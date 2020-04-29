openbase logo
Readme

Material-UI Tree View

A React tree view for material-ui with TypeScript support.

See the demo at https://hassanali.me/material-ui-treeview.

Getting started

# If using Yarn:
yarn add material-ui-treeview @material-ui/core

# If using npm:
npm install --save material-ui-treeview @material-ui/core

Usage

After importing the component, it can be rendered with the required tree prop:

Import

import MuiTreeView from 'material-ui-treeview';

// using require
const MuiTreeView = require('material-ui-treeview').default;

Example

import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import MuiTreeView from 'material-ui-treeview';

const tree = [
  {
    value: 'Parent A',
    nodes: [{ value: 'Child A' }, { value: 'Child B' }],
  },
  {
    value: 'Parent B',
    nodes: [
      {
        value: 'Child C',
      },
      {
        value: 'Parent C',
        nodes: [
          { value: 'Child D' },
          { value: 'Child E' },
          { value: 'Child F' },
        ],
      },
    ],
  },
];

render((
  <MuiTreeView tree={tree} />
), document.getElementById('root'));

Props

PropertyTypeRequired?Description
treeobjectyesThe data to render as a tree view
onLeafClickfunctionnoCallback function fired when a tree leaf is clicked.
onParentClickfunctionnoCallback function fired when a tree parent node is clicked.
onEmptySearchnodenoIf searchTerm or softSearch is provided and the filtered tree is empty then onEmptySearch will render. This is used to render something other than an empty tree.
searchTermstringnoA search term to refine the tree.
softSearchbooleannoGiven a searchTerm, a subtree will be shown if any parent node higher up in the tree matches the search term. Defaults to false.
expansionPanelSummaryPropsobjectnoProperties applied to the ExpansionPanelSummary element.
expansionPanelDetailsPropsobjectnoProperties applied to the ExpansionPanelDetails element.
listItemPropsobjectnoProperties applied to the ListItem element.
caseSensitiveSearchbooleannoIf true, search is case sensitive. Defaults to false.
LinknodenoA React Router Link node to use. Required when a leaf node has an href value.

Development and Contributing

  • Fork and clone this repo.
  • Install the dependencies with yarn.
  • Start the
    • development server with yarn start. Open a browser to http://localhost:5000.
    • styleguide with yarn start:styleguide. Open a browser to http://localhost:6060.

Feel free to open an issue, submit a pull request, or contribute however you would like. Understand that this documentation is still a work in progress, so file an issue or submit a PR to ask questions or make improvements. Thanks!

