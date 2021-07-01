A convenient way to use material-ui's snackbars.
npm i --save material-ui-snackbar-provider
Simply wrap all components that should display snackbars with the
SnackbarProvider component,
e.g. by wrapping your router with it.
import { SnackbarProvider } from 'material-ui-snackbar-provider'
// somewhere at the root of your app
<SnackbarProvider SnackbarProps={{ autoHideDuration: 4000 }}>
{/* the rest of your app belongs here, e.g. the router */}
</SnackbarProvider>
You can then display messages with the
useSnackbar hook. More examples can be found here.
import { useSnackbar } from 'material-ui-snackbar-provider'
export default function MyComponent (props) {
const snackbar = useSnackbar()
const handleSomething = () => {
snackbar.showMessage(
'Something happened!',
'Undo', () => handleUndo()
)
}
const handleUndo = () => {
// *snip*
}
return (
// *snip*
)
}
If you're not using React ^16.8.0 and our you can't use hooks (e.g. in a class component), you can use the
withSnackbar HOC and the injected
snackbar prop instead.
import { withSnackbar } from 'material-ui-snackbar-provider'
class MyComponent {
// *snip*
handleSomething () {
this.props.snackbar.showMessage(
'Something happened!',
'Undo', () => this.handleUndo())
}
handleUndo () {
// *snip*
}
}
export default withSnackbar()(MyComponent) // export the wrapped component
Snackbar variants (i.e. diffent styles for different types of messages) can be implemented using the
Alert component from
@material-ui/lab. An example that also adds a custom hook to display snackbars with different severities is available here.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|ButtonProps
object
|Props to pass through to the action button.
|children
node
|The children that are wrapped by this provider.
|SnackbarComponent
ReactElement
|Custom snackbar component.
|SnackbarProps
object
|Props to pass through to the snackbar.
* required property
snackbar.showMessage(message, [action, handler, customParameters, closeWithoutActionHandler])
message (string) – message to display
action (string, optional) – label for the action button
handler (function, optional) – click handler for the action button
customParameters (any, optional) - custom parameters that will be passed to the snackbar renderer
closeWithoutActionHandler (function, optional) - function that is called when the snackbar hides and the action button was not clicked
Dude, this is not pretty React-like, I don't want to call a function to do something that changes the UI! I want to display a snackbar based on the state only, e.g. by using Redux.
I agree. And if it wouldn't be an absolute pain to do that if you intend to display more than one snackbar, this package wouldn't even exist. The thing is that most of the time, snackbars are displayed when state changes and not really depend on the state itself.
Also, calling a method after dispatching the action is pretty convenient, especially when using something like redux-thunk:
deleteEmail (id) {
this.props.dispatch(someReduxThunkAction())
.then(() => {
this.snackbar.showMessage(
'E-mail deleted',
'Undo', () => this.restoreEmail(id))
})
.catch((e) => {
this.snackbar.showMessage(
'E-mail could not be deleted',
'Retry', () => this.deleteEmail(id))
})
}
So this package makes snackbars a lot easier to use, which is all it's intended to do.
The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.