Quickly build beautiful React apps. MUI is a simple and customizable component library to build faster, beautiful, and more accessible React applications. Follow your own design system, or start with Material Design.
MUI is available as an npm package.
// with npm
npm install @mui/material @emotion/react @emotion/styled
// with yarn
yarn add @mui/material @emotion/react @emotion/styled
Please note that
@next will only point to pre-releases; to get the latest stable release use
@latest instead.
Diamond Sponsors are those who have pledged \$1,500/month or more to MUI.
via OpenCollective or via Patreon
Gold Sponsors are those who have pledged \$500/month or more to MUI.
See the full list of our backers.
Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Button from '@mui/material/Button';
function App() {
return (
<Button variant="contained" color="primary">
Hello World
</Button>
);
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector('#app'));
Yes, it's really all you need to get started as you can see in this live and interactive demo:
For how-to questions and other non-issues, please use StackOverflow instead of GitHub issues. There is a StackOverflow tag called "material-ui" that you can use to tag your questions.
Are you looking for an example project to get started? We host some.
Check out our documentation website.
You can find complete templates & themes in the MUI Store.
Read the contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to MUI.
Notice that contributions go far beyond pull requests and commits. Although we love giving you the opportunity to put your stamp on MUI, we also are thrilled to receive a variety of other contributions.
If you have recently updated, please read the changelog for details of what has changed.
The future plans and high priority features and enhancements can be found in the roadmap file.
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.
