This project provides a time picker for Material-UI.
npm i --save material-ui-time-picker
There are multiple ways to use this component to allow greater flexibility. This is the most basic usage that behaves similar to the Material-UI 0.x time picker:
import TimeInput from 'material-ui-time-picker'
// uncontrolled input
<TimeInput
mode='12h'
onChange={(time) => this.handleChange(time)}
/>
// controlled input
<TimeInput
mode='12h'
value={this.state.time}
onChange={(time) => this.handleChange(time)}
/>
For detailed documentation, take a look into the styleguide. The source code, especially the tests, might also be helpful.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|autoOk
bool
false
|If true, automatically accept and close the picker on set minutes.
|cancelLabel
string
'Cancel'
|Override the label of the cancel button.
|ClockProps
object
|Properties to pass down to the Clock component.
|defaultValue
Date
|This default value overrides initialTime and placeholder.
|initialTime
Date
|The default value for the time picker.
|inputComponent
elementType
Input
|The component used for the input. Either a string to use a DOM element or a component.
|placeholder
string
|The placeholder value for the time picker before a time has been selected.
|mode
enum: '12h' '24h'
'12h'
|Sets the clock mode, 12-hour or 24-hour clocks are supported.
|okLabel
string
'Ok'
|Override the label of the ok button.
|onChange
func
|Callback that is called with the new date (as Date instance) when the value is changed.
|openOnMount
bool
|If true, automatically opens the dialog when the component is mounted.
|TimePickerProps
object
|Properties to pass down to the TimePicker component.
|value
Date
|The value of the time picker, for use in controlled mode.
Note:
TimeInput behaves like Material-UI's
Input component and can be used inside
FormControls.
The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.