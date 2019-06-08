Upload controls made in material-ui using FileAPI

Upload

Upload button, based on FlatButton.

Upload Preview

Upload with preview for images, based on Card.

Empty

With pictures

Requirements

Your project should be configured to use CSS modules

Installation

yarn add material-ui-upload

Or with npm

npm i --save material-ui-upload

Usage example

You could see live examples providen with storybook, just make server in the root of the repository.

Upload

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import Upload from 'material-ui-upload/Upload' ; class MyComponent extends Component { onFileLoad = ( e, file ) => console .log(e.target.result, file.name); render() { return ( < Upload label = "Add" onFileLoad = {this.onFileLoad}/ > ); } }

UploadPreview

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import UploadPreview from 'material-ui-upload/UploadPreview' ; class MyComponent extends Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { pictures : {} }; } onChange = ( pictures ) => this .setState({pictures}); render() { return ( < UploadPreview title = "Picture" label = "Add" initialItems = {this.state.pictures} onChange = {this.onChange} /> ); } }

Properties

Upload

FlatButton props can be used on this component.

For FlatButton props please see material-ui docs.

Name Type Default Description fileTypeRegex RegExp /.*/ Regexp that matches allowed file names. onFileLoad function (e, file) => undefined FileReader#onload event handler which receives a FileReader event and original file object. buttonControl function material-ui/FlatButton Control constructor to use as upload button.

UploadPreview

Upload component props can be used on this component.

Name Type Default Description title string '' Title of the Card. onFileLoad function (e, file) => undefined FileReader#onload event handler which receives a FileReader event and original file object. label string Upload Upload button label. onChange function (items) => undefined When state of the component changes(file added, removed, removed all) this function will be fired with a hash of items as argument(each item key is a sha1 of the base64 dataURI this may change to 'hash of a file content' in the future). initialItems object {} Predefined items.

License

MIT