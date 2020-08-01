See this component in action
npm i --save material-ui-search-bar
Note: If you're still using Material-UI v3, please install v0.x of the search bar using
npm i --save material-ui-search-bar@beta
The
SearchBar is a controlled input, meaning that you need to keep the input state. This allows for much flexibility, e.g. you can change and clear the search input just by changing its props.
import SearchBar from "material-ui-search-bar";
// *snip*
return (
<SearchBar
value={this.state.value}
onChange={(newValue) => this.setState({ value: newValue })}
onRequestSearch={() => doSomethingWith(this.state.value)}
/>
);
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|cancelOnEscape
bool
|Whether to clear search on escape
|classes*
object
|Override or extend the styles applied to the component.
|className
string
''
|Custom top-level class
|closeIcon
node
<ClearIcon style={{ color: grey[500] }} />
|Override the close icon.
|disabled
bool
false
|Disables text field.
|onCancelSearch
func
|Fired when the search is cancelled.
|onChange
func
|Fired when the text value changes.
|onRequestSearch
func
|Fired when the search icon is clicked.
|placeholder
string
'Search'
|Sets placeholder text for the embedded text field.
|searchIcon
node
<SearchIcon style={{ color: grey[500] }} />
|Override the search icon.
|style
object
null
|Override the inline-styles of the root element.
|value
string
''
|The value of the text field.
* required property
Any other properties supplied will be spread to the underlying
Input component.
The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.