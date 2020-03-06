This project provides a time picker for Material-UI.

Installation

npm i --save material-ui-time-picker

Usage

There are multiple ways to use this component to allow greater flexibility. This is the most basic usage that behaves similar to the Material-UI 0.x time picker:

import TimeInput from 'material-ui-time-picker' <TimeInput mode= '12h' onChange={(time) => this .handleChange(time)} /> < TimeInput mode = '12h' value = {this.state.time} onChange = {(time) => this.handleChange(time)} />

For detailed documentation, take a look into the styleguide. The source code, especially the tests, might also be helpful.

TimeInput Properties

Name Type Default Description autoOk bool false If true, automatically accept and close the picker on set minutes. cancelLabel string 'Cancel' Override the label of the cancel button. ClockProps object Properties to pass down to the Clock component. defaultValue Date This default value overrides initialTime and placeholder. initialTime Date The default value for the time picker. inputComponent elementType Input The component used for the input. Either a string to use a DOM element or a component. placeholder string The placeholder value for the time picker before a time has been selected. mode enum: '12h' '24h' '12h' Sets the clock mode, 12-hour or 24-hour clocks are supported. okLabel string 'Ok' Override the label of the ok button. onChange func Callback that is called with the new date (as Date instance) when the value is changed. openOnMount bool If true, automatically opens the dialog when the component is mounted. TimePickerProps object Properties to pass down to the TimePicker component. value Date The value of the time picker, for use in controlled mode.

Note: TimeInput behaves like Material-UI's Input component and can be used inside FormControl s.

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.