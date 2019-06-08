Upload controls made in material-ui using FileAPI
Upload button, based on FlatButton.
Upload with preview for images, based on Card.
Empty
With pictures
yarn add material-ui-upload
Or with npm
npm i --save material-ui-upload
You could see live examples providen with storybook, just
make serverin the root of the repository.
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import Upload from 'material-ui-upload/Upload';
class MyComponent extends Component {
onFileLoad = (e, file) => console.log(e.target.result, file.name);
render() {
return (
<Upload label="Add" onFileLoad={this.onFileLoad}/>
);
}
}
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import UploadPreview from 'material-ui-upload/UploadPreview';
class MyComponent extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
pictures: {}
};
}
onChange = (pictures) => this.setState({pictures});
render() {
return (
<UploadPreview
title="Picture"
label="Add"
initialItems={this.state.pictures}
onChange={this.onChange}
/>
);
}
}
FlatButton props can be used on this component.
For FlatButton props please see material-ui docs.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|fileTypeRegex
RegExp
/.*/
|Regexp that matches allowed file names.
|onFileLoad
function
(e, file) => undefined
|FileReader#onload event handler which receives a
FileReader event and original file object.
|buttonControl
function
material-ui/FlatButton
|Control constructor to use as upload button.
Upload component props can be used on this component.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|title
string
''
|Title of the Card.
|onFileLoad
function
(e, file) => undefined
|FileReader#onload event handler which receives a
FileReader event and original file object.
|label
string
Upload
|Upload button label.
|onChange
function
(items) => undefined
|When state of the component changes(file added, removed, removed all) this function will be fired with a hash of items as argument(each item key is a sha1 of the base64 dataURI this may change to 'hash of a file content' in the future).
|initialItems
object
{}
|Predefined items.