Upload with preview for images, based on Card.

Empty

Upload preview

With pictures

Upload preview

Requirements

  • Your project should be configured to use CSS modules

Installation

yarn add material-ui-upload

Or with npm

npm i --save material-ui-upload

Usage example

You could see live examples providen with storybook, just make server in the root of the repository.

Upload

import React, {Component} from 'react';
import Upload from 'material-ui-upload/Upload';

class MyComponent extends Component {
    onFileLoad = (e, file) => console.log(e.target.result, file.name);

    render() {
        return (
            <Upload label="Add" onFileLoad={this.onFileLoad}/>
        );
    }
}

UploadPreview

import React, {Component} from 'react';
import UploadPreview from 'material-ui-upload/UploadPreview';

class MyComponent extends Component {
    constructor() {
        super();
        this.state = {
            pictures: {}
        };
    }

    onChange = (pictures) => this.setState({pictures});

    render() {
        return (
            <UploadPreview
              title="Picture"
              label="Add"
              initialItems={this.state.pictures}
              onChange={this.onChange}
              />
        );
    }
}

Properties

Upload

FlatButton props can be used on this component.

For FlatButton props please see material-ui docs.

NameTypeDefaultDescription
fileTypeRegexRegExp/.*/Regexp that matches allowed file names.
onFileLoadfunction(e, file) => undefinedFileReader#onload event handler which receives a FileReader event and original file object.
buttonControlfunctionmaterial-ui/FlatButtonControl constructor to use as upload button.

UploadPreview

Upload component props can be used on this component.

NameTypeDefaultDescription
titlestring''Title of the Card.
onFileLoadfunction(e, file) => undefinedFileReader#onload event handler which receives a FileReader event and original file object.
labelstringUploadUpload button label.
onChangefunction(items) => undefinedWhen state of the component changes(file added, removed, removed all) this function will be fired with a hash of items as argument(each item key is a sha1 of the base64 dataURI this may change to 'hash of a file content' in the future).
initialItemsobject{}Predefined items.

License

MIT

