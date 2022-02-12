openbase logo
mus

material-ui-shell

by Tarik Huber
2.0.13

React starter kit with "Most Wanted" application features

Downloads/wk

240

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

57

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

React Most Wanted

React Most Wanted is a set of starter kits, tools, features, and best practices that you can choose from and use around your React projects.

License Code Style

The features include:

  • Build on Create React App
  • Material UI: Material Design ready-to-use React Components
  • Code splitting: MPA (Multi Page Application) ready. A Large codebase can be split into separate bundles that load different parts of the application, lazy-loading the different bundles on demand.
  • Firebase: Use Firebase's platform as a backend and database, with a sync between Firebase and the app state
  • The resulting App is a full functional PWA (Progressive Web App) and has an "all 100" Points Lighthouse report
  • Authentication and authorization with roles and permissions
  • Push notifications within App Notifications UI
  • Theming
  • Internationalization
  • Build in CI/CD with Travis and Browserstack (optional)
  • Real-time Forms
  • and many more...

Documentation

Contributing

We appreciate any contribution!

See Contributing for details.

Thanks

Thanks to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to test in real browsers.

Thanks to GitBook for providing us a great documentation tool.

License

This project uses the MIT license.

