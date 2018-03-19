An easy to use and customizable pagination component for material ui.
Play with this demo to see how it works.
Because of some upstream modifications about the click event made to the
material-ui repo, I have to make some changes in response.
You can check what I have done in issue16.
npm install material-ui-pagination@next(the next version also includes support for react and react-dom version 16).
import Pagination from 'material-ui-pagination';
material-ui-pagination exposes one module called,
Pagination, which accepts a few props:
|Option
|Description
total
|Total number of pages
display
|Number of pages you want to show in the panel
current
|Current page selected
onChange
|Handles the change event of selected page:
function(value: integer) => void
styleRoot
|Styles for root element
styleFirstPageLink
|Styles for
FirstPageLink. If not provided, a
NavigationFirstPage from
Material UI will be rendered as default, otherwise
<div> with styles will show up instead
styleLastPageLink
|Styles for
LastPageLink. If not provided, a
NavigationLastPage from
Material UI will be rendered as default, otherwise
<div> with styles will show up instead
styleButton
|Styles for page number button. If not provided, a
FlatButton from
Material UI will be rendered as default, otherwise
<div> with styles will show up instead
stylePrimary
|Styles for active page element. Requires the
styleButton
git clone https://github.com/lo-tp/material-ui-pagination
npm install
npm run dev-server
http://localhost:7890/
npm run test
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import MuiThemeProvider from 'material-ui/styles/MuiThemeProvider';
import injectTapEventPlugin from 'react-tap-event-plugin';
import Pagination from 'material-ui-pagination';
injectTapEventPlugin();
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.setTotal = this.setTotal.bind(this);
this.setDisplay = this.setDisplay.bind(this);
this.state = {
total: 20,
display: 7,
number: 7,
};
}
setTotal(event, total) {
// eslint-disable-next-line no-param-reassign
total = total.trim();
if (total.match(/^\d*$/)) {
if (total !== '') {
// eslint-disable-next-line no-param-reassign
total = parseInt(total, 10);
} else {
// eslint-disable-next-line no-param-reassign
total = 0;
}
this.setState({ total });
}
}
setDisplay(event, display) {
// eslint-disable-next-line no-param-reassign
display = display.trim();
if (display.match(/^\d*$/)) {
if (display !== '') {
// eslint-disable-next-line no-param-reassign
display = parseInt(display, 10);
} else {
// eslint-disable-next-line no-param-reassign
display = 0;
}
this.setState({ display });
}
}
render() {
return (
<div
style = { {
width: 500,
margin: '0 auto',
} }
>
<h3 >
Now you are at
<em
style = { { color: 'red' } }
>
{` ${this.state.number} ` }
</em>
page
</h3>
<Pagination
total = { this.state.total }
current = { this.state.number }
display = { this.state.display }
onChange = { number => this.setState({ number }) }
/>
</div>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(
<MuiThemeProvider >
<App />
</MuiThemeProvider>,
document.getElementById('root')
);