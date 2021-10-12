openbase logo
mup

material-ui-phone-number

by Alex Plumb
3.0.0 (see all)

Fork of react-phone-input-2 for the Material-UI library

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.6K

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Material UI Validated/Masked Input

Readme

material-ui-phone-number

Highly customizable phone input component with auto formatting. Based on the wonderful react-phone-input-2 package.

It looks like this, but in Material Design:

alt tag

Uses @material-ui/core/TextField for rendering the phone input

Installation

npm install material-ui-phone-number --save

Usage

import MuiPhoneNumber from 'material-ui-phone-number';

React.render(
  <MuiPhoneNumber defaultCountry={'us'} onChange={handleOnChange}/>,
  document.getElementById('root')
);

Your handler for the onChange event should expect a string as parameter, where the value is that of the entered phone number. For example:

function handleOnChange(value) {
   this.setState({
      phone: value
   });
}

Options

Name Type Description Example
excludeCountries array array of country codes to be excluded ['cu','cw','kz']
onlyCountries array country codes to be included ['cu','cw','kz']
preferredCountries array country codes to be at the top ['cu','cw','kz']
defaultCountry string initial country 'us'
inputClass string class for input
dropdownClass string class for dropdown container
autoFormat bool on/off auto formatting, true by default
disableAreaCodes bool disable local codes for all countries
disableCountryCode bool false by default
disableDropdown bool false by default
enableLongNumbers bool false by default
countryCodeEditable bool true by default
Supported TextField props
See TextField API for possible values https://material-ui.com/api/text-field/

Regions

Name Type Description
regions array/string to only show codes from selected regions
Regions
['america', 'europe', 'asia', 'oceania', 'africa']
Subregions
['north-america', 'south-america', 'central-america', 'carribean', 'european-union', 'ex-ussr', 'middle-east', 'north-africa']

Regions selected: {'europe'}

<MuiPhoneInput
  defaultCountry='it'
  regions={'europe'}
/>

Regions selected: {['north-america', 'carribean']}

<MuiPhoneInput
  defaultCountry='ca'
  regions={['north-america', 'carribean']}
/>

Localization

Name Type
localization object 
<MuiPhoneInput
  onlyCountries=['de', 'es']
  localization={{'Germany': 'Deutschland', 'Spain': 'España'}}
/>

Supported events

onChange onFocus onBlur onClick onKeyDown

Country data object not returns from onKeyDown event

Data Type Description
value/event string/object the event or the phone number
country data object the country object { name, dialCode, country code (iso2 format) }

License

Based on react-phone-input-2

Based on react-phone-input using MIT

