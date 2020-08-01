openbase logo
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Material Search Bar

Example

See this component in action

Installation

npm i --save material-ui-search-bar

Note: If you're still using Material-UI v3, please install v0.x of the search bar using npm i --save material-ui-search-bar@beta

Usage

The SearchBar is a controlled input, meaning that you need to keep the input state. This allows for much flexibility, e.g. you can change and clear the search input just by changing its props.

import SearchBar from "material-ui-search-bar";
// *snip*

return (
  <SearchBar
    value={this.state.value}
    onChange={(newValue) => this.setState({ value: newValue })}
    onRequestSearch={() => doSomethingWith(this.state.value)}
  />
);

SearchBar Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
cancelOnEscapeboolWhether to clear search on escape
classes*objectOverride or extend the styles applied to the component.
classNamestring''Custom top-level class
closeIconnode<ClearIcon style={{ color: grey[500] }} />Override the close icon.
disabledboolfalseDisables text field.
onCancelSearchfuncFired when the search is cancelled.
onChangefuncFired when the text value changes.
onRequestSearchfuncFired when the search icon is clicked.
placeholderstring'Search'Sets placeholder text for the embedded text field.
searchIconnode<SearchIcon style={{ color: grey[500] }} />Override the search icon.
styleobjectnullOverride the inline-styles of the root element.
valuestring''The value of the text field.

* required property

Any other properties supplied will be spread to the underlying Input component.

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.

