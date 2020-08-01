Material Search Bar

Installation

npm i --save material-ui-search-bar

Note: If you're still using Material-UI v3, please install v0.x of the search bar using npm i --save material-ui-search-bar@beta

Usage

The SearchBar is a controlled input, meaning that you need to keep the input state. This allows for much flexibility, e.g. you can change and clear the search input just by changing its props.

import SearchBar from "material-ui-search-bar" ; return ( < SearchBar value = {this.state.value} onChange = {(newValue) => this.setState({ value: newValue })} onRequestSearch={() => doSomethingWith(this.state.value)} /> );

SearchBar Properties

Name Type Default Description cancelOnEscape bool Whether to clear search on escape classes* object Override or extend the styles applied to the component. className string '' Custom top-level class closeIcon node <ClearIcon style={{ color: grey[500] }} /> Override the close icon. disabled bool false Disables text field. onCancelSearch func Fired when the search is cancelled. onChange func Fired when the text value changes. onRequestSearch func Fired when the search icon is clicked. placeholder string 'Search' Sets placeholder text for the embedded text field. searchIcon node <SearchIcon style={{ color: grey[500] }} /> Override the search icon. style object null Override the inline-styles of the root element. value string '' The value of the text field.

* required property

Any other properties supplied will be spread to the underlying Input component.

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.