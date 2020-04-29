A React tree view for material-ui with TypeScript support.
See the demo at https://hassanali.me/material-ui-treeview.
# If using Yarn:
yarn add material-ui-treeview @material-ui/core
# If using npm:
npm install --save material-ui-treeview @material-ui/core
After importing the component, it can be rendered with the required
tree prop:
import MuiTreeView from 'material-ui-treeview';
// using require
const MuiTreeView = require('material-ui-treeview').default;
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import MuiTreeView from 'material-ui-treeview';
const tree = [
{
value: 'Parent A',
nodes: [{ value: 'Child A' }, { value: 'Child B' }],
},
{
value: 'Parent B',
nodes: [
{
value: 'Child C',
},
{
value: 'Parent C',
nodes: [
{ value: 'Child D' },
{ value: 'Child E' },
{ value: 'Child F' },
],
},
],
},
];
render((
<MuiTreeView tree={tree} />
), document.getElementById('root'));
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|tree
|object
|yes
|The data to render as a tree view
|onLeafClick
|function
|no
|Callback function fired when a tree leaf is clicked.
|onParentClick
|function
|no
|Callback function fired when a tree parent node is clicked.
|onEmptySearch
|node
|no
|If
searchTerm or
softSearch is provided and the filtered tree is empty then
onEmptySearch will render. This is used to render something other than an empty tree.
|searchTerm
|string
|no
|A search term to refine the tree.
|softSearch
|boolean
|no
|Given a
searchTerm, a subtree will be shown if any parent node higher up in the tree matches the search term. Defaults to
false.
|expansionPanelSummaryProps
|object
|no
|Properties applied to the ExpansionPanelSummary element.
|expansionPanelDetailsProps
|object
|no
|Properties applied to the ExpansionPanelDetails element.
|listItemProps
|object
|no
|Properties applied to the ListItem element.
|caseSensitiveSearch
|boolean
|no
|If true, search is case sensitive. Defaults to false.
|Link
|node
|no
|A React Router Link node to use. Required when a leaf node has an href value.
Feel free to open an issue, submit a pull request, or contribute however you would like. Understand that this documentation is still a work in progress, so file an issue or submit a PR to ask questions or make improvements. Thanks!