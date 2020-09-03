This project provides a password field for Material-UI.
If you want to try the component yourself instead of watching a gif, head over to the storybook for a live demo!
npm i --save material-ui-password-field
The usage of this component is pretty straightforward: Just replace your boring password
TextFields with the shiny new
PasswordField and you're done.
import PasswordField from 'material-ui-password-field'
<PasswordField
hintText="At least 8 characters"
floatingLabelText="Enter your password"
errorText="Your password is too short"
/>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|buttonDisabled
bool
false
|Set this to
true to disable the visibility button.
|classes
object
|Override or extend the styles applied to the component.
|visible
bool
false
|Set this to
true to make the password initially visible.
Additionally, all properties of Material UI's Text Field should be supported, except for
type and
multiLine. Please open an issue if something is missing or does not work as expected.
You can override all the class names thanks to the
classes property. This property accepts the following keys:
|Name
|Description
root
|Styles applied to the root element.
input
|Styles applied to the
Input element.
iconButton
|Styles applied to the
IconButton element.
icon
|Styles applied to the
ToggleIcon element.
Some code for the input component was adapted from Material UI's Text Field that we all know and love.
The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.