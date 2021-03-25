Material-UI pickers

This project is not longer supported

See #2157 for more details

Installation

Note that this package requires @material-ui/core v4. It will not work with the old v3. Please read the migration guide if you are updating from v2

// via npm npm i @material-ui/pickers // via yarn yarn add @material-ui/pickers

Getting started

Here is instruction of how to get started with @material-ui/pickers .

Documentation

Check out the documentation website

Changelog available here

Contributing

For information about how to contribute, see the CONTRIBUTING file.

LICENSE

The project is licensed under the terms of MIT license