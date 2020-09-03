openbase logo
material-ui-password-field

by TeamWertarbyte
2.1.2 (see all)

A password field using Material-UI.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Material UI Validated/Masked Input

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

material-ui-password-field

This project provides a password field for Material-UI.

Demo

If you want to try the component yourself instead of watching a gif, head over to the storybook for a live demo!

Installation

npm i --save material-ui-password-field

Usage

The usage of this component is pretty straightforward: Just replace your boring password TextFields with the shiny new PasswordField and you're done.

import PasswordField from 'material-ui-password-field'

<PasswordField
  hintText="At least 8 characters"
  floatingLabelText="Enter your password"
  errorText="Your password is too short"
/>

Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
buttonDisabledboolfalseSet this to true to disable the visibility button.
classesobjectOverride or extend the styles applied to the component.
visibleboolfalseSet this to true to make the password initially visible.

Additionally, all properties of Material UI's Text Field should be supported, except for type and multiLine. Please open an issue if something is missing or does not work as expected.

CSS

You can override all the class names thanks to the classes property. This property accepts the following keys:

NameDescription
rootStyles applied to the root element.
inputStyles applied to the Input element.
iconButtonStyles applied to the IconButton element.
iconStyles applied to the ToggleIcon element.

Credits

Some code for the input component was adapted from Material UI's Text Field that we all know and love.

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.

