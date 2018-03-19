openbase logo
mup

material-ui-pagination

by lotp
1.1.6

An easy to use and customizable pagination component for material ui.

Readme

material-ui-pagination

Build Status

An easy to use and customizable pagination component for material ui.

Play with this demo to see how it works.

Demonstration

Notice

Because of some upstream modifications about the click event made to the material-ui repo, I have to make some changes in response.

You can check what I have done in issue16.

  • Now for the newest version, you can install by npm install material-ui-pagination@next(the next version also includes support for react and react-dom version 16).
  • Otherwise go with the stable version by npm install material-ui-pagination.

Quick Start

  • npm install material-ui-pagination
  • import Pagination from 'material-ui-pagination';

Usage

material-ui-pagination exposes one module called, Pagination, which accepts a few props:

OptionDescription
totalTotal number of pages
displayNumber of pages you want to show in the panel
currentCurrent page selected
onChangeHandles the change event of selected page: function(value: integer) => void
styleRootStyles for root element
styleFirstPageLinkStyles for FirstPageLink. If not provided, a NavigationFirstPage from Material UI will be rendered as default, otherwise <div> with styles will show up instead
styleLastPageLinkStyles for LastPageLink. If not provided, a NavigationLastPage from Material UI will be rendered as default, otherwise <div> with styles will show up instead
styleButtonStyles for page number button. If not provided, a FlatButton from Material UI will be rendered as default, otherwise <div> with styles will show up instead
stylePrimaryStyles for active page element. Requires the styleButton

Run Local Demo

  • git clone https://github.com/lo-tp/material-ui-pagination
  • npm install
  • npm run dev-server
  • visit http://localhost:7890/

Run test

  • git clone https://github.com/lo-tp/material-ui-pagination
  • npm install
  • npm run test

Code Example

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import MuiThemeProvider from 'material-ui/styles/MuiThemeProvider';
import injectTapEventPlugin from 'react-tap-event-plugin';
import Pagination from 'material-ui-pagination';

injectTapEventPlugin();

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.setTotal = this.setTotal.bind(this);
    this.setDisplay = this.setDisplay.bind(this);
    this.state = {
      total: 20,
      display: 7,
      number: 7,
    };
  }

  setTotal(event, total) {
    // eslint-disable-next-line no-param-reassign
    total = total.trim();
    if (total.match(/^\d*$/)) {
      if (total !== '') {
        // eslint-disable-next-line no-param-reassign
        total = parseInt(total, 10);
      } else {
        // eslint-disable-next-line no-param-reassign
        total = 0;
      }

      this.setState({ total });
    }
  }

  setDisplay(event, display) {
    // eslint-disable-next-line no-param-reassign
    display = display.trim();
    if (display.match(/^\d*$/)) {
      if (display !== '') {
        // eslint-disable-next-line no-param-reassign
        display = parseInt(display, 10);
      } else {
        // eslint-disable-next-line no-param-reassign
        display = 0;
      }

      this.setState({ display });
    }
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div
        style = { {
          width: 500,
          margin: '0 auto',
        } }
      >
        <h3 >
          Now you are at
          <em
            style = { { color: 'red' } }
          >
            {` ${this.state.number} ` }
          </em>
          page
        </h3>
        <Pagination
          total = { this.state.total }
          current = { this.state.number }
          display = { this.state.display }
          onChange = { number => this.setState({ number }) }
        />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(
  <MuiThemeProvider >
    <App />
  </MuiThemeProvider>,
  document.getElementById('root')
);

