An easy to use and customizable pagination component for material ui.

Play with this demo to see how it works.

Notice

Because of some upstream modifications about the click event made to the material-ui repo, I have to make some changes in response.

You can check what I have done in issue16.

Now for the newest version, you can install by npm install material-ui-pagination@next (the next version also includes support for react and react-dom version 16).

(the next version also includes support for react and react-dom version 16). Otherwise go with the stable version by npm install material-ui-pagination .

Quick Start

npm install material-ui-pagination

import Pagination from 'material-ui-pagination' ;

Usage

material-ui-pagination exposes one module called, Pagination , which accepts a few props:

Option Description total Total number of pages display Number of pages you want to show in the panel current Current page selected onChange Handles the change event of selected page: function(value: integer) => void styleRoot Styles for root element styleFirstPageLink Styles for FirstPageLink . If not provided, a NavigationFirstPage from Material UI will be rendered as default, otherwise <div> with styles will show up instead styleLastPageLink Styles for LastPageLink . If not provided, a NavigationLastPage from Material UI will be rendered as default, otherwise <div> with styles will show up instead styleButton Styles for page number button. If not provided, a FlatButton from Material UI will be rendered as default, otherwise <div> with styles will show up instead stylePrimary Styles for active page element. Requires the styleButton

Run Local Demo

git clone https://github.com/lo-tp/material-ui-pagination

npm install

npm run dev-server

visit http://localhost:7890/

Run test

git clone https://github.com/lo-tp/material-ui-pagination

npm install

npm run test

Code Example