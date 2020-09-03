This project provides a password field for Material-UI.

If you want to try the component yourself instead of watching a gif, head over to the storybook for a live demo!

Installation

npm i --save material-ui-password-field

Usage

The usage of this component is pretty straightforward: Just replace your boring password TextField s with the shiny new PasswordField and you're done.

import PasswordField from 'material-ui-password-field' <PasswordField hintText= "At least 8 characters" floatingLabelText= "Enter your password" errorText= "Your password is too short" />

Properties

Name Type Default Description buttonDisabled bool false Set this to true to disable the visibility button. classes object Override or extend the styles applied to the component. visible bool false Set this to true to make the password initially visible.

Additionally, all properties of Material UI's Text Field should be supported, except for type and multiLine . Please open an issue if something is missing or does not work as expected.

CSS

You can override all the class names thanks to the classes property. This property accepts the following keys:

Name Description root Styles applied to the root element. input Styles applied to the Input element. iconButton Styles applied to the IconButton element. icon Styles applied to the ToggleIcon element.

Credits

Some code for the input component was adapted from Material UI's Text Field that we all know and love.

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.