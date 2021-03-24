This project provides a toggle icon for Material-UI.
If you want to try the component yourself instead of watching a gif, head over to the styleguide for a live demo!
npm i --save material-ui-toggle-icon
The component takes two icons and a boolean that tells it whether to display the
onIcon or the
offIcon. When
on is changed, the icon is switched with a transition.
import ToggleIcon from "material-ui-toggle-icon";
import IconButton from "@material-ui/core/IconButton";
import Visibility from "@material-ui/icons/Visibility";
import VisibilityOff from "@material-ui/icons/VisibilityOff";
export default class ToggleIconButton extends Component {
state = { on: false };
render() {
<IconButton onClick={() => setState((state) => ({ on: !state.on }))}>
<ToggleIcon
on={state.on}
onIcon={<Visibility />}
offIcon={<VisibilityOff />}
/>
</IconButton>;
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|offIcon*
element
|The icon to be displayed if the
on prop is set to
false.
|onIcon*
element
|The icon to be displayed if the
on prop is set to
true.
|on*
bool
|Controls whether the
onIcon or the
offIcon is displayed.
|style
object
|Override the inline-styles of the root element.
* required property
The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.