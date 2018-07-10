Material-UI responsive Drawer is a React-Redux component that uses Material-UI to create a responsive Drawer.
You can try it out the DEMO.
This project can be installed as npm module using following command:
npm i -S material-ui-responsive-drawer
For the project components to work in your application after the npm installation you have to be sure that everything is correctly setup for Material-UI to work. You can find more about that here.
We also need to add the
responsiveStoreEnhancer from
redux-responsive into our store:
import {responsiveStoreEnhancer} from 'redux-responsive';
const store = createStore(reducers, responsiveStoreEnhancer);
You can find more about the
redux-responsive project here.
No matter where you store your reducers the
ResponsiveDrawer needs access to a specific reducer and its state. For that we add to our reducers
index.js file where we combine all our reducers the following two reducers:
import {responsiveStateReducer} from 'redux-responsive';
import {combineReducers} from 'redux';
import {responsiveDrawer} from 'material-ui-responsive-drawer';
const reducers = combineReducers({
browser: responsiveStateReducer,
responsiveDrawer: responsiveDrawer
})
export default reducers;
We are now at the point where we can use this module in our application.
The module contains three main parts:
All can be imported like this:
import {
ResponsiveDrawer,
BodyContainer,
ResponsiveAppBar
} from 'material-ui-responsive-drawer'
All of them are just containers in which you can put all your other application components:
<div>
<ResponsiveDrawer>
<div>
//all your components you want to have in the drawer part
</div>
</ResponsiveDrawer>
<BodyContainer>
<ResponsiveAppBar
title={'Responsive Material-UI Drawer DEMO'}
iconElementRight={<FlatButton label="Demo" />}
/>
<div>
//all your components you want to have in the body part
</div>
</BodyContainer>
</div>
The ResponsiveDrawer has the same properties as the Material-UI Drawer. The ResponsiveAppBar has the same properties as the Material-UI AppBar.
There are some properties that should always be the same in the three components:
redux-responsive implementation and change the breakPoint for the ResponsiveDrawer. More about this can be found here
All of these properties are optional.
To use the actions for changing the drawer properties we will need some more code. For example we can change the
responsive state of the drawer by calling the action
setResponsive, which takes a boolean as parameter and defines if the drawer is responsive or not.
The actions available in this module are:
toggleDrawerOpen,
toggleDrawerDock,
setDrawerOpen(open),
setResponsive(responsive).
We can import them from the module like this:
import {
ResponsiveDrawer,
BodyContainer,
ResponsiveAppBar,
toggleDrawerOpen,
toggleDrawerDock,
setResponsive
} from 'material-ui-responsive-drawer'
A complete example with all actions called can be found in the App.js file of the demo project.
All help no matter if it is a critique, suggestion or pull request is welcome :)