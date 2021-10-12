Highly customizable phone input component with auto formatting. Based on the wonderful react-phone-input-2 package.

It looks like this, but in Material Design:

Uses @material-ui/core/TextField for rendering the phone input

Installation

npm install material-ui-phone-number --save

Usage

import MuiPhoneNumber from 'material-ui-phone-number' ; React.render( < MuiPhoneNumber defaultCountry = { ' us '} onChange = {handleOnChange}/ > , document.getElementById('root') );

Your handler for the onChange event should expect a string as parameter, where the value is that of the entered phone number. For example:

function handleOnChange ( value ) { this .setState({ phone : value }); }

Options

Name Type Description Example excludeCountries array array of country codes to be excluded ['cu','cw','kz'] onlyCountries array country codes to be included ['cu','cw','kz'] preferredCountries array country codes to be at the top ['cu','cw','kz'] defaultCountry string initial country 'us' inputClass string class for input dropdownClass string class for dropdown container autoFormat bool on/off auto formatting, true by default disableAreaCodes bool disable local codes for all countries disableCountryCode bool false by default disableDropdown bool false by default enableLongNumbers bool false by default countryCodeEditable bool true by default Supported TextField props See TextField API for possible values https://material-ui.com/api/text-field/

Regions

Name Type Description regions array/string to only show codes from selected regions

Regions ['america', 'europe', 'asia', 'oceania', 'africa'] Subregions ['north-america', 'south-america', 'central-america', 'carribean', 'european-union', 'ex-ussr', 'middle-east', 'north-africa']

Regions selected: {'europe'}

<MuiPhoneInput defaultCountry= 'it' regions={ 'europe' } />

Regions selected: {['north-america', 'carribean']}

<MuiPhoneInput defaultCountry= 'ca' regions={[ 'north-america' , 'carribean' ]} />

Localization

Name Type localization object

<MuiPhoneInput onlyCountries=[ 'de' , 'es' ] localization={{ 'Germany' : 'Deutschland' , 'Spain' : 'España' }} />

Supported events

onChange onFocus onBlur onClick onKeyDown

Country data object not returns from onKeyDown event

Data Type Description value/event string/object the event or the phone number country data object the country object { name, dialCode, country code (iso2 format) }

License

Based on react-phone-input-2

Based on react-phone-input using MIT