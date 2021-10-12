Highly customizable phone input component with auto formatting. Based on the wonderful react-phone-input-2 package.
It looks like this, but in Material Design:
Uses @material-ui/core/TextField for rendering the phone input
npm install material-ui-phone-number --save
import MuiPhoneNumber from 'material-ui-phone-number';
React.render(
<MuiPhoneNumber defaultCountry={'us'} onChange={handleOnChange}/>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
Your handler for the
onChange event should expect a string as
parameter, where the value is that of the entered phone number. For example:
function handleOnChange(value) {
this.setState({
phone: value
});
}
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Example
|excludeCountries
|array
|array of country codes to be excluded
|['cu','cw','kz']
|onlyCountries
|array
|country codes to be included
|['cu','cw','kz']
|preferredCountries
|array
|country codes to be at the top
|['cu','cw','kz']
|defaultCountry
|string
|initial country
|'us'
|inputClass
|string
|class for input
|dropdownClass
|string
|class for dropdown container
|autoFormat
|bool
|on/off auto formatting, true by default
|disableAreaCodes
|bool
|disable local codes for all countries
|disableCountryCode
|bool
|false by default
|disableDropdown
|bool
|false by default
|enableLongNumbers
|bool
|false by default
|countryCodeEditable
|bool
|true by default
|Supported TextField props
|See TextField API for possible values https://material-ui.com/api/text-field/
|Name
|Type
|Description
|regions
|array/string
|to only show codes from selected regions
|Regions
|['america', 'europe', 'asia', 'oceania', 'africa']
|Subregions
|['north-america', 'south-america', 'central-america', 'carribean', 'european-union', 'ex-ussr', 'middle-east', 'north-africa']
Regions selected: {'europe'}
<MuiPhoneInput
defaultCountry='it'
regions={'europe'}
/>
Regions selected: {['north-america', 'carribean']}
<MuiPhoneInput
defaultCountry='ca'
regions={['north-america', 'carribean']}
/>
|Name
|Type
|localization
|object
<MuiPhoneInput
onlyCountries=['de', 'es']
localization={{'Germany': 'Deutschland', 'Spain': 'España'}}
/>
|onChange
|onFocus
|onBlur
|onClick
|onKeyDown
Country data object not returns from onKeyDown event
|Data
|Type
|Description
|value/event
|string/object
|the event or the phone number
|country data
|object
|the country object { name, dialCode, country code (iso2 format) }
Based on react-phone-input-2
Based on react-phone-input using MIT