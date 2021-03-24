This project provides a toggle icon for Material-UI.

If you want to try the component yourself instead of watching a gif, head over to the styleguide for a live demo!

Installation

npm i --save material-ui-toggle-icon

Usage

The component takes two icons and a boolean that tells it whether to display the onIcon or the offIcon . When on is changed, the icon is switched with a transition.

import ToggleIcon from "material-ui-toggle-icon" ; import IconButton from "@material-ui/core/IconButton" ; import Visibility from "@material-ui/icons/Visibility" ; import VisibilityOff from "@material-ui/icons/VisibilityOff" ; export default class ToggleIconButton extends Component { state = { on : false }; render() { <IconButton onClick={() => setState( ( state ) => ({ on : !state.on }))}> < ToggleIcon on = {state.on} onIcon = { < Visibility /> } offIcon={ < VisibilityOff /> } /> </ IconButton > ; } }

Properties

Name Type Default Description offIcon* element The icon to be displayed if the on prop is set to false . onIcon* element The icon to be displayed if the on prop is set to true . on* bool Controls whether the onIcon or the offIcon is displayed. style object Override the inline-styles of the root element.

* required property

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.