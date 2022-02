This library provides implementation specific utility functions that can be used by the material-ui's DatePicker component to correctly render a Persian calendar.

Please refer to material-ui's documentation page for DatePicker under localized example to learn how to use it.

Installation

You can install this package with the following command:

npm install material-ui-persian-date-picker-utils

Thanks

Great thanks to material-ui for their great react components.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.