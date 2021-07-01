openbase logo
material-ui-snackbar-provider

by TeamWertarbyte
1.5.0 (see all)

A convenient way to use material-ui's snackbars.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Material-UI Snackbar Provider

Installation

npm i --save material-ui-snackbar-provider

Usage

Simply wrap all components that should display snackbars with the SnackbarProvider component, e.g. by wrapping your router with it.

import { SnackbarProvider } from 'material-ui-snackbar-provider'

// somewhere at the root of your app
<SnackbarProvider SnackbarProps={{ autoHideDuration: 4000 }}>
  {/* the rest of your app belongs here, e.g. the router */}
</SnackbarProvider>

You can then display messages with the useSnackbar hook. More examples can be found here.

import { useSnackbar } from 'material-ui-snackbar-provider'

export default function MyComponent (props) {
  const snackbar = useSnackbar()

  const handleSomething = () => {
    snackbar.showMessage(
      'Something happened!',
      'Undo', () => handleUndo()
    )
  }

  const handleUndo = () => {
    // *snip*
  }

  return (
    // *snip*
  )
}

If you're not using React ^16.8.0 and our you can't use hooks (e.g. in a class component), you can use the withSnackbar HOC and the injected snackbar prop instead.

import { withSnackbar } from 'material-ui-snackbar-provider'

class MyComponent {
  // *snip*

  handleSomething () {
    this.props.snackbar.showMessage(
      'Something happened!',
      'Undo', () => this.handleUndo())
  }

  handleUndo () {
    // *snip*
  }
}

export default withSnackbar()(MyComponent) // export the wrapped component

Snackbar variants

Snackbar variants (i.e. diffent styles for different types of messages) can be implemented using the Alert component from @material-ui/lab. An example that also adds a custom hook to display snackbars with different severities is available here.

SnackbarProvider Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
ButtonPropsobjectProps to pass through to the action button.
childrennodeThe children that are wrapped by this provider.
SnackbarComponentReactElementCustom snackbar component.
SnackbarPropsobjectProps to pass through to the snackbar.

* required property

Snackbar methods

snackbar.showMessage(message, [action, handler, customParameters, closeWithoutActionHandler])

  • message (string) – message to display
  • action (string, optional) – label for the action button
  • handler (function, optional) – click handler for the action button
  • customParameters (any, optional) - custom parameters that will be passed to the snackbar renderer
  • closeWithoutActionHandler (function, optional) - function that is called when the snackbar hides and the action button was not clicked

Concerns

Dude, this is not pretty React-like, I don't want to call a function to do something that changes the UI! I want to display a snackbar based on the state only, e.g. by using Redux.

I agree. And if it wouldn't be an absolute pain to do that if you intend to display more than one snackbar, this package wouldn't even exist. The thing is that most of the time, snackbars are displayed when state changes and not really depend on the state itself.

Also, calling a method after dispatching the action is pretty convenient, especially when using something like redux-thunk:

deleteEmail (id) {
  this.props.dispatch(someReduxThunkAction())
  .then(() => {
    this.snackbar.showMessage(
      'E-mail deleted',
      'Undo', () => this.restoreEmail(id))
  })
  .catch((e) => {
    this.snackbar.showMessage(
      'E-mail could not be deleted',
      'Retry', () => this.deleteEmail(id))
  })
}

So this package makes snackbars a lot easier to use, which is all it's intended to do.

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.

